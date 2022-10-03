Let’s not be confused about the major difference between the National Poo Museum and the Pooh Library.
They’re both wretched, at least in the eyes of Dorothy Parker, the New Yorker’s witty book reviewer who wrote under the byline, “Constant Reader.” A famed wit, she wrote a scathing and famous New Yorker review in 1928 of A.A. Milne’s recently published “The House at Pooh Corner,” one of the four Pooh books comprising the Pooh Library collection. The fifth page of the book has a poem composed and recited by Pooh that’s apt for the approach of Alaska winter: “The more it SNOWS-tiddely-pom, The more it GOES-tiddely-pom, The more it GOES-tiddely-pom, On Snowing.”
This confuses Piglet, and, as Parker described the exchange in her review, “‘Tiddely what?’ said Piglet.’ (He took, you might say, the very words out of your correspondent’s mouth.) ‘Pom,’ said Pooh. ‘I put that in to make it more hummy.’ And it is that word, ‘hummy,’ my darlings, that marks the first place in “The House at Pooh Corner” at which Tonstant Weader Fwowed up.”
The National Poo Museum, on the other hand, is a real museum situated on the Isle of Wight off the southern English coast. The Poo Museum’s Wikipedia article states that it’s “dedicated to the collection, conservation and display of feces. The museum, which opened on 25 March 2016, is currently mobile,” which seems fitting for such an establishment. However, the museum website, poomusuem.org, says they’re now permanently located, easy to get to, there are public restrooms, and dogs, big fans of feces, are welcome. The FAQ page adds, “How long does it take to look round? Tough one to answer succinctly! How long is a piece of intestine? Visit times vary a lot depending on one or two things — 40 mins is probably a good average visit time if you do just one single lap of our exhibition space. But, if you engage with all our interactive displays, read all our fascinating facts, and chat with our experts along the way, an hour or longer will fly by and you won’t even notice!” You’ll find samples from the Lesser Madagascan tenrec, lion, meerkat, and human baby as well as 38 million-year-old poo, “a poo that looks like a cereal bar,” and “a child’s shoe which a cat has marked by pooing in it.”
You’ll probably find a copy of the Bristol Stool Chart “a diagnostic medical tool designed to classify the form of human feces into seven categories.” It sounds Victorian but was only developed in 1997 at the Bristol Royal Infirmary. We’ll pass over iterating the categories and move on to something I’d like to consult the experts at the Poo Museum about: international toilet gods. Despite their rarity in Western cultures, toilet gods still abound elsewhere. Historically, they are a form of household deity that dates back to ancient Babylon where they were known as “the Lurkers of the Bathroom.”
The Romans had Cloacina, their sewer goddess (named for “cloaca,” Latin for “sewer), and Crepitus, the god of flatulence and bowel disorders. Human waste has traditionally been used as crop fertilizer, and collecting and handling it meant propitiating the toilet gods by keeping their restrooms clean.
According to Wikipedia, in Japan “A properly appointed toilet would be decorated and kept as clean as possible, as the toilet god was considered to be very beautiful. The state of the toilet was said to have an effect on the physical appearance of unborn children. Pregnant women asked the toilet god to give boys a ‘high nose’ and dimples to girls. If the toilet was dirty, however, it was said to cause children to be born ugly and unhappy. According to a different Japanese tradition, the toilet god was said to be a blind man holding a spear in his hand. This presented an obvious and painful threat when squatting down to defecate, so it was regarded as necessary to clear one’s throat before entering so that the blind toilet god would sheathe his spear.”
That line of thought made reading “You’re Cleaning Wrong,” a NY Times article by Melinda Moyer, compelling. She spelled out the distinction between cleaning (removing filth) and disinfecting (killing living things in the filth). Besides destroying many beneficial forms of bacteria, disinfecting involves off-gassing of noxious fumes. Unfortunately, using a natural disinfectant, like household vinegar isn’t nearly as effective as Lysol and bleach at killing Covid-19 germs. “One study found, for instance that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, was not inactivated even after soaking in a potent vinegar solution for five minutes.”
After air-borne transmission, our dirty hands are the major conveys of Covid-19, but we know how to clean them, right? Last March the NY Times’ “Well Newsletter” pointed out some misconceptions. “Will touching the wet faucet really ruin everything? Yes. The faucet may have the same germs you started with! Use a tissue or paper towel to turn it off once your hands are clean ... You don’t want to begin again, do you? How hard do I have to scrub? Most people don’t rub vigorously enough, said Barbara Smith, a nurse epidemiologist and infection prevention specialist at Mount Sinai Health Systems in New York. When you wash your hands, you are using soap and water to physically dislodge germs from your skin and then rinse them away. Do I really have to dry my hands all the way? Most people don’t dry thoroughly enough. Germs love moisture. And don’t be afraid to use a little force here too: You are physically removing whatever germs remain.”
Why worry about Covid? That’s under control, right? Tell that to the four million Americans with long Covid, which the American Medical Association defines as “a wide range of new, returning or ongoing health problems people can experience four or more weeks after first being infected,” whose most prevalent symptoms include extreme fatigue and “brain fog.” Scientists are tracking long Covid patients’ feces to determine more of the disease’s impact. They know long Covid causes gastric and other issues, and now a major study from Oxford University has found that it also causes sufferers’ brains to shrink as much as ten years of aging. A News Miner article, “Covid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging,” reported that “the infected group also displayed a 0.2%-to-2% greater reduction in brain size compared with those who hadn’t been infected and showed greater cognitive decline based on their performance undertaking complex tasks … associated with atrophy, or shrinkage, in a specific part of the cerebellum … linked to cognition.” And “it’s more marked in older people.”
That sort of talk scares the poo out of me. I’m not alone; new Covid-related terms are still being added to the Merriam Webster Dictionary among their recently reported addition of 370 newly added words. Included with “adorkable” (“socially awkward or quirky in a way that is endearing”), and “virtue signaling” (“Conspicuously displaying one’s awareness of and attentiveness to political issues, matters of social and racial justice, etc., especially instead of taking effective action”), are “booster dose,” “false negative,” and “subvariant” (“one of two or more distinctive forms or types of the same variant”). The dictionary staff have criteria for including a word: many people are using it in the same way over a long enough period of time.
Public libraries have criteria for which books they buy, but it boils down to looking for positives instead of avoiding negatives. Our local librarians look for materials that have received positive critical and public reviews, that reflect the “importance as a document of the times,” “relevance to community needs,” the author’s reputation and/or significance, and many more attributes, versus looking for things to exclude like censors and book banners eagerly do. In this librarian’s opinion, such people are like Edgar Allan Poe’s Mr. G, when he wrote “To speak algebraically, Mr. M. is execrable, but Mr. G. is (x + 1)- ecrable.”