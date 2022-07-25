Recently, I quoted Roger Angell’s description of how in one inning Dock Ellis, a Pittsburg Pirate pitcher, once hit (or tried real hard to) five Cincinnati Reds batters in a row, until his manager came out of the dugout and “stared at Ellis with silent surmise,” before beckoning a new pitcher. The word “surmise” (meaning “inference, guess”) is always amusing because of its allusions. The modern meaning of surmise evolved in the 1580s from a Middle English meaning of “a charge, a formal accusation,” stemming from the Old French “surmis” (“accusation”).

The word first came to my attention after discovering P.G. Wodehouse novels at my well-read in-laws’ library. Wodehouse’s “Thank You, Jeeves” is one of his many comic novels about rich, fatheaded Bertie Wooster, and his genius valet, Jeeves. In it Bertie asks, “ ‘Jeeves ... who was the fellow who on looking at something felt like somebody looking at something? I learned the passage at school, but it has escaped me.’ ‘I fancy the individual you have in mind, sir, is the poet Keats, who compared his emotions on first reading Chapman’s Homer to those of stout Cortez when with eagle eyes he stared at the Pacific.’ ‘The Pacific, eh?’ ‘Yes, sir. And all his men looked at each other with a wild surmise’.”

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries.

