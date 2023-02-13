Mark Twain was wrong when, after he said, “A public library is the most enduring of memorials, the trustiest monument for the preservation of an event or a name or an affection,” he added “for it, and it only, is respected by wars and revolutions, and survives them.”
Lucien Polastron disproves that in “Books on Fire: The Destruction of Libraries throughout History.” History shows that every library is eventually destroyed. Nonetheless, I adore the concept of the public library, and our fortunate country is littered with them, largely thanks to Andrew Carnegie, who built thousands of them. As he said, “There is not such a cradle of democracy upon the earth as the Free Public Library, this republic of letters, where neither rank, office, nor wealth receives the slightest consideration.” The public libraries of my childhood were safe, comfortable havens packed with limitless stories, concepts and explanations. Following disillusioning stints at the U.S. State Department and the Texas Legislature, I discovered that schools for librarians existed where the underlying tenets of public libraries — “the People’s University,” “the Children’s Doorway to Reading,” “the First Amendment’s First Line of Defense” — were extolled. I’d found my professional calling.
That earlier political experience led to me becoming a public library director when my masters in library science degree was 9 months old. Back then the Seguin, Texas, library was run by a nonprofit board that got half its funding from the city and half from the county, and they wanted someone with political experience to get along with both. The job included writing a weekly newspaper column. My predecessor usually limited it to descriptions of new books and children’s programs. Instead, I wanted to have fun and appeal to an audience beyond library devotees and passed along some of the interesting things I encountered working at the library, loosely linked them together, and slipped in a bit about libraries.
Thirty-eight years later I’m still at it, and still do it for free to promote the institution. This column began appearing in the News-Miner 32 years ago, with a boost from legendary Alaska journalist Dermot Cole, but he had the audacity to compare me to L.M. Boyd.
From 1963 until 2007, Louis Malcom (Mal to his friends) Boyd wrote a nationally syndicated column that ran in the News-Miner and was, according to Wikipedia, “a collection of miscellaneous trivial and amusing facts.” It admittedly made for diverting reading, and Dermot was a die-hard Boyd fan, but I couldn’t get past Boyd trotting out trivia without telling where he found the information, some of which was demonstrably incorrect. Still, Boyd’s column was so popular he and his wife founded their own syndicate to distribute it and scores of other “filler” columns across the land under myriad names, such as “Mike Mailway,” “The Grab Bag,” “Checking Up” and “Fact or Fancy.” Examples of Boyd’s wisdom include, “If you’re more than three feet away from a housefly, it can’t see you,” “Giraffes, too, get kidney stones,” and “Nose length of the female flight attendant averages 2.18 inches.”
When I mention why the lampshades of banker’s lamps are green, for example, I cite my source. In this case it’s TheBankersLamp.com that said in the early days of electrical illumination, “light bulbs gave off a very intensive and harsh light that was uncomfortable to look at. It was thought that working in this intensive light could cause eye strain. At the same time, it was a popular belief that green shades could lessen this eye strain and therefore improve productivity. This was especially true among those in vision-intensive, detailed-oriented occupations such as telegraphers, copy editors and accountants.”
The first green-shaded lamp was called the Emeralite, which combined “emerald” and “light.” It was introduced in 1909 by the H.G. McFaddin Company whose shades were made using the “cased glass technique, which is when you create a single glass piece by fusing two or more glass layers with different colors.” A white inner layer was fused to a rich green one in McFaddin’s shop; their shades came in other colors, but green was the big seller by far. Green bankers lamps were installed in Noel Wien Library during the library’s 1998 expansion. Everyone involved believed that the auditorium, lobby and restrooms would be addressed by 2005. Those concerns will finally be addressed soon, and our beautiful, functional, and popular library will become more so.
Many library architects strive for beauty above all, but well-laid facilities that can be safely and easily run with a minimum of staffing — as much beauty is certainly achievable. Take the Stadtbiblothek in Stuttgart, Germany, a striking sight but essentially a big empty four-story box, its inner walls lined with shelves and connected by crisscrossing stairways, the “Escher Stairs,” that appear like strange stairs that artistic created.
It doesn’t compare to Richard Macksey’s personal 50,000 book library in Baltimore that was featured in a New York Times article, “A Library the Internet Can’t Get Enough Of.” It described its abundance and “satisfying sense of organized chaos, and the awe inspired by the high ceilings.” Macksey was a Johns Hopkins professor in Baltimore. A photo of his library was posted online in January 2022 by “author and political activist Don Winslow” and has been popping up on Facebook and other sites regularly ever since. Macksey’s bookshelves reach the ceiling and are “Bathed in the buttery glow of three table lamps, almost every surface of the room is covered with books. There are books on the tables, books stacked on mahogany ladders, and books atop still more books lining the shelves of the room.” It’s a working library with a scattering of comfortable chairs and the sort of place a book lover could spend an eon in. It’s been broken up and distributed among several prominent libraries, but you can Google “Macksey’s library” for a view.
Such is the fate of all libraries, and how Wiborada became the patron saint of libraries.
Wiborada, a noblewoman from southern Germany, died in 926 CE. She was devoted to her big brother, Hatto, who became a priest and pilgrimaged to Rome where he decided to become a Benedictine monk at the Abbey of St. Gall in today’s Switzerland. When their parents died, Wiborada joined him, according to her Wikipedia article, and “occupied herself by making Hatto’s clothes and helping to bind many of the books in the monastery library.” Aha! a librarian! But “it appears that Wiborada was charged with some type of serious infraction or wrongdoing, and was subjected to the medieval practice of ordeal by fire to prove her innocence. She was exonerated, but decided to become an “anchoress,” someone who withdrew from secular society to lead an intense life of religious study and prayer. Unlike hermits anchoresses took vows of “stability of place, opting for permanent enclosure in cells often attached to churches.” They never left their tiny, walled-in “strongholds,” and “it was customary for the bishop to say The Office of the Dead as the anchorite entered their cell, to signify the anchorite’s death to the world and rebirth to a spiritual life of solitary communion with God and the angels,” in effect making them saints. Wiborada became known as a prophetess, and in 925 predicted an invasion by Magyars from Hungary, thereby allowing the priests of St. Gall time to hide their books before the invaders arrived in 926.
The abbot tried to convince Wiborada to abandon her stronghold, but she refused. The Magyars arrived, burned St. Gall’s, broke through the ceiling of Wiborada’s cell, and bashed her head in with “fokos,” or a shepherd’s axe, martyrizing her. She became the patron saint of libraries and librarians in 1047.
Libraries may come and go, but as Carl Rowan wrote, “The library is the temple of learning, and learning has liberated more people than all the wars in history.”
