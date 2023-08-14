One of serendipity’s neat little pirouettes recently led to encountering Dr. Paolo Macchiarini, “a renowned leader in the field of regenerative medicine,” Dear Abby’s flawed advice, and an MIT study into whether some people “have an unerring knack for buying unpopular products.”
Abby advised “Looking For Love in New Jersey” to “Keep at it … recognize that every failure heightens the odds of success down the line.” They didn’t teach that in the “Statistics for Libraries” class at my library school. In fact, they said each throw of the dice is independent of all the others, a fact that the test-your-skill booths at the fair depends upon.
As Bill Schmarzo, author of the DatScienceCentral article “The Danger of Making Decisions Based Upon Averages,” wrote “If you make decisions based upon averages, at best you’ll get average results.” Schmarzo described how in the 1950s the Air Force pilots had trouble controlling their planes. “The problem turned out to be the cockpit, or more specifically, the fact that the cockpit had just one design: one designed for the 1920s average pilot. The Air Force concluded that they simply needed to update their measurement of the average pilot, [and] adjust the cockpit accordingly.” They “measured more than 4,000 pilots across 10 size dimensions” and “assumed that the vast majority of pilots would fall within average across the 10 dimensions. In reality, none NONE [sic] fell within average across the 10 dimensions; that is, out of 4,000 pilots, zero of them were “average. The Air Force’s ‘aha’ moment? If the cockpit was designed for the average pilot, it was actually designed for no pilot.”
This brings us to Dr. Macchiarini, who in 2011 “took the medical world by storm when he built and implanted the world’s first “bioartificial” windpipe. The procedure involved replacing a damaged trachea with a plastic replica that had been soaked in the patient’s stem cells ”to forestall the body rejecting it …. The operation, performed at one of the world’s most prestigious medical universities, part of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, was hailed as revolutionary.” Dr. Macchiarini became “a celebrity scientist. However, behind closed doors, Dr. Macchiarini was hiding a secret — the procedures were not working.” Flash forward to last summer when he “was found criminally liable by a Swedish court for causing felony bodily injury to a patient he had fitted with one of the windpipes.”
Macchiarini’s research team must have included someone described in the MIT article, “Are You a ‘Harbinger of Failure’?” Published in 2015, it described how the research team led by Professor Catherine Tucker found that “one group of consumers has an outsized tendency to purchase all kinds of failed products, time after time, flop after flop, Diet Crystal Pepsi after Diet Crystal Pepsi.
The study calls the people in this group ‘harbingers of failure’ and suggests they provide a new window into consumer behavior.” Tucker added, “If you’re the kind of person who bought something that really didn’t resonate with the market, say, coffee-flavored Coca-Cola, then that also means you’re more likely to buy a type of toothpaste or laundry detergent that fails to resonate with the market.”
The researchers examined 77,744 customers and, “In a key part of the study, the researchers studied consumers whose purchases flop at least 50 percent of the time, and saw pronounced effects when these harbingers of failure buy products. When the percentage of total sales of a product accounted for by these consumers increases from 25 to 50 percent, the probability of success for that product decreases by 31 percent. And when the harbingers buy a product at least three times, it’s really bad news: The probability of success for that product drops 56 percent. But what explains the consumer behavior of the harbingers of failure? ‘You could think of it as preference for risk’ …. ‘People who are more willing to take a risk on an unusual product are more willing to take a risk in multiple categories’.”
Interestingly, there’s a Museum of Failure in Sweden — perhaps Dr. Macchiarini has an exhibit — that was inspired by “the Museum of Broken Relationships” in Zagreb, Croatia. It’s now a traveling museum touring the U.S. to provide “visitors with a learning experience about the critical role of failure in innovation and encourages organizations to become better at learning from failure.” Exhibits include Persil Power Detergent which destroyed clothes, Limeade and Cherry Cola Oreos, and Rely Tampons that blended carboxymethylcellulose and polyester and gave women toxic shock. There are also displays for Elon Musk (which include the unusual names he gave two of his kids: X AE A-XII and Exa Dark Sideræl, who also now goes by Y). Some of the other failures include his involvement with PayPal, Tesla and SpaceX going nearly bankrupt in 2008.
