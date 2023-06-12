The first time I read Patrick O’Brian’s 7,000-page epic Aubrey-Maturin series of novels for his gripping plotlines and his fine storytelling, but his books are set during the Napoleonic sea warfare in the early 1800s in the Age of Sail, and he used a lot of interesting but obscure terms. For example, when Maturin announces to Aubrey, “I have become a urinator,” a glance at a good dictionary reveals that’s an archaic term for a deep-sea diver. O’Brian’s books are peppered with similarly intriguing words and allusions, and new ones are unearthed with each re-reading.
A recent re-reading of O’Brian’s excellent “13 Gun Salute” revealed “orpiment,” a color-producing element used in Chinese fireworks, and one I’d recently encountered in another work, Keith Houston’s “The Book: A Cover-to-Cover Exploration of the Most Powerful Object of our Time.” Orpiment – a form of arsenic and nasty stuff; the American Heritage Dictionary defines it as “Arsenic trisulfide, As2S3, a yellow mineral used as a pigment,” but the Online Etymology Dictionary (OED) went into more detail, and said it’s also called arsenic trisulphide, “a bright yellow mineral substance used in dyeing as a pigment and also medicinally and for destroying lice,” and added that it comes from the English corruption in the 1200s of the earlier French corruption of the Latin “auripigmentum,” from “aurum” (gold) and “pigmentum” (coloring matter, pigment, paint). This bright yellow pigmentation was described in Houston’s “Book” as an important part of diptychs.
A diptych was “an ancient writing tablet consisting of two hinged leaves with waxed inner sides for writing on with a stylus,” according to the Oxford University Press, and the name comes from the Greek “diphukhos” (“folded in two”), which came from the older Persian word for “door,” which diptychs resesmbled. Waxed tablets were used as erasable notepads (using the flattened end of the pointed writing stylus) for thousands of years. “WoW! Writing on Wax in Ancient Mesopotamia,” an article published by the Brill international publishing house, stated that “Wax boards are the forerunners to paper and the graphite pencil, which first appeared in the 16th century, and today’s ‘smart tablets.’ … they all allow (1) writing without ink, and (2) the erasing and re-inscribing of written text …. In the case of wax boards, this is achieved by using a stylus to scratch (or impress) marks in a layer of beeswax, most commonly mixed with a mineral pigment (and sometimes further additives) in order to optimize its mechanical and optical properties.” Originally, “the wax layer of most wax boards was black. The reason for this is that in those times beeswax was normally mixed with charcoal or soot in order to improve the plasticity of the paste.” This meant that the writing “was the same colour as the black background, with the result that the legibility of such a board was much poorer than that of an inked piece of papyrus, parchment or, later, paper, especially in bad light conditions.”
In “The Book,” Houston wrote that to improve legibility, “Greek writers often adulterated their wax with poisonous yellow ‘orpiment,’ or arsenic sulfide … both to dye it and to keep it soft so that mistakes could be erased.” He added that the “diptych’s two boards were hinged together … so that they could be closed to protect the soft writing surfaces.” And this brings us to Gorgo of Sparta who was the daughter of a Spartan king, the queen to King Leonidas I, and mother of another king, and who’s known to history because she was one of the few women Herodotus mentioned in his “Histories.” In Joshua Mark’s WorldHistory.org article about Gorgo, he said she was renowned “for her wisdom, cleverness, and the apparent authority she assumed in the lives of those around her. Both her father and her husband listened to her counsel.” He quoted Greek scholar Helena P. Schrader: “Herodotus and other ancient Greek historians are far more likely to mention Persian queens than the wives of Greeks – not because Persian women were more powerful than their Greek counterparts, but because Persians had several wives, and so it was sometimes useful to record by which of them a certain Persian figure had been born. Since Greeks had only one legitimate wife, there was no need for such clarification when it came to prominent Greek citizens. Even the names of Spartan queens are rarely mentioned.”
