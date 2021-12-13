Today’s History Nugget is from the good old days when Alaska Airlines brought luxury and glamor to flying. In the beginning they offered Golden Nugget service which had a gold rush theme to it. In 1958 a round trip ticket on a Golden Nugget flight from Fairbanks to Seattle would set you back $133.65 plus tax. The following illustrates what you got in the way of inflight amenities:
The Lincoln Star (Lincoln, Nebraska) August 7, 1958
AN OLDTIMER WOULDN’T BELIEVE IT
En-route to Fairbanks, Alaska- Back in the days when they were making it on foot, the sourdoughs would have strung up anybody who described for them, the Inaugural flight of Alaska Airlines Golden Nugget Service from Seattle to Fairbanks. The dreamer would have been considered too dangerous to have on the trip.
“Let’s say it’s a little different from 1929, when I ran my dogs from Manitoba to Fairbanks,” a guy across the aisle just commented.
A pretty stewardess served him a martini before stoking him with a light luncheon of shrimp cocktail, filet mignon, potato (baked in foil,) fresh peas, a green salad featuring cocktail sized tomatoes, fragrant coffee, a chocolate and whipped cream dessert, brand, etc.
We fly in a unique airliner which cost the enterprising airline exactly one-fourth the sum for which the United States bought all 86,400 square miles of Alaska; The $1,800,000 DC-6C Starliner, has the rugged frame of the CD-6A Douglas cargo plane plus the plush soon-to-come 707 jet interiors.
A few months later this article was published in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner on December 3, 1958:
“Golden Nugget” service is featured by Alaska Airlines on its Seattle-Alaska daily run to Fairbanks and Anchorage, which was inaugurated early last August.
The interior decoration dramatizes the romance of the gold strikes in the North. Alaska food delicacies are featured. These include reindeer steaks, Arctic shee-fish, Alaska king crab, sourdough biscuits and wild berry preserves.
A recorded welcome from the governor of Alaska greets the passengers as the ship passes over Juneau.”
Note: This “Golden Nugget Service” featured a Gay Nineties Gold Rush décor and stewardesses dressed in turn-of-the-century costumes, and red draperies with gold fringe. About 12 years later Alaska got into the business of providing charter service between Alaska and Siberia and they changed to their famous Golden Samovar service.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner January 10, 1970
GOLDEN SAMOVAR PEEK
Samovars, Cossack-inspired stewardess costume, maxi coats, the sounds of the balalaika, imported caviar and Russian cuisine will usher in a new “golden” era of elegance in service for the flying public when Alaska Airlines formally inaugurates its new Golden Samovar Service Monday.
Alaska Airlines selected “Golden Samovar” as the name of its new service to signify the unity of the state of Alaska’s Russian heritage with the airline’s already highly acclaimed “Gold Rush-Gay Nineties” theme. The service is provided for both first class and tourist passengers.
Friday night members of the new media and travel agencies in Fairbanks were invited to a preview party to get a before-hand look at Golden Samovar. The guests were treated to a number of Russian foods and the classic Russian beverage.
When Alaska was a part of czarist Russia and the influence of the imperial Russian court was evident throughout the great land, the Samovar was always present and was the symbol of elegance. Preciously possessed by every Russian family, the Samovar was decorated as finely as possible, complete with family crest, hallmarks of excellence and other embellishments. The samovar is a Russian urn used for making tea with a unique charcoal heating core. Alaska Airlines flights will carry two imported Russian samovars especially hallmarked with the double eagle crest to signify the new service, aboard its flights. The samovars, one to be used in the first-class compartment and the other in the tourist section, will be featured in a new and different role. A complimentary beverage, especially created for Alaska Airlines by the House of Seagram, called “Bolshoi Golden Troike” will be served all passengers from the samovar. The beverage, a combination of Russian vodka, a coffee liqueur and coffee will be served dipping hot prior to breakfast on morning flights and is featured over ice after the meal on afternoon and evening flights.
Authentic Russian meals will be served in both the first class and tourist compartment. The menus were created by Alaska Airlines with the guidance of members of the Russian Communities of both Seattle and Sitka. Old family recipes have been borrowed to create the Russian-inspired courses.
First class passengers will begin their lunch and dinner meal with a selection of hors d’oeuvres; pelmeni, a small Siberian meatball in a noodle; silaka, pickled herring; sturgeon, a Russian favorite; crab legs and black caviar. Special beverages such as iced vodka, a Sitka Sling, Moscow Mule and Black Russian will be offered along with the standard beverages. An appetizer of Moscow Borsch soup and Pirozhky, a Russian meat-filled pastry, comprise the second course. Then a red lettuce salad with cucumber, sliced tomato, stuffed egg, and asparagus topped with a Siberian dressing will be offered passengers. At the time of making their reservations for the flight, first class passengers will be able to select an entrée. Featured entrees are beef steak ala Romanoff, chicken Kiev, veal Orloff, and beef stroganoff. Russian black bread will be served with the entree along with a vegetable. Passengers will be able to choose either Siberian fruit—taste delight mille-feuille Suavaroff or tartlet Odessa for dessert. Each course of the first-class meal will be individually served from a gold cart. Full-size white and gold china, gold embossed crystal, and elegant gold-plated silverware on a background of rich red linen will be used by the passenger.
Tourist passengers will be treated to the borsch, salad including a taste of caviar and featured entrees such as beef stroganoff or chicken Kiev, served with a vegetable and Russian black bread, plus dessert.