Down through the ages many unusually inventive people have sought the source of their inspirations.
“Necessity,” Plato stated, is “the mother of invention.” Leonardo da Vinci elaborated but wound up at the same place by maintaining that “Nature is the source of all true knowledge. She has her own logic, her own laws; she has no effect without cause nor invention without necessity.” Agatha Christie said, “I don’t think necessity is the mother of invention. Invention, in my opinion, arises directly from idleness, possibly also from laziness — to save oneself trouble.” Meanwhile, Ambrose Bierce, the cynical author of “The Devil’s Dictionary,” insisted that “Doubt is the father of invention.” But it’s hard to think of any inventors whose creations didn’t depend on prior inventors’ ingenuity.
Ben Franklin, a truly noble inventor, realized that and wrote: “As we enjoy great advantages from the inventions of others, we should be glad of an opportunity to serve others by any invention of ours. And,” he added, “this we should do freely and generously,” and he did exactly that with all his inventions. Besides Franklin’s famous lightning rods, bifocal glasses, and stoves, he invented swim fins, and the glass armonica (“a series of glass bowls or goblets graduated in size to produce musical tones by means of friction — instruments of this type are known as friction idiophones”) of which he recalled late in life, “Of all my inventions, the glass armonica has given me the greatest personal satisfaction.” The urinary catheter he invented in 1752 probably provided even greater satisfaction to his brother who suffered from kidney stones. As decribed by the Franklin Institute, a Philadelphia science museum established in 1824, “Catheters at the time were simply rigid metal tubes—none too pleasant. So, Franklin devised a better solution: a flexible catheter made of hinged segments of tubes. He had a silversmith make his design and he promptly mailed it off to his brother.”
Since he introduced his prototype ballpoint pen in 1931 at the Budapest International Fair Hungarian Lazlo Biro is often credited with inventing the devise, but it wasn’t the pen itself that was his great accomplishment. As Josh Giesbrecht pointed out in his TheAtlantic.com article, “How the Ballpoint Pen Killed Cursive,” Biro wasn’t the first to develop the idea. "The ballpoint pen was originally patented in 1888 by an American leather tanner named John Loud, but his design never went any further. Over the next few decades, dozens of other patents were issued for pens that used a ballpoint tip of some kind, but none of them made it to market. These early pens failed not in their mechanical design, but in their choice of ink.” Fountain pens, the ballpoint’s predecessor, used a thin ink that leaked around ballpoint mechanisms. Fortunately for him, Lazlo Biro had a chemist brother, Gyorgy, who helped him devise an ink that was thicker and fast-drying. The Biros left Hungary to avoid the Nazis and went to Argentina, where they patented their new ballpoints, and sold patent rights to businessmen in various countries. Marcel Bich bought the rights to produce the pens in France for $2 million and made a lot more than that in 1950 when he introduced the Bic Cristal. He took those the inexpensive and ubiquitous ballpoints internationally, made a fortune, and they’re still bestsellers today.
Laundry detergent provides another good example of inventors standing on their forerunners’ shoulders. This story begins when Dr. Otto Rohm, a German pharmacist, chemist and owner of a soap and candle factory in the late 1800s discovered that some enzymes made a good chemical substitute for the fermented dog dung leather tanners used to process hides. Fat was a major component of soap then, and when World War I brought fat shortages to Germany, Rohm replaced the fat in soap with enzymes and created the first detergent. The difference between soap and detergent, according to OhSoSpotless.com, is that “Soap is a combination of fat or oil, water, and finally, an alkali or basic salt … It removes germs and dirt. Soap molecules have one end that’s water-loving, and one end that’s oil-loving. So, when you wash your hands, the soap molecules bind with both water and oil (which carries dirt and germs on our hands). When you rinse your hands, the soap removes the germs along with the water.” Detergents, on the other hand, “unlike soap, contain more synthetic ingredients.”
The main one of these is surfactants, which InternationalProducts.com tells us “are a primary component of cleaning detergents. The word surfactant means surface active agent.” Surfactant molecules “have a hydrophobic (water-hating) tail and a hydrophilic (water-loving) head. The hydrophobic tail of each surfactant surrounds soils. The hydrophilic head is surrounded by water … The hydrophobic tails are attracted to soils and surround them, while the hydrophilic heads pull the surrounded soils off the surface and into the cleaning solution.” In the 1930s an American researcher for Procter & Gamble went to Germany, learned about their surfactants, brought the information home and in 1933 P&G created Delf detergent. Delf wasn’t effective on really dirty clothes, though, and was marketed instead for baby clothes. In 1934 Dick Byerly, another P&G researcher began working on improving the cleaning capability of detergent and after 14 years hit upon using phosphate-based surfactants which cleaned far better than Delf, and in 1949 P&G introduced surfactant-enriched Tide detergent.
Dr. Robert Smith, a lead researcher at Mead Johnson pharmaceuticals who led the team that in 1959 discovered Metrecal, the first nutritional supplemental drink, is credited with inventing Tecnu, a cure for poison oak and ivy rashes. Tecnu was so named because it was technologically new, but Smith couldn’t have done it without his wife. In 1960, following Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev’s bombastic statements and threats, Smith believed that nuclear war was inevitable, and everyone would soon have bomb shelters, so he decided to come up with something with which everyone would want to stock their shelters. In his garage laboratory Smith created “a unique skin cleanser that could easily remove sap, pitch, grease, or even skunk odor from a dog,” according to the Industrial Safety & Hygiene News. When some of her children became covered “head to toe” with burning poison ivy rashes, Mrs. Smith angrily went outside and with her bare hands pulled up every plant she could find. Surprisingly, despite a lifetime of her own poison ivy rashes, this time she was entirely unaffected, and she quickly realized that she had used Tecnu to get grease off her hand just before her impromptu gardening. It took some effort, but she finally convinced her husband to try it himself; he did, and they began marketing Tecnu as a rash cure. Sales soon outstripped their garage’s capacity, they built a factory, where, by all accounts, as company president Smith was unusually generous and kind with his employees.
The librarians at the Brooklyn Public Library are different sorts of inventors; they created “Books Unbanned,” a program that allows teens everywhere in the country to download banned books. The banning of books in American schools has ballooned to unimaginable levels in the last few years, with school board members in every state, including right here in River City, intent on removing from school library collections books about the Civil War, Holocaust, and other important and uncomfortable historical facts. So, the Brooklyn librarians are allowing young people free downloads, since, as their director stated, “the whole point of a public library is to provide a broad spectrum of ideas and points of view.” As former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft, said, “If necessity is the mother of invention, it's the father of cooperation,” and American public libraries, those bastions of cooperation, are doing that just like always.
Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.