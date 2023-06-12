Deckled Edges

The first time I read Patrick O’Brian’s 7,000-page epic Aubrey-Maturin series of novels for his gripping plotlines and his fine storytelling, but his books are set during the Napoleonic sea warfare in the early 1800s in the Age of Sail, and he used a lot of interesting but obscure terms. For example, when Maturin announces to Aubrey, “I have become a urinator,” a glance at a good dictionary reveals that’s an archaic term for a deep-sea diver. O’Brian’s books are peppered with similarly intriguing words and allusions, and new ones are unearthed with each re-reading.

A recent re-reading of O’Brian’s excellent “13 Gun Salute” revealed “orpiment,” a color-producing element used in Chinese fireworks, and one I’d recently encountered in another work, Keith Houston’s “The Book: A Cover-to-Cover Exploration of the Most Powerful Object of our Time.” Orpiment – a form of arsenic and nasty stuff; the American Heritage Dictionary defines it as “Arsenic trisulfide, As2S3, a yellow mineral used as a pigment,” but the Online Etymology Dictionary (OED) went into more detail, and said it’s also called arsenic trisulphide, “a bright yellow mineral substance used in dyeing as a pigment and also medicinally and for destroying lice,” and added that it comes from the English corruption in the 1200s of the earlier French corruption of the Latin “auripigmentum,” from “aurum” (gold) and “pigmentum” (coloring matter, pigment, paint). This bright yellow pigmentation was described in Houston’s “Book” as an important part of diptychs.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.