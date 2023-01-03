There’s a lot of yin-yang words in our lingo, known as contranyms, like “ravel,” which means both “to entangle” and “to disentangle,” “bolt” (to secure and to flee), and left (remained and departed). One stands out, here at the nether part of the year with political and environmental upheaval worldwide: “weather,” as in “to withstand” and “to wear away.”
Nothing is permanent, not Earth or galaxies, peace or war, winter or spring, languages and even libraries. As Iran’s great poet, Hafez, warned, don’t “be surprised at Fortune’s turns and twists: That wheel has spun a thousand yarns before.” These gloomy considerations reminded me of some scary liturgical art in Bulgaria where literacy was awful until the 20th century. The leaders of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church got around this by lavishing colorful murals on every paintable surface their churches’ interiors, often inside and out. I saw many examples as part of a small group of American librarians who toured the country in 1999, lecturing to Bulgarian librarians about how American libraries work. Bulgaria is steeped in history and proud of their churches that survived the Ottoman occupation. Many of the church murals were designed to frighten the faithful and were quite horrific, with lots of devils doing things to sinners on large “wheels of life” that show the ups and downs of existence. The latter appeared emphasized and were mostly indescribable in a family newspaper. That aspect of the trip, the cyclical nature of the universe, came to mind while reading about how everything is doomed ultimately.
This melancholy line of thought came on after reading “Everything Dies, Including Information,” an MIT Technology Review article by Eric Sherman that stated, “even knowledge has a life span. Documents fade. Art goes missing. Entire libraries and collections can face quick and unexpected destruction ... what we think is permanent isn’t. Digital storage systems can become unreadable in as little as three to five years. Librarians and archivists race to copy things over to newer formats. But entropy is always there, waiting in the wings.” Until recently libraries had few materials to choose from and limited space to store them, but the inverse is true now and rapidly growing insurmountable. “According to an estimate last year from the market research firm IDC, the amount of data that companies, governments, and individuals create in the next few years will be twice the total of all the digital data generated previously since the start of the computing age.”
There aren’t enough librarians and funding to keep up, especially since formats change too quickly to be archived. For example, NASA stored away 170 Apollo tapes of data on lunar dust, but when researchers tried to use the tapes in the mid-2000s, they couldn’t find the 1960s-era IBM 729 Mark 5 machine needed to read them until they located one in storage at the Australian Computer Museum. On top of that, “software also has a shelf life.” Computer programs that worked great in the 1990s don’t anymore, but as a librarian pointed out in the MIT article, “That’s no reason to not do what we can.”
Libraries have evolved along with communication technology for 5,000 years, from clay tablets to cloud storage. Libraries today provide exactly the same functions they did in ancient Mesopotamia: gather information, store, organize, and protect it, and disseminate it to those authorized to see it. Fortunately for Americans, modern public libraries came into existence here, and are open to everyone. Here a much-traveled internet meme rings true: “This is a Library, Crossroads of Civilizations, Refuge of all the Arts Against the Ravages of Time, Armory of Fearless Truth Against Whispering Rumor and the Incessant Trumpeting of Trade. From this Place Words May Fly Abroad Not to Perish as Digital Waves but Fixed in Time, Not Corrupted by the Hurrying Hand but Verified in Proof. Friend, You Stand on Sacred Ground: This is a Library.” Typing that gives this old librarian large, fleshy goosebumps, but he knows all libraries are transitory, along with the rest of the universe.
With that in mind, there’s a lot to be said about persisting in doing the right thing and doing something to make the world a better place, even in small increments. Eumenes, a librarian hero of mine, did just that.
Eumenes was the Greek scribal secretary (aka librarian) to the Macedonian Alexander the Great and his dad, Phillip, whom I learned about reading “Ghost on the Throne: The Death of Alexander the Great and the Bloody Fight for His Empire” by James Romm. Though a mere librarian with no military training, Eumenes knew how to use his noggin. According to “Eumenes of Cardia, His Rise & Fall,” an Aspects of History article by Robert Fabbri, Eumenes played a major role in the civil war that ensued after Alexander died without having named an undisputed heir.
Loyalty was Alexander’s soft spot, and before dying he gave trustworthy Eumenes a cavalry command, in which he performed well. Alexander divvied up his empire into satraps, regions controlled by one of his generals, including Eumenes, and he also left two potential heirs: a mentally incapacitated brother and a son born shortly after the king’s demise. For a brief time, the generals agreed to let the direct descendants of Alexander’s Argead dynasty, his baby and profoundly retarded brother, rule in a joint kingship, but the general in Baghdad acted as their regent and was the real power. Jealousies sprang up before long, particularly among the generals back in Egypt, Macedonia and modern Turkey. Alliances between the generals emerged, broke up, remerged, and many thousands died, but throughout it all, Eumenes stayed loyal to the joint kings and Alexander and Phillips dynasty. As the devoted protector of the Argead dynasty, and for being a Greek instead of Macedonian, Eumenes became outlawed and the enemy of all the other generals, who wanted Alexander’s empire for themselves. He defeated several of the most renowned competing generals but was eventually captured by one of them, Antigonus One-Eye, who starved and executed him.
Things are cyclical and revolve from good to bad and back, and so it was with Eumenes and libraries. Thomas Jefferson amassed the best private library, but after the British burned the Congressional library in Washington, D.C. in 1812, he sold it to the government for some ready cash, which he needed. That became the foundation of the Library of Congress, one of the greatest ever, with over 32 million books, 61 million manuscripts, 1 million newspapers, 500,000 microfilm reels, copies of 12,000 different comic book titles and much, much more. Nonetheless, it will all be dust some fine day. But who cares? Right now, like E.B. White wrote, “A library is a good place to go when you feel unhappy, for there, in a book, you may find encouragement and comfort. A library is a good place to go when you feel bewildered or undecided, for there, in a book, you may have your question answered. Books are good company, in sad times and happy times, for books are people — people who have managed to stay alive by hiding between the covers of a book.”
We should never stop trying to organize and understand our world, despite the myriad difficulties the future holds. As Robert Duval said in the movie “Secondhand Lions,” “Sometimes the things that may or may not be true are the things a man needs to believe in the most. That people are basically good; that honor, courage, and virtue mean everything; that power and money, money and power mean nothing; that good always triumphs over evil; and I want you to remember this, that love... true love, never dies. You remember that, boy. You remember that. Doesn’t matter if it’s true or not. You see, a man should believe in those things, because those are the things worth believing in.” And as Jack London asked, “Darn the wheel of the world! Why must it continually turn over? Where is the reverse gear?”