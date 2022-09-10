When the streets of Anderson echo with loud singing on an early September evening, it must be the annual Anderson School Hayride.
This longtime tradition began decades ago and was revived Thursday, Sept. 8, after a long hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Students of all ages and staff members were excited to hop aboard the straw-filled trailer, pulled by a big blue pickup truck. It wound through the streets of Anderson. Everyone onboard happily sang loudly the entire trip. There may have even been a little enthusiastic dancing by some of the students as well — with some energetic stomping involved.
It was a brisk evening, but several local residents ventured outside, into their yards, to wave to the students as they drove by. With music teacher Candace Mudge leading the effort, the group belted out songs like “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad,” “The Bear Went Over the Mountain,” and, of course, the “Anderson School Song.” Principal Eric Filardi and school board member Brett Oakley joined in.
The hayride ended at Riverside Park, where students had lots of room to run around and play outdoor games. Meanwhile, high schoolers helped teacher Uwe Hoffmann stack trees for a giant bonfire. That, of course, led to roasting hot dogs, marshmallows and delicious s’mores. Even Denali Borough School Superintendent Dan Polta held a hot dog over the fire. Polta began his career at the Denali Borough School District as a teacher for Anderson School, long long ago.
It was the perfect traditional launch of the new school year.
