Washing hands

Kris Capps/News-miner

A good hand washing is the first step in fighting sickness but most of us don’t wash our hands the right way. Also, we should dry them thoroughly as germs thrive in moisture.

 Kris Capps

Let’s not be confused about the major difference between the National Poo Museum and the Pooh Library.

They’re both wretched, at least in the eyes of Dorothy Parker, the New Yorker’s witty book reviewer who wrote under the byline, “Constant Reader.” A famed wit, she wrote a scathing and famous New Yorker review in 1928 of A.A. Milne’s recently published “The House at Pooh Corner,” one of the four Pooh books comprising the Pooh Library collection. The fifth page of the book has a poem composed and recited by Pooh that’s apt for the approach of Alaska winter: “The more it SNOWS-tiddely-pom, The more it GOES-tiddely-pom, The more it GOES-tiddely-pom, On Snowing.”

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.