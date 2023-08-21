‘Don’t bother your head about it.” That’s the proper attitude to have about death according to Michel Montaigne in his 1592 classic, “Essays.” How he came to that opinion is described in “Montaigne, philosopher of life, part 2: Learning not to be afraid,” an article on theGuardian.com by Sarah Bakewell, the author of “How to Live,” the superb biography of Montaigne.
That book’s firmly ensconced on my “most important books” shelf, next to Michael Andrew Screech’s splendid translation of “Essays.” Here’s how Bakewell described Montaigne’s evolving opinions of death. “Montaigne, as a young man, had an excessive fear of death, and it made it almost impossible for him to enjoy living. This was partly the result of a fashion of the time, which stated — following some of the ancient philosophers — that the best way to be at ease about your own mortality was to think about it constantly. Dwell on your death every day, went the theory, and you will become so used to it as an idea that it cannot scare you when it arrives in reality. Not surprisingly, the results could be quite the opposite. Brooding on death could make the fear worse, not better. That was certainly what Montaigne found when he tried it.”
Montaigne’s fear was heightened when his best friend died of the plague, and soon thereafter his idolized father succumbed due to kidney stones. Then his younger brother was killed after a hit to the head by a tennis ball (according to TennisPlayer.net, the balls in those days were “stuffed with wool or cork, wound with fabric or animal intestines, covered in woolen cloth or leather”).
“Fortunately,” Bakewell wrote, “at around the same time, he had a near-death experience of his own, and it was just what he needed to release him from his fear.” Montaigne was riding his horse at a good clip when another rider tried to pass him, knocked him out of the saddle, unconscious.
“He came around, groggily, only as he was being carried home by his companions — who later told him that he was vomiting blood and clawing at his chest, violently, as if to tear himself from his body,” Blakewell wrote. “While he was doing all that, however, his own experience was of a very a different kind. He seemed to be floating on a cloud of pure pleasure. It was like drifting off to sleep, but even more sweet and luxurious. The pleasure faded only when he returned fully to consciousness, and felt the pain of his bruises. As he recuperated, he reflected on the experience and deduced that death must hold very little to be scared of.”
That’s good to keep in mind when reading reports like “It’s Not Just Climate Change: Here’s How El Niño and a Huge Underwater Volcanic Eruption Led to Extreme Heat in 2023,” a Fortune.com article by Michael Wysession. He described El Nino, that weather phenomenon which periodically reverses and heats the Pacific Ocean’s surface water, and thereby heats up the atmosphere, is being heightened by “the largest volcanic eruption of the 21st century so far, the 2022 eruption of Tonga’s Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai [that] is having a warming and not cooling effect.
The eruption released an unusually small amount of cooling sulfate aerosols but an enormous amount of water vapor. The molten magma exploded underwater, vaporizing a huge volume of ocean water that erupted like a geyser high into the atmosphere. Water vapor is a powerful greenhouse gas, and the eruption may end up warming Earth’s surface by about 0.06 F (0.035 C), according to one estimate. Unlike the cooling sulfate aerosols, which are actually tiny droplets of sulfuric acid that fall out of the atmosphere within one to two years, water vapor is a gas that can stay in the atmosphere for many years. The warming impact of the Tonga volcano is expected to last for at least five years.”
Such concerns, along with the persistent pandemic, plummeting civility, and political unrest, naturally incline us to seek suitable words to describe them, such as “infodemic” (“a glut of mostly unreliable, rapidly spreading information relating to an event”), and “tulgey” (a term coined by Lewis Carroll in “Jabberwocky” that blends “tough” and “turgid”).
The etymological trail of “sarcasm” is also rather grim. The Online Etymology Dictionary says in the 1570s it was spelled “sarcasmus: a biting taunt or gibe, a satirical remark or expression,” that originated from the Greek “sarkazein,” which meant “to speak bitterly, sneer,” and literally translated as “to strip off the flesh like dogs.”
