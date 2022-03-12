It was 106 years ago, in the spring of 1917, when a group of railroad engineers decided to place bets on when the ice would break up on the Tanana River.
That first tripod was three-legged and built out of spruce poles. Guesses sold for $1 each. The jackpot was $800.
Today’s tripod is still built out of spruce pole, but it has four legs for better stability. At its peak flutters a red flag emblazoned with the year 2022. Tickets to guess the exact date, hour and minute the ice will go out, are now $2.50 each. The jackpot in 2021 was $233,591.
Tripod Days is a jam-packed two-day celebration hosted by the Nenana Ice Classic that features a myriad of activities, from pickle eating to hula hooping and limbo contests. Local vendors share their wares, and face painters decorate children’s faces.
It has become more and more of a statewide event as visitors discover the two days packed with fun, family activities. Who could pass up the traditional pop scramble on icy streets or a demonstration by Paava Inupiaq Dancers?
Nenana Ice Classic Manager Cherrie Forness passed out dollar bills to those who ate the most pickles, crammed down the most doughnuts or bananas, or blew the biggest bubblegum bubble.
Some of the cash prizes were more substantial. At the Nenana Ice Classic Sled Dog Race, first place winner Brenda Mackey won $2,600; second place winner Will Rhodes won $1,100, and third place musher Rick Mackey took home $850.
The highlight of the weekend was the raising of the tripod on the Tanana River. Lines of volunteers pulled on ropes to help raise the iconic black and white tripod to its final resting spot. There it will set until melting ice moves the tripod and trips the wire.
Tickets are on sale statewide until April 5. Just look for the red bucket at businesses throughout the Interior.