Note: Those were certainly the good old days of airline travel, now we get frisked, stacked in like cordwood, and fed “fancy” box food. The change to no smoking was a big improvement, so was the addition of more bathrooms, along with higher quality safety equipment. The flight crews for Alaska Airlines have always maintained their high standards of professionalism, they are just as courteous and friendly as they were back in the Golden Nugget Service days, which is more than we can say for some of the passengers. This high-flying History Nugget has been proudly brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska, and you can view more history nuggets on our website at pioneersofalaskafairbanks.org.