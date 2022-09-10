When the streets of Anderson echo with loud singing on an early September evening, it must be the annual Anderson School Hayride.

This longtime tradition began decades ago and was revived Thursday, Sept. 8, after a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Students of all ages and staff members were excited to hop aboard the straw-filled trailer, pulled by a big blue pickup truck. It wound through the streets of Anderson. Everyone onboard happily sang loudly the entire trip. There may have even been a little enthusiastic dancing by some of the students as well — with some energetic stomping involved.

