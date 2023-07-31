It’s hard to consider the Bloody-belly Comb Jelly without reflecting on how our world’s jam-packed with oddities.
These creatures are indeed blood red, and the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s website reports that “at the depths where the bloody-belly lives, it’s nearly invisible to predators. In the darkness of the deep sea, animals that are red appear black and blend into the dark background.” They’re invertebrates about 6 inches long but it’s not just their eye-catching moniker that make them odd. They eat tiny luminescent animals that would make the BBCJ’s belly glow in the murky ocean depths were it not for their dark red bellies. However, in April, 2022 the aquarium staff made the first video of BBCJs pooping, and it sparkles, like a unicorn’s! It’s as Virginia Woolf wrote, “Odd how the creative power at once brings the whole universe to order.”
Another example of oddness recently emerged from the BBC game show QI (short for “quite interesting”) which is a cornucopia of strangeness. It’s Wikipedia page explains that “The format of the show focuses on the panelists answering questions that are extremely obscure, making it unlikely that the correct answer will be given. In this instance, it was revealed that the original name of Nottingham, England, was Snotingham.” Turns out that part of the island was conquered around 600 CE by the Snotingas, a Saxon tribe whose chieftain was a guy called Snot, and his capital was so named. That was confirmed by the copy of “Brewer’s Dictionary of Phrase & Fable,” my own cornucopia of the unexpected, that I keep in my car to forestall dull moments of waiting. I used it to cross-check another QI info nugget about dove’s dung being a nick-name for chickpeas. Brewer’s 1894 edition affirmed it, saying “In 2 Kings vi. 25, during the siege of Samaria, ‘there was a great famine ... and ... an ass’s head was sold for fourscore pieces o’ silver, and the fourth part of a cab of dove’s dung (hariyonim) for five pieces of silver.’ This ‘hariyonim’ was a plant called chickpea, a common article of food …. In Damascus there are many tradesmen whose sole occupation is preparing hariyonim for sale. They have always been esteemed as provision meet for a lengthy journey.”
My battered car copy of Brewer’s contains some interesting scraps of paper I’ve used for bookmarks, including a greeting card titled, “Words That Sound Dirty But Aren’t.” Only four terms were listed — ballcock, angina, blowhole and kumquat — but I knew that Google contains many prurient examples, and sure enough, the Mental Floss magazine article by Paul Anthony Jones, “50 Words That Sound Dirty But Actually Aren’t,” had some doozies. Among the tamer ones were, “bumfiddle: to pollute or spoil something, in particular by scribbling or drawing on a document to make it invalid,” a “humpenscrump” was “originally another name for the hurdy-gurdy,” and a “clatterfart” is “a gossip or blabbermouth.”
Once you start noticing them, odd terms seem to abound. At the very beginning of the recent long rainy spell, my wife corrected my errant pronunciation of “petrichor,” which WorldWideWords.org defines as “the pleasant smell that often accompanies the first rain after a long dry spell,” adding that “The oils are given off by vegetation during dry spells and are adsorbed on to the surface of rocks and soil particles, to be released into the air again by the next rains …. the word comes from Greek ‘petros’, a stone, plus ‘ichor’, from the Greek word for the fluid that flows like blood in the veins of the gods. Petrichor is a poetic creation that means something like ‘essence of rock’.” I thought it was “peltrichor,” and looking it up revealed “psithurism” — “the sound of the wind in the trees and rustling of leaves” — and “pellicle,” which the American Heritage Dictionary defines as “a thin skin or film, such as an organic membrane of liquid film.” It’s the unsticky layer that forms atop salmon and retains the tasty oils when it’s being smoked.
A couple of other words I found amusing came from the excellent A.Word.A.Day blog: “skeeve” (“a disgusting person”) and “nobodaddy” (coined by the poet William Blake who combined nobody and daddy to mean “someone who is no longer considered worthy of respect”). Both seem applicable to most of the people writing on the sub-Reddit (that’s “any of the subforums, generally intended for discussion of a specific topic, on the Reddit web site”) r/AmItheAsshole (aka AITA). Its Wikipedia article said AITA is “a subreddit where users post about their real-world interpersonal conflicts and receive judgement from fellow redditors — The subreddit allows users to determine the morality of absurd, specific scenarios.” Full disclosure: I am not a contributor, but I did browse the AITA site for amusement. Here’s a mild sample. “WIBTA [Would I be the asshole] for telling my friend she’s weird for making friends with her severe tinnitus? She has severe tinnitus from a neurological condition she has. She’s had it for 15 years and she told me she used to hate it and it used to make her feel depressed, but now she has ‘made friends with it’, she even calls her tinnitus ‘Richard.’ She tells me ‘Richard’ has a lot of pet crickets he likes to make me listen to.’’
