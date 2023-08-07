Just as the zombie fad has seemingly run its course, news arrives about zombie ice and zombie viruses.
The peak of the zombie book fad lasted for years, as evidenced by their popularity among the Guys Read Gals Read’s fourth grade audience, and that began to wear on some of the program’s regular volunteer readers who requested to be assigned other books to read. The program schedulers obliged, but zombie books were used by other readers as long as they tickled the students’ fancies and encouraged them to read for the fun of it.
Personally, I find zombie ice more worrisome. As NPR reported last year in “Zombie Ice Will Raise Sea Levels More Than Twice As Much As Previously Forecast.” Zombie ice is “doomed ice that, while still attached to thicker areas of ice, is no longer getting replenished by parent glaciers now receiving less snow,” and “Greenland’s rapidly melting ice sheet will eventually raise global sea level by at least 10.6 inches …. more than twice as much sea level rise as scientists had previously expected from the melting of Greenland’s ice sheet …. it could reach as much as 30 inches.” The scientists conducting the study said, “this is actually all a best-case scenario,” and it’s inevitable since “It’s dead ice. It’s just going to melt and disappear from the ice sheet … This ice has been consigned to the ocean, regardless of what climate (emissions) scenario we take now.”
That’s bad news, and so’s the fear that thawing permafrost will permit the revival of ancient viruses we have no immunities for, as described in “Scientists Have Revived a ‘Zombie’ Virus That Spent 48,500 Years Frozen In Permafrost,” a CNN article by Katie Hunt.
She wrote about Jean-Michel Claverie, a leading French professor of medicine and genomics in the Aix-Marseille University School of Medicine, and how his research into what he calls zombie viruses led to him finding some.
“In 2014, he managed to revive a virus he and his team isolated from the permafrost, making it infectious for the first time in 30,000 years by inserting it into cultured cells. For safety, he’d chosen to study a virus that could only target single-celled amoebas, not animals or humans …. ‘We view these amoeba-infecting viruses as surrogates for all other possible viruses that might be in the permafrost’, Claverie told CNN.”
Both are terrible, but it could be worse, and a ScienceMag.org article by Ann Gibbons, “Why 536 Was The Worst Year To Be Alive,” tells why. She quoted medieval historian Michael McCormick saying, “It was the beginning of one of the worst periods to be alive, if not the worst year.” In 536 CE “A mysterious fog plunged Europe, the Middle East, and parts of Asia into darkness, day and night — for 18 months.” It snowed that summer, from 536 to 539 crops failed, and two years later bubonic plagues struck, “wiping out one-third to one-half of the population of the eastern Roman Empire and hastening its collapse.” In 2018 McCormick’s team of researchers “reported that a cataclysmic volcanic eruption in Iceland spewed ash across the Northern Hemisphere early in 536. Two other massive eruptions followed, in 540 and 547. The repeated blows, followed by plague, plunged Europe into economic stagnation that lasted until 640, when another signal in the ice — a spike in airborne lead — marks a resurgence of silver mining.”
“Men come and go,” as Edward Abbey wrote in “Desert Solitaire.” Counting up all the civilizations that have blinked on and off the cultural map holds no charm for me, but armchair exploring them often does, as in reading about Mohenjo Daro, or “the Mound of the Dead Men.” Discovered by archaeologists in 1920, it’s the ruins of a city that was part of a civilization that flourished in the Indus Valley 5,000 years ago, thrived for 1,600 years, and in many ways was more advanced than those in Egypt and Mesopotamia.
“Its cities demonstrated an exceptional level of civic planning and amenities,” according to an Ancient-Origins.net article, “Mohenjo Daro and The Mounds That Hid a Civilization.” “The houses were built with kiln-fired bricks and were furnished with bathrooms, many of which had toilets. Wastewater from these was led into well-built brick sewers that ran along the center of the streets, covered with bricks or stone slabs. Cisterns and wells finely constructed of wedge-shaped bricks held public supplies of drinking water,” and there was a well for every seven homes. An Indian archaeologist, Rakhaldas Banerji, was appointed to explore Mohenjo Daro by Sir John Marshall, the director general of the Archeological Survey of India, who reorganized the dormant Archaeological Survey office and immediately hired Indians to lead excavations.