Donald Trump’s Museum of Failure display is larger than Musk’s. Trump’s exhibits include, according to theGuardian.com’s Janelle Zara, “Success Distilled, AKA a bottle of yellow-tinged Trump Vodka (2006-2011); a box set of Trump: The Game, the only version of Monopoly in which you can actually get fired; and a pair of textbooks from Trump University …. ‘The Trump exhibit could have been much bigger,’ says the clinical psychologist and Museum of Failure founder Samuel West. ‘There’s so many more.’”
A recent addition could be his shameful public condemnation of the United States National Women’s Soccer Team’s efforts in the recent World Cup. The team had some powerful setbacks, including a crippling knee injury to their most dangerous and prolific scorer, and missing their main playmaker, Rose Lavelle, who received two yellow cards from referees for fouls in earlier games. Having played in well over 300 games sanctioned by FIFA, the international governing body for the sport, I know something about yellow cards, which referees give for lesser fouls, and collected a few in my long-ago playing days. Despite losing their two best players, and several other starters, the U.S. women’s team, who’ve long surpassed the U.S. men’s team in achievements, played their hearts out in the World Cup and were undefeated in the most recent World Cup, losing on shoot-out penalties and have nothing to be ashamed of.
Trump does, though. According to the New York Times, he said that the loss was “fully emblematic of what is happening to our once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden. Many of our players were openly hostile to America — No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close,” he added. “WOKE EQUALS FAILURE …. the USA is going to Hell!!!”
He’s right there with Michigan Congressman George Dondero who was the ranking member of the House Committee on Education during World War II. A truly nasty piece of work, in 1947, “Dondero tried to block the trial of IG Farben executives for war crimes at Nuremberg by withholding funding for the prosecution team before indictments could be handed down,” according to his Wikipedia article, even knowing that “IG Farben was the private German chemicals company allied with the Nazis that manufactured the Zyklon B gas used to commit genocide against millions of European Jews in the Holocaust.”
Dondero, a close ally of the now thoroughly shamed Sen. Joe McCarthy, attacked the efforts of the Army and Navy to alleviate boredom and low morale by distributing free paperback books to our troops, calling the books “Communist propaganda.” These books were known as Armed Services Editions, “mass-produced paperbacks selected by a panel of literary experts .… The ASE program featured an array of fiction and nonfiction titles, including classics, contemporary bestsellers, biographies, drama, poetry, and genre fiction,” and “the Army and Navy chief librarians, Trautman and DuBois, made sure that all books were acceptable to both services, and rejected works with ‘statements or attitudes offensive to our Allies, any religious or racial group, or (...) not in accord ‘with the spirit of American democracy’.” Despite Dondero more than 122 million copies of ASE books (including 1,225 unique titles) were distributed which made “the ASE program one of the largest wide-scale distributions of free books in history.”
Were the ASE books popular? “A contemporary newspaper article recounted: ‘The hunger for these books, evidenced by the way they are read to tatters, is astounding …. Soldiers wrote that the ASEs ‘are as popular as pin-up girls’, or that to heave one in the garbage can is tantamount to striking your grandmother’.”
That’s because reading allowed the troops to put their minds in other, nicer places for a while.
Another reason the U.S. Women’s Team are heroes is described in a Washington Post article by Ella Brockway, “The U.S. Women’s National Team Is a Bunch of Bookworms.” One of the team leaders, Sophia Smith likes romance, saying “‘It just makes me happy. I feel like reading is kind of my escape from reality. It helps my brain get out of the competitive soccer world and into a relaxed mode.”
She wasn’t a reader before joining the team but is voracious now and inspired her teammates to relax and escape through reading. Moreover, three of the players have had their own books published.
Compare those ladies with Congressman Dondero’s Nazi buddies who were rabid book banners and burners, and reflect on a recent internet meme that said, “You don’t have to be a historian to know that the people banning books are never the good guys.”