In “The Tempest,” when Shakespeare wrote, “Look, he’s winding up the watch of his wit; by and by it will strike,” it fits many of the telegraphed gags in a favorite comic strip, “Pearls Before Swine.” Recently Pig asks his roommate, “Hey Rat. Have you seen my line of clothing that shows my awareness of the state just east of Maryland?” and Rat answers, “I put it all in your closet.” Pig responds, “You put my Delaware-aware wear where?” Rat states, “Comics shouldn’t make people angry.” Unlike Rat, I find such jests joyful, falling in with biographer James Boswell: “I think no innocent species of wit or pleasantry should be suppressed, and that a good pun may be admitted among the smaller excellencies of lively conversation.”
Taste in wit varies. Patrick O’Brian, the greatest historical novelist ever according to the New York Times, laced his terrific novels with all sorts of humor, but his work is also weighty and steeped in historical facts, often obscure, and they sometimes require a bit of work to get the joke. For example, when a main character, a scientist, wants to load one of Edmund Halley’s early diving bells onto a ship, he announces to the captain, “I have become a urinator!” Haul out the Webster’s, and we learn that’s an obsolete term for “one who dives under water for something” popular between 1750 and the early 1800s, when O’Brian’s mostly serious 20-volume series of books take place. But puns and other light-hearted forms of humor abound. For example, in the first book, “Master and Commander,” the ship’s caption, a not particularly educated man, is giving lessons in composition and navigation to the ship’s young midshipmen, and tells one to “pass him yonder book, which would answer admirably for them to be read to out of from.”
The captain was on to something. Reading widely and well to develop a rich vocabulary is a fundamental way of achieving wittiness, along with being naturally curious and knowing that being witty is a process, according to “The Secret to Being Witty, Revealed,” an online article from Quartz, a business advice-related company. “Wit,” says James Geary of Harvard University’s Neiman Foundation for Journalism: “consists in binding together remote and separate notions, finding similarity in dissimilar things (or dissimilarity in similar things), and drawing the mind from one word to another.” “Wit” can also mean “mental capacity,” but the Online Etymology Dictionary states that the first recorded use of “wit” meaning “ability to connect ideas and express them in an amusing way” dates from the 1540s. Scads of online advisors tell how to be witty, but a decent command of the language is always a perquisite. David Morin’s “25 Tips to be Witty (If You’re Not a Quick Thinker)” suggests watching TV sitcoms (since they’re “full of funny, quick remarks”), using obvious misunderstandings, remarking on the obvious, connecting “similar words of different meanings (puns),” being self-deprecating, and using irony.
The latter are mentioned repeatedly in articles on how British and American funniness differ. Last fall the WittyCompanion.com website offered “British Humor vs American Humor — the 3 Key Differences,” to wit, “#1. Irony: The most common trait of British humor that the rest of the world associates with them is their use of sardonic remarks and a pessimistic outlook … #2. The Art of Being Subtle vs. Direct: … being direct is very commonly related to American culture, while British people are more known for their subtle, indirect humor,” and “#3 – Funny Characters or Funny Situations: One of the standard rules of British humor is getting used to absurdity and their tendency to make characters the laughing-stock, rather than having characters tell a funny anecdote as mainstream American comedy prefers. British humor in sitcoms and movies favors putting the funny, self-deprecating character in the center where the audience can laugh at his foolishness and failures … In contrast, American humor does the exact opposite.”
When it comes to humor, many Americans are Anglophiles, and some, including the New York Times’ Alex Williams, wonder “Is British English Conquering America, or Vice Versa?” He terms it “Anglocreep, “the subtle adoption of British phrases into everyday American speech, has become a tic (or some might say an annoyance) among star-spangled strivers, particularly coastal creative types.” Williams quotes an American linguist teaching in England, “There’s this rumor among English people that if you go to America, you’ll be granted 15 extra I.Q. points just by talking in your English accent. That’s not quite how it works, but using British words, even slang, can make Americans feel or sound more sophisticated or cosmopolitan, because they’re marking themselves as people who see or know the world beyond the U.S.”
When asked “Where do you see the big influx of Britishisms lately?” the linguist said, “A big one was ‘Harry Potter.’ The first book was famously translated into American, but after that the fans demanded as little Americanization as possible.” Americanisms have thoroughly infiltrated British speech as well. In “38 Americanisms the British Can’t Bloody Stand,” an online article, Gyles Brandreth listed “‘lengthy,’ as well as ‘reliable,’ ’talented,’ ‘influential,’ and ‘tremendous’: All of these words we use without a second thought were not normally part of the English language until the establishment of the United States ... Those seemingly innocuous words caused fury at the time.
The poet Coleridge denounced “talented” as a barbarous word in 1832, though a few years later it was being used by William Gladstone.” Williams noted that “We may now think of the “stiff upper lip”— showing fortitude in the face of adversity and self-restraint in place of quivering-upper-lip emotion — as a quintessentially British attribute, but the phrase originated in America in 1815 and became popular thanks to the success of a poem by the American women’s rights activist Phoebe Cary (1824[?]–1871), which featured the lines “And though hard be the task, / Keep a stiff upper lip.”
Perhaps we should be paying more attention right now to Ukrainian words. It’s the first language of 68% of that country’s population with 30% speaking Russian primarily. It’s written in the Cyrillic alphabet but it’s distinct from the Russian alphabet, which irked the Russian government who in 1863 issued a secret order, “the Valuyev Circular,” that prohibited all Ukrainian language publications. It was reinforced under Stalin, and we have a pretty good idea where Putin stands on this.
As an article from TheGuardian.com suggests, we should at least know “How to Pronounce and Spell ‘Kyiv’ and Why It Matters.” “Ukrainians call their capital “Kyiv” (kee-yiv) … The Russian version is “Kiev” (kee-yev),” which “became the internationally accepted name through the Soviet period and into the first years of this century, its recognizability enhanced perhaps by the eponymous chicken dish that became popular in the west in the 1970s.” You’ll find all sorts of excellent Ukrainian resources in our local libraries in print, digital, and audio.
Similar works to the infamous Valuyev Circular are being circulated among this country’s political extremists to coordinate banning everyone’s access to books whose opinions they don’t personally agree with, and usually without following legal procedures. Just last week a public librarian in Texas was fired after refusing to remove books challenged by these nationally-organized banners from her library illegally. The same sentiment’s alive even here. As American journalist Anna Quindlen wrote, “Ideas are only lethal if you suppress and don’t discuss them. Ignorance is not bliss, it’s stupid. Banning books shows you don’t trust your kids to think, and you don’t trust yourself to be able to talk to them.”