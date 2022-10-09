Clean origins

The difference between soap and detergent is that soap a combination of fat or oil, water, and an alkali or basic salt Detergents, unlike soap, contain more synthetic ingredients.

 HO

Down through the ages many unusually inventive people have sought the source of their inspirations.

“Necessity,” Plato stated, is “the mother of invention.” Leonardo da Vinci elaborated but wound up at the same place by maintaining that “Nature is the source of all true knowledge. She has her own logic, her own laws; she has no effect without cause nor invention without necessity.” Agatha Christie said, “I don’t think necessity is the mother of invention. Invention, in my opinion, arises directly from idleness, possibly also from laziness — to save oneself trouble.” Meanwhile, Ambrose Bierce, the cynical author of “The Devil’s Dictionary,” insisted that “Doubt is the father of invention.” But it’s hard to think of any inventors whose creations didn’t depend on prior inventors’ ingenuity.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.