Marshall’s revered for conserving old and neglected temples, sculpture and other art, and for supporting India’s independence, both unusual acts in Britain’s overtly racist Raj.
Marshall was a precocious 25-year-old when he was appointed to lead the Archeological Survey by Lord Curzon, the viceroy of India who admired Indian culture and ordered Marshall to restore the Taj Mahal. There were other good aspects to Curzon’s character: He punished Europeans who mistreated Indians, created a military academy to train young upper-caste Indians to become officers, and India’s first independent leader, Jawaharlal Nehru, greatly admired him. The what’s wrong with Curzon list was longer. He was the Raj’s poster boy for arrogance, with Winston Churchill, his contemporary and political rival, stating that Curzon “sowed gratitude and resentment along his path with equally lavish hands.” And his award-winning biographer, David Gilmour, wrote, “Curzon’s career was an almost unparalleled blend of triumph and disappointment.” He played many leading roles in early 20th century British politics, aspiring to be prime minister, but he made way too many enemies along the way. The Earl of Crawford, a colleague in the British cabinet, wrote of Curzon in his diary that he “never knew a man less loved by his colleagues and more hated by his subordinates, never a man so bereft of conscience, of charity or of gratitude. On the other hand, the combination of power, of industry, and of ambition with a mean personality is almost without parallel. I never attended a funeral ceremony at which the congregation was so dry-eyed!”
Curzon had reasons for being so awful, including a truly horrible childhood. His Wikipedia article describes how he was one of 11 children and his mother, “exhausted by childbirth, died when George was 16 …. An influential presence in Curzon’s childhood was that of his brutal, sadistic governess, Ellen Mary Paraman, whose tyranny in the nursery stimulated his combative qualities and encouraged the obsessional side of his nature She has been described as having greater involvement in Curzon’s upbringing than either of his parents, before his enrollment in school, affecting his future attitude toward women and his desire for control …. According to Curzon’s later writing, Paraman employed cruel disciplinary techniques. In addition to employing corporal punishment and locking him up, she shamed him in various ways, including forcing him to sew and wear a bright red petticoat to which were attached insults such as ‘liar’, ‘sneak’, or ‘coward’ …. Curzon later noted, ‘No children well born and well-placed ever cried so much and so justly’.”
After an “over-intimate relationship at Eton,” Curzon did well academically at Oxford but poorly with his fellow students. He then traveled extensively, becoming an expert on Russian encroachment upon India through Persia. To save his country estate he married an American heiress, (her dad founded Chicago’s Marshall Field department store) for her money, “but subsequently developed feelings for her.” However, she died in his arms at age 36 but not before bearing three daughters. Those girls were a caution. The eldest, Irene, inherited Curzon’s title of Baron of Ravensdale, Cynthia became the first wife of Sir Oswald Mosley, the founder of Britain’s Union of Fascists, and Alexandra (“Baba”) married Edward “Fruity” Metcalf, a close pal to Edward VIII. “Mosley exercised a strange fascination for the Curzon women; Irene had a brief romance with him before either were married; Baba became his mistress; and Curzon’s second wife, Grace, had a long affair with him.” Speaking of Grace, after his first wife’s death, Curzon had a long affair with Elinor Glyn, a romantic novelist, who only discovered his engagement to Grace — another American heiress — when she read about it in the papers while living with Curzon.
Despite his messy life, Curzon was smart. 1901 he said, “As long as we rule India, we are the greatest power in the world. If we lose it, we shall drop straightaway to a third-rate power.” As “Game of Throne’s” author George Martin said, “We look at mountains and call them eternal, and they seem ... but in the course of time, mountains rise and fall, rivers change their courses, stars fall from the sky, and great cities sink beneath the sea.”