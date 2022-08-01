Albert Einstein once said, “The only source of knowledge is experience,” but there are many methods of gaining experience, ranging from the legendary school of hard knocks to reading about the world in a well-lit comfy chair.

Experience has to start somewhere, and in the case of human tools, it began in the Olduvai Gorge in southwestern Kenya 2.5 million years ago when one of our ancestors chiseled a rock into a sharp blade. Archeologists call the quartzite tools found at this site Oldowan, named after the gorge, and they greatly enhanced the human condition, according to this month’s Smithsonian Magazine. Oldowan tools allowed the African Hominins to scavenge meat from carcasses, “some of the earliest evidence of human carnivory,” and to “cut and prepare tubers, which entered their diet in this period.” This enabled them to become more settled and less itinerant.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.

