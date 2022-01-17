"The life I touch for good or ill will touch another life,” writer Frederick Buechner noticed, “and that in turn will touch another, until who knows where the trembling stops or in what far place my touch will be felt.” That’s particularly true of good books, and Santa brought a passel of them recently, and though all are available from our lovely local library, these I preferred possessing rather than borrowing.
Two exceptional new books by local authors also arrived that, besides being very well written, smack of life in gorgeous Interior Alaska. Some are from far away, like “Donald Duck and The Balloonatics,” a diverting 1950s collection of the eminent Carl Barks’ comics, and “The Fifth Sun: A New History of the Aztecs” by Camilla Townsend that’s a real eye opener.
Fifth Sun has received all sorts of glowing national reviews; David Stuart wrote in the Wall Street Journal that “Townsend has combined the extraordinary accounts of the early colonial era written by indigenous historians to paint a far more complex picture … It is a vivid account of what Aztec writers and chroniclers had to say about their own history.” Foreign Affairs called it, “A landmark masterpiece, powerful in its precision and subtle in its weaving of tragedy and glory,” and History Today said, “This is the best book on the Aztecs yet written, full stop.”
It’s certainly a compelling and fascinating work of history to me, especially the pre-colonial migrations in which wave after wave of dwellers from the American southwestern deserts were drawn southward by tales of abundance in central Mexico, particularly the warlike Mexicas, who arrived around 1200 CE possessing a new form of weaponry: bows and arrows. They were mercenaries for several hundred years before overthrowing their employers and ruling Central Mexico when the Spaniards arrived. Lured by the lush southern lands the Mexicas left a trail of destruction behind them in Arizona, including Anasazi ruins perched in high, defensible positions, leaving the surrounding areas littered with decorative pottery sherds from around 1200.
Strolling around the ancient scattered ruins near my parents’ house near Monument Valley, my wife and I marveled at the sherd’s decorative artistry and speculated about who caused the destruction that occurred there eight centuries ago. We don’t have to wonder about context when reading new books by two prominent UAF English professors, Frank Soos and Eric Heyne, for their writings touch gracefully on life here in Alaska.
The title of Heyne’s “Fish the Dead Water Hard” came from a fishing guide’s advice that it’s best to cast your hook into a river’s quieter sections rather than the rapids, and this poetry collection certainly burnished my appreciation of life in Alaska. As I read I began marking those poems that resonated the most but stopped when I realized I was bookmarking nearly all.
Soos’ collection short stories were equally memorable and, oh, so very skillfully crafted. These small gems of storytelling suck the reader right into the author’s wise and gentle imagination. I’ll be reading both these books the rest of my life, as should every thinking Alaskan who appreciates this strange, beautiful land we inhabit.
Feeling such gratitude for how these two books move me led to wondering about what stimulated the authors’ creative sparks. Renowned author E.B. White wrote in his seminal “Elements of Style” that “No one can write decently who is distrustful of the reader’s intelligence, or whose attitude is patronizing,” and Heyne and Soos meet that test admirably, but from what well of creativity does their artistry spring? An online article by Luke Smillie and Anna Antinori, “People With Creative Personalities Really Do See the World Differently,” claims that “Psychologists often measure creativity using divergent thinking tasks. These require you to generate as many uses as possible for mundane objects, such as a brick. People who can see numerous and diverse uses for a brick (say, a coffin for a Barbie doll funeral diorama), are more creative than people who can only think of a few common uses (say, for building a wall). The aspect of our personality that appears to drive our creativity is called openness to experience … the creativity of open people stems from a ‘drive for cognitive exploration of one’s inner and outer worlds’. This curiosity to examine things from all angles may lead people high in openness to see more than the average person … to discover ‘complex possibilities lying dormant in so-called ‘familiar’ environments.”
When it comes to promising new books, my usual method operandi is to first borrow them from the library to see if they’re worthy of adding to my packed bookshelves at home. That wasn’t followed when it came to Soos and Heyne, having had the privilege of personally knowing both and experiencing firsthand their adroit use of our expressive language, but it was with “Fifth Sun.”
Decades of library work has left me comfortable advance searching online library catalogs, but that’s not for everyone; before buying a literary pig in a poke, they might want to try using the Library Extension browser extension (libraryextension.com) that lets readers instantly see if a particular book or e-book is waiting for them for free at their local library.
Jane Goodall doesn’t have to bother since more books are given to her than she can handle. In a NYTimes interview from last October, “How Books Led a Young Jane Goodall to Live Among the Chimps,” she said she read voraciously as a child, especially about animals, but now she’s so busy with public meetings that her best reading time comes on plane trips. The pandemic has limited that outlet, and “by the end of the day of Zooms and Skypes and emails, my eyes are too tired to read, so I turn to audiobooks. I need something soothing to stop the racing thoughts about all I haven’t managed to accomplish… like an Agatha Christie.” Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” is one of her favorites that she re-reads regularly since “the book is like an allegory of the challenges we face in today’s dark times.”
That Goodall seldom finishes books resonates with me, since I complete maybe one in ten I begin. I’ll give the author fifty pages of my time, and often I’m captured for more, but there are so many good reads out there — I am usually working on six or more, often bouncing back and forth between them — that I have no qualms about moving on if a book doesn’t seem worthy of my time. That’s why the French writer David Pannec’s Reader’s Bill of Rights is appealing. Besides “the right not to finish a book,” these include “the right to read anything,” “to read it again,” “to read anywhere,” “to skip around,” and even “the right not to read,” all of which fit right in at our library.
As E.B. White also noted, “A library is a good place to go when you feel unhappy, for there, in a book, you may find encouragement and comfort. A library is a good place to go when you feel bewildered or undecided, for there, in a book, you may have your question answered. Books are good company, in sad times and happy times, for books are people — people who have managed to stay alive by hiding between the covers of a book.”