Two new K9s, or police dogs, in Fairbanks may soon get their own protective vests due to an annual fundraiser put on every year by the Alaska K9 Center.
The K9s wear bulletproof/stab-proof vests that cost $1,000 to $1,500 each. Alaska K9 Center in North Pole partners with Vested Interest in K9s, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country.
“Alaska State Troopers have two new dogs,” said Beth Frank, owner of Alaska K9 Center. “We want to get vests on those dogs. If funds are left over, we’ll get vests on dogs in other departments.”
She hasn’t kept track of how many vests the annual fundraiser has paid for over the years, but she does have a photo gallery inside at her new business location on Badger Road that fills an entire wall.
Lenox, a K9 who works with Trooper Brian Hibbs in Fairbanks, was there to greet folks at the weekend event. Lenox was named in honor of slain Trooper Gabe Lenox Rich. He’s a Belgian malinois who works double duty, assigned to both patrol and drug detection.
Clearly, Lenox is bonded to his handler, Hibbs. It is also obvious that Hibbs adores his canine partner.
“This is the best job troopers have,” Hibbs said.
In addition to a three-month long training academy that both humans and K9s attend, the law enforcement pair regularly trains another 16 hours every month. Four times a year, K9s and their handlers statewide convene and train together.
It pays off in the field.
“They say that the presence a dog brings to the scene is the same as having 10 additional officers there,” Hibbs said.
A regular offender who always fights officers when he is arrested, surrendered peacefully when he saw a K9 there, Hibbs said. Just last week, an offender hiding from officers came out of hiding and gave up quietly when he heard the K9 bark.
Fairbanks’ newest K9 is Kenny, also a Belgian malinois, partnered with Trooper Scott McAfee. Kenny is newly graduated from the academy. Now, as McAfee describes it, Kenny is the “tip of the spear” in law enforcement.
“It’s the best life for a dog,” McAfee said. “He gets to ride around with his master all day. He spends more time with me than my family. He has a purpose.”
The fundraiser that Beth Frank spearheads every year provides food, a silent auction, vendors and chance for community members to meet these K9s.
“It is absolutely my love of dogs and my love of law enforcement,” Frank said. “I support them 100%.”
Her fundraising eases some of the financial strain on agencies that utilize these dogs and their skills. And the vests protect the K9s.
“Beth is amazing,” Hibbs said, crediting her as the biggest supporter of K9s in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Alaska K9 Center is a dog training facility in North Pole the offers group classes, private training, puppy classes, good citizenship training for pets, pet puppies and grooming.