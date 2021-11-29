A happenstance glance at my copy of John Maxwell’s “Casanova Was a Book Lover: And Other Naked Truths and Provocative Curiosities about the Writing, Selling, and Reading of Books” revealed a survey of the “Most Stolen Books in America” that closely parallels similar lists of stolen library books. The Bible is the perennial leader, then sexual education books and the “Practice for the Armed Services Test,” which is closely followed by books about home and car repair, the occult, legal and medical books, and, interestingly, Audubon’s “The Birds of America.”
The Fairbanks libraries have for decades forestalled theft, particularly of pages torn from the car repair, legal, medical, and other expensive reference works, by allowing free photocopying of up to ten pages from such books.
Happier feelings emanate from reading “New York Public Library Announces Its Most Borrowed Books of All Time,” a Smithsonian.com article by Katherine Wu.
Surveying their records for 125 years of book circulation resulted in some surprises. “Selected from the millions of books that have been checked out of the library since 1895, Ezra Jack Keats’ children’s story, “The Snowy Day,” a “charming, beautifully illustrated tale of a child enjoying the simple magic that snow brings to his city,” tops the list. The book, which features an African-American protagonist named Peter, represents one of the earliest examples of diversity in children’s literature. Since its publication in 1962, The Snowy Day has been borrowed 485,583 times, a figure garnered across the library system’s 92 locations.”
“The Cat in the Hat” was a close second, and other children’s picture books scored well, including “Where the Wild Things Are,” and “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” which is unsurprising considering their brevity and how many children love having their favorites re-read over and over.
Margaret Wise Brown’s classic “Goodnight Moon” would have been near the top had a shrewish, dried-up librarian, Anne Carroll Moore, the head of NYPL’s children’s services for decades, not despised the free-wheeling Brown and her book and refused to allow the New York libraries to purchase it until she retired twenty-five years after “Moon’s” first publication. Longer children’s books – “Charlotte’s Web” and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” – bobbed up, too, but Orwell’s “1984” came in 4th, and “To Kill Mockingbird” was 5th, and Dale Carnegie’s “How to Win Friends and Influence People” was the only nonfiction book in the top ten.
Books make wonderfully thoughtful gifts, and are to be expected on a librarian’s holiday shopping list. The past few Christmases have seen me dispensing Library of America volumes featuring the works of the very best deceased American authors, with scrupulous attention to presenting the most reliable manuscripts and the best made hardbound books on the market.
Utilizing thin, high-quality acid-free paper that won’t yellow for 500 years, the 2,100 page-long collection of early novels by Ursula Le Guin, for instance, weighs only 3.25 pounds, and includes satin end pages and place-marker ribbon. When opened brand new, they lie flat, a sure sign of excellent construction.
Booklovers like Casanova and me are eternally vigilant for promising tomes, eagerly perusing used bookstores for hidden treasures. That’s how I met Titanic Thompson, the greatest American gambler and hustler of the 20th century.
We visited Port Townsend several times while our daughter was attending Evergreen State in Washington, and spending an hour or two in the William James Bookseller shop was always a must. It’s a clean, well-stocked used bookstore that’s well-laced with remaindered books (defined by Wikipedia as “printed books that are no longer selling well, and whose remaining unsold copies are liquidated by the publisher at greatly reduced prices.
While the publisher may take a net loss on the sales of these books, they are able to recover at least some of their sunken costs on the sale and clear out space in the warehouses”).
One of these was “Titanic Thompson – the Man Who Bet on Everything,” by Kevin Cook, which was called “Highly enjoyable” by the Wall Street Journal, “A cracker-jack biography” by the Seattle Times, and the LA Times said, “Titanic Thompson is as emblematically American as Babe Ruth or Mark Twain. . . . Cook gives us the real deal.”
Thompson was born Alvin Clarence Thomas in a dirt-poor Ozark family; he acquired his nickname at age 19 right after the Titanic sank by beating a pool shark for $500 and then again by wagering double or nothing that he could jump over a pool table without touching it. When asked the kid’s name, the shark said, “Don’t rightly know, but it must be Titanic, the way he sinks everybody.”
Thomas became Thompson in a newspaper misprint that he adopted since making a living as a hustler required not publicizing your calling. Damon Runyon knew Thompson and based his Sky Masterson character on him in “Guys and Dolls,” but only after Thompson asked him not to use his Titanic moniker. Thompson was a man of strong passions, killing five men and marrying five women, so Runyon complied.
An ambidextrous golfer, card player, marksman and pool shark, Thompson was born in 1893 with remarkable eyesight and eye-hand coordination. He “traveled the country wagering at cards, dice games, golf, shooting, billiards, horseshoes and proposition bets of his own devising.”
One of these bets, for instance, was that he could throw a cantaloup over a four-story hotel. He won by going up to the roof of a six-story adjoining building and completing the toss. Thompson worked to leverage the odds in his favor, sometimes by subterfuge (using a lead-filled walnut to win another throwing-over-a tall-building bet) but also by diligent practice (spending hours spinning individual playing cards under the inch gap at the bottom of closed hotel room doors and into a hat on the other side until he could successfully land 154 out of 156).
That brings to mind the importance of regularly practicing reading skills. You might spend hours a day reading a computer or smartphone, but that draws on a different set of brain circuits – those intended for scanning for content instead of deep reading for comprehension.
The ability to get immersed in a book takes practice, and there are good reasons to do so, since the ways deep reading can improve your life are enormous and well-documented. HealthLine.com outlined them in “Benefits of Reading Books: How It Can Positively Affect Your Life”: it strengthens your brain by increasing its connectivity, it reduces stress, improves sleep patterns, and even extends your life expectancy, citing a study that found that “those who read books survived around 2 years longer than those who either didn’t read or read magazines or other forms of media.”
Suggestions abound on how to carve out space for reading books in a busy schedule, among them “How to Read More” by James Clear. He wrote, “Here’s the only pattern I’ve been able to stick with consistently: Read 20 pages to start the day. I usually wake up, drink a glass of water, write down 3 things I’m grateful for, and read 20 pages of a book. For the last 10 weeks, I have followed this new habit. As of today, I’m 100 pages into my 7th book. At that pace (7 books per 10 weeks) I’ll read about 36 books in the next year. Not bad … If time allows, I’ll read more at other times as well. After the research I did for my article on how to get better sleep, I have added reading to my “prepare for bed” routine as well. But regardless of what happens during the rest of the day, I still get my 20 pages in each morning.”
“Life is tough,” as Damon Runyon noted, “and it’s really tough when you’re stupid.”