Gorgo’s historic moment came when the Persian King Xerxes was amassing an enormous army to invade Greece and revenge his dad, Darius the Great, who was trounced by the Greeks at the Battle of Marathon. An exiled Spartan ruler named Demartus was living in Persia and “became aware of Xerxes’ plans for the military campaign to Greece and wanted to warn the Spartans, but he did not know how. Susa was deep in the Persian Empire and any message being sent toward Greece would most likely be apprehended by Persian officials before it reached the border.” According to Herodotus, “the only way he could find to get the message to them was to take a folding writing-tablet, scrape off the wax, and write about the king’s decision on the bare wood of the tablet. Then he covered the message up again with melted wax.” The encoded diptych reached Sparta, but Leonidas and his advisors couldn’t make heads nor tails of it. “Gorgo deduced that it was probably a message sent encoded, Mark wrote. “She suggested that they scrape off the wax and, when they did, they found his message about the Persian invasion. They then sent word to Athens and the other city-states, which enabled the Greeks to prepare for war …. It is also to Leonidas’ credit, and that of the Spartan court, that they were not foolish enough to ignore a suggestion simply because it came from a woman.”
And thank you Mr. O’Brian for leading me to Gorgo, albeit unintentionally. I also want to thank Norton, publisher of O’Brian’s novels, for producing the hardback versions with deckled edges. As described in “For the Love of a Deckle Edge,” a Chicago Tribune article by John Warner, “a deckle edge is a book with a ragged, uneven right margin that’s meant to mimic paper that is handmade, rather than machine trimmed.” It’s not the fake cutting process I like, but how it makes pages easier to turn with my sausage fingers. Warner agreed, writing “Faux as they may be, I love the look and texture of a deckled edge. Publishers usually reserve them for their most premium releases, a deckled edge signaling they think you and your book are something special indeed.” He maintained that deckling encourages turning the pages properly, from the top corner, rather than by the edges or, worse, by licking fingers. “I noticed that as I neared the need for a turn, my index finger crept towards the top, flicking gently at the corner to make sure I had a single page, before using a little more force to flip it across, moving my gaze to the left hand side just in time to keep the story rolling seamlessly.”
The term, “deckle,” comes from pre-industrial times when liquid wood or cloth pulp was poured onto mesh screens to drain and this pulp was “corralled” by removable wooden rims called “deckles.” Ill-fitting deckles let the pulp seep through, creating a fringe that was originally considered unsightly, but when book collecting became more popular, “a neat, trimmed edge was often a sign a book had been rebound, and perhaps trimmed a little too zealously …. yet today, when the average mass-produced book is more likely to be thrown away than re-bound, demand for the deckle edge persists.”
Deckling wasn’t popular for rare book collectors who went in for fore-edge painting, which requires uniformly-trimmed pages. According to Brandeis student Hansol Lee, The Special Collections section of Brandeis University’s library has over 10,000 rare books, including “22 books boasting a rare, hidden, and little-known art form: Fore-edge painting .... The fore-edge is the edge of the text block opposite the spine …. Some fore-edge paintings are visible when the book is closed, but usually the paintings are disguised by gilt edges.” These are called “disappearing fore-edge paintings” because the inside edge of each page is painted and the whole work can be seen only when the pages are slightly bent. Fore-edge art was created by Titian’s cousin, Cesare Vecellio, in the 1500s. However, in the 10th century many books were shelved with their spines hidden because they had chains attached securing them to the insides of the bookshelves, and titles were painted on the outward-facing fore-edges.
This raises the topic of “Proper Care of Library Books,” a set of rules from the library of the American Museum of Natural History. The first is “Do not leave books on shelves or carts with the fore-edge down. This damages the spine and joints (most librarians call these “hinges)“Do not allow books to protrude over the edges of the shelves. They should be set back about one inch. Never pull a book off the shelf by the headcap. Pull from the spine with your fingers on the boards.” And, while you’re at it, don’t eat the wax.
Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.