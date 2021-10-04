The following article published in the Seattle Daily Times on Nov. 22, 1908, gives a glimpse into the life of E.T. Barnette and the early days of Fairbanks. Because of its length, it is in two parts, with part I printing Sept. 27.
When a gold discovery saved Capt. Barnette’s neck
Part II
By W. M. R.
The first big rush into the Tanana came in 1903 from Dawson. While the stampede was a good thing for E.T. Barnette, in a commercial way, it nearly resulted in physical disaster. It was started by one of the most remarkable characters in the North, a Japanese named Wada. He had been in Fairbanks with Barnette, but shortly after his return there disappeared with his dogs and was seen no more, much to the distress of Barnette, to whom he had made himself invaluable by reason of his great ability as a musher. But Wada was as erratic then as he is today, and he left no word of the way of his going.
He was heard from plentifully, however, after the vanguard of the Dawson stampede arrived in camp. Once in Dawson he had spread the tales of fabulous strikes on the Tanana. He told of nuggets the size of hats and of bedrock that carried pure gold. Dawson, he said, gave nothing save poverty when compared with the new diggings on the American side.
Then it was that every man who had no sting tied to Dawson hitched either his own or someone’s else dogs and hiked for the new camp. It was a long, tough mush, a heart-breaking mush, and they were in no mood to learn the melancholy truth when at last they arrived at Barnette’s trading post. The truth was that pay had been found in only three spots, and then not in large quantity.
Also, they found that Barnette, not expecting any such rush, had not prepared for it. He was short of grub and in order to hold what he had and make it go the longest distance and was compelled to resort to stringent measure. What more natural, under all these conditions, than that Barnette should be held responsible for the woes their ill-timed stampede had brought upon them. He was held responsible for Wada and his fairy tales, and at last openly accused of having sent the Jap forth to start a cultus curie that Barnette might have victims upon whom to unload his stock at fancy prices.
Barnette won that fight, however, as he won all of his other, and in March he and Mrs. Barnette again left for the outside for more supplies. This time they went by the way of Dawson, the stampeders having broken for them a trail through the snow, but it meant 500 miles of sledding before they could connect with the Dawson stage line to Whitehorse, and they suffered almost as severely as upon their trip to Valdez.
They arrived outside, and the Northern Commercial Company hunted out Barnette and bought from him a two-thirds interest in his trading post, and to it they took, with the first open water, enough supplies to stock the camp for a year. By that time the pay streak was being tapped nearly every time a hole went to bedrock, and the stampeders and those who came after them knew that they had a camp.
In 1904 Barnette sold his remaining one-third interest in the post to the Northern Commercial Company, and today the site is covered with immense corrugated iron buildings that are stocked with every necessity and luxury that can be found on the outside.
With the money from these ventures Capt. Barnette joined forces with R. C. Wood, and the two opened the Fairbanks Banking Company’s establishment.
With the opening of his bank Barnette’s real troubles began. He had located claims broadcast and his friends had located for him. He had acquired others by trade, or purchase, and as it the way in the North, shortly found himself wither plaintiff or defendant in more lawsuits than he could keep books on. The Laws which a great and good government have given to long suffering Alaska are loose and illy made, to say the best of them, and never having been invoked; there was neither precedent nor decision to guide.
To unravel the tangle into which affairs were plunged the government sent in Judge Wickersham, who previously had untangled the badly mixed and sadly wicked conditions at Nome. Wickersham proceeded as he did on the Seward Peninsula — he administered the law by the letter, and he didn’t care a sou marquis who was hurt, with the result that shortly disappointed litigants were out after his official scalp.
Barnette, when he staked a claim, staked it with a fence around it. He sewed it up in every way that could be devised by an ingenious and astute businessman, and he was guided by as astute a lawyer as he could import into the country, John L. McGinn, a brother of the famous Henry McGinn of Portland. The result was that when Barnette’s titles were attacked in court by those who coveted, he usually won the decision.
And that he won gave the losers the keynote of the fight which they waged up to the present year.
“Wickersham is Barnette’s judge,” they shouted, and then they printed it broadcast. They even invested thousands in a newspaper plant that they might have an organ in which their charges could be published daily. And then at last they laid the charge before Congress. Senator Knute Nelson, of Minnesota, became their spokesman on the floor of the Senate and an investigation was ordered. Wickersham was indicated and the President made known his faith by reappointing him. Senator Nelson, making use of “Senatorial courtesy,” held off ratification of the President’s appointment, soon after the Senate had adjourned. Roosevelt gave Wickersham a recess appointment, and so it went each year.
Then there began coming from the court of appeals decisions confirming those handed down by Wickersham. In his decisions he was sustained by the higher courts, which, obviously, Barnette, the bad man of the Tanana, did not control, and those who thundered against him were at last deprived of their thunder.
Vindicated, Wickersham resigned from the bench, which he had held only because he was under fire, and for a time took to his long neglected private practice and affairs. But when and opportunity came to repay the enemies who had hounded him, he was not strong enough to resist—in the Alaska elections he went into the fight for Congress at the eleventh hour against the candidate raised up by his opponents and beat him so badly that his remains could not be identified.
Wickersham’s election to the Congress completed his vindication if it had not been completed before. It also swept form the path the last effective opposition to Capt. Barnette, who, naturally enough, went down the line for the man with whom he had been made to suffer.
So it is that today Capt. Barnette has left aside his banking, mining and his fighting and come outside to lift his voice and spend his money for the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition. Despite his strenuous career he counts Alaska his home and is expecting that the big fair which next year Seattle will give to the world, will induce many others to count it home in the days to come. Wherefore, he will shortly leave as a self-appointed envoy to the Republic of Mexico to work up sentiment for the big exposition and, having done his work there, will go to his Kentucky stock farm where his purposes further missionary work in the same cause.