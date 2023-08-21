The little joys of life

Metro Creative

A field of daisies? Or serendipity personified?

 Metro Creative

‘Don’t bother your head about it.” That’s the proper attitude to have about death according to Michel Montaigne in his 1592 classic, “Essays.” How he came to that opinion is described in “Montaigne, philosopher of life, part 2: Learning not to be afraid,” an article on theGuardian.com by Sarah Bakewell, the author of “How to Live,” the superb biography of Montaigne.

That book’s firmly ensconced on my “most important books” shelf, next to Michael Andrew Screech’s splendid translation of “Essays.” Here’s how Bakewell described Montaigne’s evolving opinions of death. “Montaigne, as a young man, had an excessive fear of death, and it made it almost impossible for him to enjoy living. This was partly the result of a fashion of the time, which stated — following some of the ancient philosophers — that the best way to be at ease about your own mortality was to think about it constantly. Dwell on your death every day, went the theory, and you will become so used to it as an idea that it cannot scare you when it arrives in reality. Not surprisingly, the results could be quite the opposite. Brooding on death could make the fear worse, not better. That was certainly what Montaigne found when he tried it.”

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.