The AITA site reminded me that “Assart” means “an old medieval English legal term for an area of forested land that has been converted into arable land for growing crops.” AITA is yet another reminder of how many odd people walk among us. Along those lines, AllThatsInteresting.com posted “The Weirdest People in the World,” a theGuardian.com article about how “history’s weirdest people put modern-day eccentrics to shame.” This piece shouldn’t be confused with “The Weirdest People in the Worlds, an article by about a serious book about our culture being “Western, Educated, Industrialized, Rich, and Democratic” and isn’t nearly as entertaining.
The list of weird-as-in-odd people included some eye-popping newbies, like the section on the Greek philosopher and founder of cynicism, Diogenes, who “often sat in on Plato’s classes, eating as loudly as he could the whole time to disrupt the lessons. He argued loudly with Plato about philosophy, and …. relieved himself whenever and wherever he felt like it — including on Plato’s stool in his own academy.” But the topper was Tarrare, a French peasant born in 1772 who from babyhood “was insatiably hungry and cried for food even if he’d just finished a meal. At age 17, the gluttonous, yet emaciated Tarrare snuck into village barns to eat the livestock’s feed. He had an unusually large mouth, was always sweating, and emitted a putrid stench …. He parlayed his uncontrollable hunger into a career — eating strange things for gathering crowds. He ate all types of unpalatable objects; including live animals and even large stones.”
His geeking career was disrupted by the French Revolution and Napoleon’s conquering. So, Tarrare enlisted, but “unsurprisingly he was chronically ill from compulsively eating stray cats and non-food items. The field hospital reluctantly fed him quadruple rations until General Alexandre de Beauharnais saw in Tarrare a unique opportunity. He approached Tarrare about being a spy — delivering military secrets with his stomach as the courier. He agreed and ingested a wooden box containing a note for an imprisoned French colonel. Tarrare crossed Prussian lines and within 30 hours was captured, had betrayed France, and was savagely beaten.” Out of the army, “Tarrare died horribly around the age of 27. His autopsy revealed festering intestines and an entire body that was putrefied and filled with pus. His digestive system was freakishly mutated; his stomach beginning at the back of his throat and continuing all the way down. Both the lungs and heart were displaced.”
While we’re on the subject, here’s another oddity: “Chew Yourself a Better Brain,” a Forbes article by David DiSalvo, who wrote that “a potent neurochemical catalyst that costs less than a single pill of any antidepressant”: chewing gum. Gum’s been studied for flavor, texture, and density, but a new Cardiff University study found that “that both alertness and intellectual performance were increased in gum-chewing subjects” although only temporarily, and the test subjects’ “memory showed no significant improvements.” Nonetheless, “studies have also found gum to be an effective anxiety buster, though the reasons why are anything but clear.”
For clarity there’s no better place than your public library, where amusement’s guaranteed. “Weird and Wonderful: Strangest Books at the Library,” from Kansas City’s Mid-Continent Public Library, lists some really odd real books they own, such as “How to Survive A Garden Gnome Attack and Defend Yourself When the Lawn Warriors Strike (and They Will)” by Chuck Sambuchino, “This Book Is Full of Spiders: Seriously, Dude, Don’t Touch It” by David Wong, and “Fifty Shades of Chicken: A Parody in A Cookbook:Dripping Thighs, Sticky Chicken Fingers, Vanilla Chicken, Chicken with a Lardon, Bacon-Bound Wings, Spatchcock Chicken, Learning-to-Truss-You Chicken, Holy Hell Wings, Mustard-Spanked Chicken, and more, more, more!”) by F.L. Fowler. As Lord Byron noted long ago, “This is the age of oddities let loose.”