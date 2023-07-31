That's peculiar

Joshua Blake/Metro Creative

The oddities of life are all around us. Some of us see are aware of the peculiarities more than others.

 Joshua Blake/Metro Creative

It’s hard to consider the Bloody-belly Comb Jelly without reflecting on how our world’s jam-packed with oddities.

These creatures are indeed blood red, and the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s website reports that “at the depths where the bloody-belly lives, it’s nearly invisible to predators. In the darkness of the deep sea, animals that are red appear black and blend into the dark background.” They’re invertebrates about 6 inches long but it’s not just their eye-catching moniker that make them odd. They eat tiny luminescent animals that would make the BBCJ’s belly glow in the murky ocean depths were it not for their dark red bellies. However, in April, 2022 the aquarium staff made the first video of BBCJs pooping, and it sparkles, like a unicorn’s! It’s as Virginia Woolf wrote, “Odd how the creative power at once brings the whole universe to order.”

Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries.

He can be reached at hillofbooks@gmail.com.