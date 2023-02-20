This time of year the morning February sun saturates my reading favorite reading chair, and lately I’ve been warmed from within as well as from without. That’s because Hannah, one of my lovely daughters, stopped by to share a couple of new words. She coined “rainbow day,” designating it as the first day of the new year when we receive more than eight hours of sunlight since that’s when the orb’s high enough to produce rainbows from the crystal hanging in her window. Hannah, the Executive Director of Breadline, reported how her Stone Soup staff recently went outside on a sunny day last week to feel the warmth of the sun, and they shared the word “apricity,” an old word that Collins Dictionary defines as “to sunbathe or bask in the sun.” Hannah had a more Alaskan definition “soaking up the sun in wintertime,” which I’ll amend to “borealapricity,” or “northern apricity,” which rolls nicely off the tongue.
Collins was the only mainstream dictionary to include apricity, but the search led to discovering the online 2,700-word Grandiloquent Dictionary, “an ongoing project to collect and distribute the most obscure and rare words in the English language. It also contains a few words which do not have equivalent words in English.” It’s a charmer from its beginning terms – “abacinate — To blind by putting a hot copper basin near someone’s eyes, and abderian — given to incessant or idiotic laughter” – and some seem fit for Alaska, such as the mosquito-related terms “acarophobia — A fear of insects,” “bombilate — To loudly hum or buzz continuously,” and “acouasm – A buzzing in the ears.” Grandiose verbal oddities abound: “boanthropy — The delusion that one is an ox,” “byrthynsak — Stealing as much as one can carry,” “saponaceous — Being very nice and ingratiating,” and “oculoplania — Letting one’s eyes wander while assessing someone’s charm.”
Conversing with your likeable, intelligent children’s a pure joy, but some things don’t resonate well through generations, like “Park Avenue Beat,” better known to Boomers as the driving Perry Mason theme, that was composed by Fred Steiner, who also created the theme music for The Twilight Zone, Rawhide, and the immortal Rocky and Bullwinkle Show. The theme music of the even more popular Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood came from Fred Rogers along with 200 other tunes he performed in 895 episodes of his Neighborhood over 33 seasons on PBS. He also published over three dozen books, made 150 major speeches, wrote countless letters, all intensely focused on communicating important issues with children. Many of his books were written for children and address – in terms they can grasp – their fears and interests, from “Going to the Potty” and “Going to Daycare” to “When a Pet Dies” and “Divorce.” His strategy for translating adult lingo into kid-friendly language is described in “Mister Rogers Had a Simple Set of Rules for Talking to Children,” an excellent theAtlantic.com article by Maxwell King. In 1977, “Neighborhood’s” 10th season, a producer and a writer “cracked open a bottle of scotch while on a break, and coined the term Freddish. They later created an illustrated manual called ‘Let’s Talk About Freddish,’ a loving parody of the demanding process of getting all the words just right for Rogers.”
Here’s that manual’s nine steps for translating into Freddish: 1. “State the idea you wish to express as clearly as possible, and in terms preschoolers can understand. Example: It is dangerous to play in the street.” 2. “Rephrase in a positive manner, as in It is good to play where it is safe.” 3. “Rephrase the idea, bearing in mind that preschoolers cannot yet make subtle distinctions and need to be redirected to authorities they trust. As in, Ask your parents where it is safe to play.” 4. “Rephrase your idea to eliminate all elements that could be considered prescriptive, directive, or instructive. In the example, that’d mean getting rid of ‘ask’ : Your parents will tell you where it is safe to play.” 5. “Rephrase any element that suggests certainty. That’d be ‘will’: Your parents can tell you where it is safe to play.” 6. “Rephrase your idea to eliminate any element that may not apply to all children. Not all children know their parents, so: Your favorite grown-ups can tell you where it is safe to play.” 7. “Add a simple motivational idea that gives preschoolers a reason to follow your advice. Your favorite grown-ups can tell you where it is safe to play. It is good to listen to them.” 8. “Rephrase your new statement, repeating the first step. ‘Good’ represents a value judgment, so: Your favorite grown-ups can tell you where it is safe to play. It is important to try to listen to them.” 9. “Rephrase your idea a ﬁnal time, relating it to some phase of development a preschooler can understand. Your favorite grown-ups can tell you where it is safe to play. It is important to try to listen to them, and listening is an important part of growing.”
We could sure use another book of Freddish wisdom to help us all better understand and cope with the climate crisis. This is addressed in a BBC.com article, “How Can We Help Kids Cope With ‘Eco-anxiety’?” by Josie Glausiusz. The American Psychological Association defines “eco-anxiety” as “a chronic fear of environmental doom. Eco-anxiety can be caused by the stressful and frightening experience of ‘watching the slow and seemingly irrevocable impacts of climate change unfold, and worrying about the future for oneself, children and later generations ... It may come with “feelings of loss, helplessness, and frustration, and guilt,’ as the sufferers feel they are unable to stop climate change.” People around the world are coining neologisms to better express their feelings about the climate crisis, as described in another BBC.com article, “Why we need new words for life in the Anthropocene” Merriam-Webster’s defines “Anthropocene” as “the period of time during which human activities have had an environmental impact on the Earth regarded as constituting a distinct geological age.” The article contains coinings relating to the coastal erosion in Alaska, like “sandulate – “to understand that the coast is alive,” and “mientierra – a false sense of solid ground beneath us.” Another is: “nonnapaura” which comes from Italy and means “conflicting fears and hopes of becoming a grandparent amid climate change.” Where’s Mr. Rogers now? He’s alive in his many books, music, and TV programs at our public library; that’s where I borrowed a CD, “Songs from the Neighborhood: The Music of Mr. Rogers,” and “The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers.” In that I learned about how the overweight, painfully shy schoolboy Fred had been bullied and derided by classmates as Fat Freddy. That lasted until his teens when Jim Stunbaugh, the school’s academically oriented star athlete was hospitalized when he injured a kidney playing football. Fred’s mom knew Jim’s and volunteered Fred to deliver Jim’s schoolwork, they became lifelong friends, and the hazing stopped.
Fortunately for posterity, Fred Rogers’ books, music, manuscripts, musings, letters, and much more are preserved in library archives at Collins College and St. Vincent and College, his alma maters. As Fred Rogers Company executive Basil Cox noted, Mr. Rogers “became an iconic figure when people began to experience him through his words – written words rather than through his spoken words.” Were he with us, perhaps Mr. Rogers would share a word J.R.R. Tolkien coined in the scary days of 1940: “eucatastrophe,” a major event “that happens at the darkest moment. When all seems lost … a sudden ‘joyous turn’ for the better can emerge.” The whole planet can use some eucatastrophe, especially our children, and, as Mr. Rogers put it, “Anyone who does anything to help a child in his life is a hero.”