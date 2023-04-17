Horny toad

 Nanette Mudry/Unsplash

There’s been some interesting overlapping on my radar that involve lynching, black holes, horny toads, and the frightening rise in book banning. A 2021 Washington Post article, “Lynchings in Mississippi Never Stopped,” begins “Since 2000, there have been at least eight suspected lynchings of Black men and teenagers in Mississippi, according to court records and police reports. ‘The last recorded lynching in the United States was in 1981,’ said Jill Collen Jefferson, a lawyer and founder of Julian, a civil rights organization named after the late civil rights leader Julian Bond. ‘But the thing is, lynchings never stopped in the United States. Lynchings in Mississippi never stopped. The evil bastards just stopped taking photographs and passing them around like baseball cards’.”

This brought to mind my first library job at the Texas Legislative Reference Library (LRL) where I was the night reference librarian. I’d worked in the Texas Legislature for five years before growing weary of the outright meanness and/or greed of so many of the elected officials. The LRL’s director said that, since I was familiar with the legislative players and process, he’d hire me if I enrolled in the University of Texas graduate library school. This job provided a leg up the professional ladder, but few visited at night and I was a glorified page, shelving books and paper copies of bills. Shelving books in public libraries and seeing what others have looked at is interesting, but the LRL’s books were dry as dust except one about lynching. It described one of the most horrific lynchings on record that occurred in 1930 in Sherman, Texas, where I’d attended Austin College, the oldest in the state. The surrounding neighborhoods had gradually integrated when I was a student canvassing the neighborhood for election campaigns, most residents were Black and had to be very aware of what had happened there only 40 years earlier.

