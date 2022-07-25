Recently, I quoted Roger Angell’s description of how in one inning Dock Ellis, a Pittsburg Pirate pitcher, once hit (or tried real hard to) five Cincinnati Reds batters in a row, until his manager came out of the dugout and “stared at Ellis with silent surmise,” before beckoning a new pitcher. The word “surmise” (meaning “inference, guess”) is always amusing because of its allusions. The modern meaning of surmise evolved in the 1580s from a Middle English meaning of “a charge, a formal accusation,” stemming from the Old French “surmis” (“accusation”).
The word first came to my attention after discovering P.G. Wodehouse novels at my well-read in-laws’ library. Wodehouse’s “Thank You, Jeeves” is one of his many comic novels about rich, fatheaded Bertie Wooster, and his genius valet, Jeeves. In it Bertie asks, “ ‘Jeeves ... who was the fellow who on looking at something felt like somebody looking at something? I learned the passage at school, but it has escaped me.’ ‘I fancy the individual you have in mind, sir, is the poet Keats, who compared his emotions on first reading Chapman’s Homer to those of stout Cortez when with eagle eyes he stared at the Pacific.’ ‘The Pacific, eh?’ ‘Yes, sir. And all his men looked at each other with a wild surmise’.”
Keats’ ode goes, “Then felt I like some watcher of the skies/ When a new planet swims into his ken;/ Or like stout Cortez when with eagle eyes/ He star’d at the Pacific — and all his men
Look’d at each other with a wild surmise.” As Michael Lydon wrote in “The Power of Allusion,” “To allude to something means to refer to that something briefly and informally. If an allusion’s not brief, it’s a ‘digression’,” something those of us prone to prolixity are often guilty of. Lydon wrote that “Allusion’s strength comes from its authority … we are saying implicitly, “What I’m saying here has been written before, and not by an unknown scribbler like me, but by one of our art’s great geniuses.”
He adds that “Allusion’s weakness is that readers need to get the allusion, to know what the writer is alluding to. If you know no Dickens, ‘Dickensian’ tells you nothing.” So the more you read the more allusions you’ll understand when they appear. Why bother? Because they delight us.
Allusions play with minds by tickling dormant brain synapses, which is something brains enjoy and why we find jokes and Shakespeare’s wordplay amusing.
Wodehouse was a world-class alluder; Lydon states that “One scholarly Wodehousian found a dozen allusions to the Bible in one chapter of Very Good, Jeeves, including ‘bit like an adder’ (Proverbs), ‘the lion lying down with the lamb’ (Isaiah), and ‘bring down my gray hair with sorrows to the grave’ (Genesis).” Wodehouse was well-read which allowed him to allude widely, from Homer and Shakespeare to Arthur Conan Doyle and Broadway showtunes, and, much to his devoted readers’ delight, he didn’t shy from re-using the fruitier ones in his ninety books, forty plays, two hundred short stories, and other writings. Lydon described my favorite example which came from Shakespeare: “Whenever the feather-brained Bertie is frightened, he makes some garbled allusion to the Ghost’s dire warning that he’ll cause Hamlet’s ‘knotted and combined locks to part and each particular hair to stand an end, like quills upon the fretful porpentine.’” Wodehouse’s sense of comic timing is the stuff of legend, and that “fretful porpentine” — the Bard’s spelling of our familiar porcupine — cracks me up every time.
Such moments of light levity are welcome in these turbulent times, and, as W. Somerset Maugham wrote “To acquire the habit of reading is to construct for yourself a refuge from almost all the miseries of life.” The truth of that was driven home during my mother’s slow death from brain cancer last year. A rapid reader, she read 300-400 pages a day; as that ability diminished, she derived great pleasure from us reading her favorite authors aloud. Even with eyes closed and in pain, good writing transported her to a better place; for instance ,whenever one of Rex Stout’s fictional detectives cracked wise, she’d chuckle, eyes closed. But what was going on inside her ravaged brain that permitted that respite? It’s partially explained in “How the Brain Learns to Read,” a keysofliteracy.com article by Joan Sedita, who wrote “There is no specific place in the brain that we use to read. Reading involves multiple processes that tap into different regions of the brain.” These include the parietal-temporal region, “which does the job of breaking a written word into its sounds (i.e., word analysis, sounding out words),” the occipital-temporal region, “where the brain stores the appearance and meaning of words (i.e., letter-word recognition, automaticity, and language comprehension),” and the frontal region, “which allows a person to speak (i.e., processing speech sounds as we listen and speak)” for when reading, our brains first rapidly sound out the letters and words.
Reading’s a very recent phenomenon in evolutionary terms. Only a smattering of people could actually do it until the Industrial Age when books and education became affordable. So “the human brain did not evolve to be able to read the way it did for spoken language. In order to read, the brain has to learn to re-purpose brain functions that were developed over thousands of years for other, more basic needs.” Fortunately, our species’ “brain plasticity” gives us the ability to develop new brain circuits, and reading books does just that while allowing us to get allusions. For an example of the phenomenon, look no further than Laurence Tureaud.
Tureaud was 5 years old and the youngest of twelve children when his father left the family in 1957, causing his son to start using the last name “Tero.” Upon turning 18 he changed it legally to “T.” and, finally, to “Mr. T,” reflecting later that he did so due to the lack of respect white people showed his family. “I think about my father being called ‘boy’, my uncle being called ‘boy’, my brother, coming back from Vietnam and being called ‘boy.’ So I questioned myself: ‘What does a black man have to do before he’s given respect as a man?’ So when I was 18 years old, when I was old enough to fight and die for my country, old enough to drink, old enough to vote, I said I was old enough to be called a man. I self-ordained myself Mr. T, so the first word out of everybody’s mouth is ‘Mr.’”
The Chicago high school wrestling champion, he played college football for a season before being expelled, then returned to Chicago where he worked as a gym instructor and found he enjoyed connecting with children. After a stint in the Army’s military police, Mr. T tried out with the Green Bay Packers but blew out a knee and became a bouncer at Chicago’s rough Dingbats Discotheque. There he was involved in over 200 altercations and wearing the gold jewelry found after the fights became a personal trademark that he parlayed into being a bodyguard for Steve McQueen, Michael Jackson, and even Mohammed Ali and Leon Spinks. Winning the “America’s Toughest Bouncer” competition made him noticed by Sylvester Stallone who cast T. in a bit part in “Rocky III” that evolved into “Clubber Lang,” Rocky’s main antagonist. In Stallone’s script, T.’s asked if he hates Rocky Balboa, and he responds, “No, I don’t hate Balboa, but I pity the fool,” which, when he landed a starring role in “The A-Team” television series, became his iconic catchphrase.
At the height of his fame, Mr. T. made a motivational video titled “Be Somebody … or Be Somebody’s Fool,” in which he encouraged children to appreciate their origins, to dress well without resorting to fancy labels, and to resist peer pressure. A deeply religious man who knows his Bible, Mr. T. often makes Biblical allusions, and discovered his trademark Mandinka warrior hairstyle by reading National Geographic and adopted it to allude to his African ancestry. As Umberto Eco wrote, “allusions are made to test the spirit and probe the heart.”
