Kumbh Mela

Amazing Aerial/TNS

The faithful run into the water in February 2019 during Kumbh Mela, a 45-day religious festival that sees the largest mass gathering of humans on Earth. Millions of Hindu devotees attend the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the waters at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers and the mythological Saraswati River will cleanse them of their sins.

Many great minds have contemplated the dynamics of large groups of humans. H.L. Mencken once said, “No one in this world, so far as I know — and I have searched the records for years, and employed agents to help me — has ever lost money by underestimating the intelligence of the great masses of the plain people.”

And Carl Jung agreed, adding that “Masses are always breeding grounds of psychic epidemics.”

