There’s a lot of yin-yang words in our lingo, known as contranyms, like “ravel,” which means both “to entangle” and “to disentangle,” “bolt” (to secure and to flee), and left (remained and departed). One stands out, here at the nether part of the year with political and environmental upheaval worldwide: “weather,” as in “to withstand” and “to wear away.”

Nothing is permanent, not Earth or galaxies, peace or war, winter or spring, languages and even libraries. As Iran’s great poet, Hafez, warned, don’t “be surprised at Fortune’s turns and twists: That wheel has spun a thousand yarns before.” These gloomy considerations reminded me of some scary liturgical art in Bulgaria where literacy was awful until the 20th century. The leaders of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church got around this by lavishing colorful murals on every paintable surface their churches’ interiors, often inside and out. I saw many examples as part of a small group of American librarians who toured the country in 1999, lecturing to Bulgarian librarians about how American libraries work. Bulgaria is steeped in history and proud of their churches that survived the Ottoman occupation. Many of the church murals were designed to frighten the faithful and were quite horrific, with lots of devils doing things to sinners on large “wheels of life” that show the ups and downs of existence. The latter appeared emphasized and were mostly indescribable in a family newspaper. That aspect of the trip, the cyclical nature of the universe, came to mind while reading about how everything is doomed ultimately.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.