Providentially, our language also includes a plethora of happy words. Anu Garg’s A.Word.A.Day blog recently featured some adjectives — perficient (“accomplishing or achieving desired results; effective”) and culminant (“reaching the highest point”) to replace overused superlatives like “great” and “awesome.”
Once when my family was off without me at the annual berry camp off the Alaska Highway, I challenged them to list the words they find most appealing and those they despise. They were perficient and culminant at berry gathering and surprised at how many on the appealing list ended in “le,” such as doodle, giggle, poodle, and knowledgeable.
They returned in fine fettle which Candace Osmond, author of Grammarist.com wrote “means to be in good health or in good spirits, essentially to be in top form,” and “the noun fettle came from Old English during the 1700s and was used to refer to the condition or state of anything.” She then distinguished between both “fine fiddle” and “fine fettle,” which mean “being in good health or condition,” and “fine mettle” which means “suggests a state of good spirits or courage.” However, the WorldWideWords.org calls fettle “a fossil, left over from a time when the word was better known.”
Another source of happy words is Anglish, “a kind of English which prefers native words over those borrowed from foreign languages,” according to anglish.org, which primly states that “Anglish is linguistic purism applied to English.” Here’s some samples: “dictionary” is “wordbook” in Anglish, “famous” is “nameknown,” “computer” is “reckoner,” and “atom” is “uncleftish” since the term’s Greek coiners meant uncuttable .
Being more linguistically open-minded, I find happiness in words like “lagniappe” and “handsel.” Merriam-Webster defines lagniappe as “a small gift given to a customer by a merchant at the time of a purchase,” like the proverbial “baker’s dozen.” Their definition includes “Mark Twain’s Thoughts on Lagniappe” in which he called it ““a word worth traveling to New Orleans to get; a nice limber, expressive, handy word.” “Handsel” is similar, being “something received first (as in a day of trading) and taken to be a token of good luck,” like a merchant putting a coin in a newly purchased handbag, according to Merriam-Webster.
The same dictionary defines “serendipity,” a concept I esteem highly, as “the faculty or phenomenon of finding valuable or agreeable things not sought for.” The online Etymology Dictionary says, serendipity was “coined by Horace Walpole in a letter to Horace Mann dated Jan. 28, 1754, but which apparently was not published until 1833. Walpole said he formed the word from the Persian fairy tale ‘The Three Princes of Serendip’ … whose heroes “were always making discoveries, by accidents and sagacity, of things they were not in quest of.” That story was a Persian fairy tale that was loosely based on the life of King Bahram V in “The Seven Beauties.”
Structured like the “The Arabian Nights,” the story claimed that Bahram had seven wives, each with their own palace, that he visited on consecutive evenings with the wives entertaining him with stories. In the most retold of these, the three princes from Serendip (“the Classical Persian name for Sri Lanka, were able to identify a camel they’d never seen as being blind in one eye, missing a tooth, carry as basket of honey on one side and another of butter. They inferred that “Grass had been eaten from the side of the road where it was less green, so the princes had inferred that the camel was blind on the other side. Because there were lumps of chewed grass on the road that were the size of a camel’s tooth, they inferred they had fallen through the gap left by a missing tooth. The tracks showed the prints of only three feet, the fourth being dragged, indicating that the animal was lame. That butter was carried on one side of the camel and honey on the other was evident because ants had been attracted to melted butter on one side of the road and flies to spilled honey on the other.”
Libraries are packed with potential serendipity. That’s where I met the late Jack Townshend, who gave me a copy of “The World of Serendipity,” by Marcus Bach, whom the Brigham Young University Library described as a “noted philosopher, teacher, ordained minister, author and lecturer, [who] devoted a lifetime to increasing understanding and appreciation of diverse philosophical and religious perspectives.” In his book Bach described serendipity as nothing less than a seventh sense. Bach dedicated this book to Jack Townshend, who envisioned and developed the big observatory at UAF’s Geophysical Center, and observatories around the world. Dr. Syun Akasofu said Townhsend was the best observatory manager in the world. In his book’s dedication Bach called him simply, “Serendipity Personified.” And those lucky enough to be in smiling Jack Townshend’s orbit are bound to agree.