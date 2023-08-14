Roll of the dice

One of serendipity’s neat little pirouettes recently led to encountering Dr. Paolo Macchiarini, “a renowned leader in the field of regenerative medicine,” Dear Abby’s flawed advice, and an MIT study into whether some people “have an unerring knack for buying unpopular products.”

Abby advised “Looking For Love in New Jersey” to “Keep at it … recognize that every failure heightens the odds of success down the line.” They didn’t teach that in the “Statistics for Libraries” class at my library school. In fact, they said each throw of the dice is independent of all the others, a fact that the test-your-skill booths at the fair depends upon.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.