Arctic Research Open House at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Troth Yeddha’ campus was a resounding success due in no small part to the planning committee. It took a big effort by the committee to pull it off, and their work is much appreciated.
Community members enjoyed several hours of an exciting and informative look at UAF’s Arctic research. Those attending had a wide variety of activities to watch or participate in. The event included booths from more than two dozen UAF research units and facilities. Among them were the International Arctic Research Center, Geophysical Institute, College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences, Alaska Center for Energy and Power, Alaska Satellite Facility, Institute of Arctic Biology and many more. The Fairbanks office of the National Weather Service, located in UAF’s Akasofu Building, also participated.