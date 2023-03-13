Library visit

Books line the shelves of Tanana Middle School. FNSBD photo

 FNSBD photo

There’s a lot to be said for being well-informed. Wise old Ben Franklin, for instance, claimed that “An investment in knowledge pays the best dividends.” Where information is concerned, however, we live in a best-of times/worst-of-times situation where our society is deluged with a tsunami of information at a scale completely unforeseen 250 years ago. And yet, here I am agreeing with Callimachus, the ancient Hellene scholar-librarian, who stated “I am greedy of getting information,” and my own library stands as proof of that. Actually, my large, unruly collection is an “antilibrary.” I learned of this in an online essay by Kevin Dickinson titled “The Japanese Call This Practice Tsundoku, And It May Provide Lasting Benefits.” He wrote that “Tsundoku is the Japanese word for the stack(s) of books you’ve purchased but haven’t read.” It comes from combining “tsunde-oku” (letting things pile up) and “dokusho” (reading books), and “originated in the late 19th century as a satirical jab at teachers who owned books but didn’t read them.” But such collecting misses the point of the antilibrary.

To describe the antilibrary, Dickinson cites statistician Nassim Nicholas Taleb’s bestselling book, “The Black Swan: The Impact of the Highly Improbable,” which describes the prolific author Umberto Eco’s 30,000 book personal library. However, according to Dickinson, “Eco’s library wasn’t voluminous because he had read so much; it was voluminous because he desired to read so much more.” Eco had figured out that if he read a book a day from age ten to eighty, he’d have only gotten to 25,200 out of the many millions in large libraries. Taleb wrote, “Read books are far less valuable than unread ones. [Your] library should contain as much of what you do not know as your financial means, mortgage rates, and the currently tight real-estate market allows you to put there. You will accumulate more knowledge and more books as you grow older, and the growing number of unread books on the shelves will look at you menacingly. Indeed, the more you know, the larger the rows of unread books. Let us call this collection of unread books an antilibrary.” Dickinson adds, “The antilibrary’s value stems from how it challenges our self-estimation by providing a constant, niggling reminder of all we don’t know ... These shelves of unexplored ideas propel us to continue reading, continue learning, and never be comfortable that we know enough. Jessica Stillman calls this realization intellectual humility.”

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.