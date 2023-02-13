Library Self-Check Kiosks

Eric Engman/News-Miner

Six-year old Olivia Allen, right, uses the new self-check kiosks with her mother Laurel, left, at the Fairbanks North Star Borough Noel Wein Public Library Tuesday afternoon, December 23, 2014. “It’s awesome. You don’t have to wait in line,” Allen said of the new system as she checked out 13 books and 3 movies mostly about wildlife.

 Eric Engman/News-Miner

Mark Twain was wrong when, after he said, “A public library is the most enduring of memorials, the trustiest monument for the preservation of an event or a name or an affection,” he added “for it, and it only, is respected by wars and revolutions, and survives them.”

Lucien Polastron disproves that in “Books on Fire: The Destruction of Libraries throughout History.” History shows that every library is eventually destroyed. Nonetheless, I adore the concept of the public library, and our fortunate country is littered with them, largely thanks to Andrew Carnegie, who built thousands of them. As he said, “There is not such a cradle of democracy upon the earth as the Free Public Library, this republic of letters, where neither rank, office, nor wealth receives the slightest consideration.” The public libraries of my childhood were safe, comfortable havens packed with limitless stories, concepts and explanations. Following disillusioning stints at the U.S. State Department and the Texas Legislature, I discovered that schools for librarians existed where the underlying tenets of public libraries — “the People’s University,” “the Children’s Doorway to Reading,” “the First Amendment’s First Line of Defense” — were extolled. I’d found my professional calling.

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.