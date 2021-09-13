Albert Einstein had been around the intellectual track a few times and that’s why he advised, “The only thing that you absolutely have to know, is the location of the library.” Few things surpass our innate desire to know where things are, for, as astronaut Frank Borman said, “Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit.”
Mankind’s heritage is rife with daring explorers, so it shouldn’t be surprising that some of them are almost forgotten today, even important ones, like Sir Hubert Wilkins and Pytheas. You might have been exposed to Wilkins if you were in Osher Lifelong Learning Institute’s “Scoundrels of the North” class taught by Dave Norton, but hardly anyone’s heard about poor old Pytheas.
Pytheas was a Greek merchant from Massilia (modern Marseille) who around 330 BCE decided to find the source of the tin and amber the Gauls were marketing to Mediterranean customers. Pytheas was “known as a skilled navigator, astronomer, and mariner,” according to the online Ancient History Encyclopedia, and he successfully sailed up the Spanish and French coastlines to Brittany, crossed the channel to Britain (where he found tin being mined in Cornwall).
He circumnavigated and traversed by foot England, Wales, and Scotland, and possibly sailed on to Iceland in the process. Then Pytheas explored the northern European coast (where he found amber in abundance), and perhaps as far as Poland and the Baltic.
When Pytheas returned to Massilia, he wrote an amazing account of his travels, “On the Ocean,” which was exceptional in that it wasn’t merely a “periplus” – a description of distances and landmarks to facilitate the explorations of other navigators.
Little is known about Pytheas himself, but from his book it’s evident that he was “a man not only skilled in navigation and the ways of the sea, but also possessed of a capacious intellectual curiosity.” Besides containing navigational aids, his book was “much grander and more ambitious in scale. It is a firsthand account of Pytheas’ voyage and contains a multitude of astronomical, geographical, biological, oceanographic, and ethnological observations.”
Unfortunately, “On the Ocean” was lost over time, and Pytheas’ writing only survives in the scraps quoted by later historians, such as Eratosthenes (the head of the Alexandrian library who measured the diameter of the earth), Pliny the Elder (the Roman naturalist and army commander who died when trying to rescue the citizens of Herculaneum when Mt. Vesuvius blew), and Polybius (who mysteriously nursed a fierce and abiding hatred for poor Pytheas, who’d lived 150 years earlier). The Greeks and Romans were intrigued by the unknown source of the Gauls tin and especially their amber. That’s why Pytheas searched for the Hyperboreans, a term which meant “beyond Boreas, god of the North Wind,” and whom Merriam-Webster defines as “a people held by the ancient Greeks to live beyond the north wind in a region of perpetual sunshine.”
The Greeks figured that since a) amber came from the far north, and b) it often contained insects that couldn’t survive extreme cold, then c) the land amber came from must have been so far north it was “beyond Boreas,” and that the insect-ridden paradise was where the giant Hyperboreans dwelled.
Pytheas was certainly as adventurous as he was curious, and the Australian explorer Hubert Wilkins was cut from the same cloth. Taking Dave Norton’s “Scoundrels” class and learning about Wilkins’ connection to Alaska-related explorations inspired me to borrow from the public library Simon Nasht’s “The Last Explorer: Hubert Wilkins, Hero of the Great Age of Polar Exploration.” There I learned how Wilkins, the last of 13 children born to a “wowser” (Australian for “a religious fundamentalist”) sheep farmer, witnessed the periodic climatic devastation his father and other farmers faced and finding ways to better predict the world’s weather became a lifelong obsession. He briefly studied engineering but left that to become a teenage projectionist for a traveling cinema, and then worked as a cinematographer in Sydney.
After stowing away to get to England, Wilkins parlayed his nascent cameraman/projectionist experience into a job with Gaumont Studios as one of the first aerial cameramen. He was assigned to cover the First Balkan War (1912-13) and, by bribing a fledging Turkish pilot into flying over the Bulgarians army entrenchments, he took the first aerial footage on combatants front lines. By all accounts Wilkins was fearless, and that’s why he was asked to join several harrowing Arctic expeditions, especially as second-in-command on Vilhjalmur Stefansson’s controversial Canadian Arctic expedition when sure death was averted time and again.
Wilkins returned to Australia during WW1 and joined the Australian Flying Corps, but after his color blindness was discovered, he was sent to the European front as a combat photographer. He again took enormous risks, such as joining attacks from the trenches while filming the action and was wounded several times before being awarded the Military Cross for rescuing wounded soldiers on numerous occasions. At one point he even assumed command of a lost American unit whose officers had all been killed.
In 1919, Wilkins entered a plane, the Blackburn Kangeroo, in the England-to-Australia air race, but his plane was sabotaged by a competitor and he crashed in Crete. Then the British Museum hired him to collect specimens of Australian fauna. By 1928 Wilkins had partnered with aviator Ben Eielson in flying over the Arctic from Barrow to Norway and was knighted for his efforts. And in 1931 he obtained a navy-surplus submarine (he dubbed it the “Nautilus” in honor Jules Verne, a favorite author from his boyhood) to explore beneath the Arctic ice.
Those are only some of the highlights of Wilkins’ incredible life, towards the end of which he became a devotee of the group behind the 2,097-page Urantia Book.
Wikipedia describes this tome as “a spiritual, philosophical, and religious book that originated in Chicago sometime between 1924 and 1955. The authorship remains a matter of speculation. It has received various degrees of interest ranging from praise to criticism for its religious and science content, its unusual length, and its lack of a known author.
The text introduces the word “Urantia” as the name of the planet Earth and states that its intent is to “present enlarged concepts and advanced truth. The book aims to unite religion, science, and philosophy, and its enormous amount of material about science is unique among literature claimed to be presented by celestial beings. Among other topics, the book discusses the origin and meaning of life, mankind’s place in the universe, the relationship between God and people, and the life of Jesus … The exact circumstances of the origin of The Urantia Book are unknown. The book and its publishers do not name a human author. Instead, it is written as if directly presented by numerous celestial beings appointed to the task of providing an ‘epochal’ religious revelation.”
The book is as strange as it’s massive, and you can find copies at the Vatican Library, New York Public Library, and the Library of Congress. You can also explore copies of it at our local public library as well as those of Anchorage, Seward, Homer, Utqiagvik, and 893 other American libraries, for there’s no safer way to explore this world or the universe than at your library.