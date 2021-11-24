Adapted from an article featured in the November 27, 1929, edition of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Longtoed Pete Spat reflectively then turned to Deephole Sam, saying:
“Yeh! Thanksgiving’s come around again, I remember one Thanksgiving when me and Monkey Bob was jammed up in a tough graft that showed for a while all the signs of bumping us headfirst up to the pearly gates to find out from St. Peter what trail we was to take.”
“Hell,” grunted Sam, “you surely had no doubts as to what trail you would take on your final mush.”
“Well, maybe so,” granted Pete, “but most men when it comes to that stage, are quite willing to let the gate-keeper make the decision.”
“What about it, anyway?” questioned Sam.
“Let’s see,” voiced Longtoe, “it was twenty-five or twenty-six years ago up in Cleary City. Me and Bobby had made a riffle of a fine turkey for Thanksgiving. We was working on upper Dome Creek then, but we had to make a trip to the Faith Creek country a week or so before that day of grace would come around, so we cashed the turkey down an abandoned shaft on our claim, unbeknownst to anybody. It was our intention to get back in time to cook that turkey and give a surprise dinner to our neighbors Thanksgiving night. I’m sure that part of Dome Creek had never smelt a roast turkey with giblet gravy before.
“Time sped apiece and now it was two days before the day that should have a gobbler for a patron-saint. We were on the trail headed for the hole where we hung the bird that was to give us a full and happy feeling. It was cold– forty below, I guess. Our dogs were all in, and darkness found us beside a tunnel somebody had drifted into a high gravel bank. We would camp for the night in it and save us putting up a tent. The mouth of the tunnel was timbered in a ways; all we had to do was hang up our tent in the mouth of the hole, put our stove up and we would have a fine camping place– a bit hard to lie on, but what was that when a turkey was awaiting us down a hole only one day away.”
We had supper and fed our dogs, which were snugly curled in holes we had dug in the snow. Mackenzie River bowwows they were, much preferring snow outside-no matter how cold—than the rocky floor of a tunnel for a bed. Our stove was going full blast, and by this time gravel was dropping from the roof and sides of our night’s lodgings not enough, though to make us think of danger.
As we lay stretched out on our blankets, enjoying our pipes, we talked about the turkey we were going to enjoy soon. Now gravel was falling much harder and knowing that heat from the stove was the cause, we were about to get up and throw some of the fire outside, when there was a grinding and crunching noise, our candle was blown out, leaving us in total darkness. The front of the tunnel had caved in, burying the stove and completely blocking us from the outside world. Luckily not enough gravel fell on us to do harm; but there came this dreadful wonder how much gravel lay between us and liberty.
“Damn good job neither of us is hurt,” was Monkey’s words after each had asked about the other.
I lighted a match an’ tried to locate our little supply of candles but could not find them; they too, were buried. We would have to make our fight for life in darkness as dark as a stack of black cats. The tunnel extended quite a ways back so there was no immediate peril from bad air. Of course, we did not know if we would ever get out, but we set to work with that sweet objective in strict view.
“I wish we had shovels,” I fervently uttered after we had labored for some time at packing the gravel from the barrier that imprisoned us, back in the hole behind. “I’d trade our turkey for a shovel,” I said. Bare hands were poor tools for such work.
“One turkey” Monk snapped, “ I’d trade all the turkeys that ever grew feathers for a pair of shovels.” Already our fingers were raw and bleeding, but we knew we must struggle on as long as God would let us.
Now a new menace sprang at us. We felt the acrid smell of burning wood; it bit at our throats, making us cough in a way that interrupted our work. The red-hot stove had started a fire in the timbers; and though the fire was covered up with gravel, there was enough ventilation to force the deadly fumes up in our faces. Though extremely dangerous, that very fact gave us hope. It indicated that the fall was not of sufficient body to entirely cut off the outside air. Though we feverishly kept at our grueling task we never lost our heads. At last, we uncovered the stove and the burning wood. We stamped out the fire as well as we could with our moccasined feet. Several times more gravel fell, covering the fire, making our efforts seemingly an endless labor.
Now we had no feeling in our hands. Although we could not see, we knew the flesh was torn off our fingers to the bones. Dually we kept at our work of self-preservation. We kept thinking of our dogs. If Fate ordained that we be pushed over the edge to mush the trail no foot ever backtracks on, would our dogs follow us some time later? They were securely chained. Could they break loose should no one come in time to save them from starvation? Now we had been holed up for fourteen hours. Once or twice, we fancied fresh, cold air was gently blown in our faces. Near salvation! Only to have another fall of gravel blast our hopes.
At last Bob thrust his crippled hand through the damnable barricade, out into the precious air of heaven, only however, to bring a new fall that nearly caught both of us. That was mighty disheartening. Fitfully we worked, hope was dead in us, yet still we fought for sweet life. Sixteen to twenty hours had passed. Would that cursed hole be our tomb? Now our matches were gone. We could not note the passage of time. All earthly feeling had left the both of us now. We toiled seemingly without volition. At last I heard a voice calling my name, a voice that seemed to be millions of miles away. Gradually the voice came nearer. I felt I was being shaken. I had a hazy recollection of gazing into Bob’s bloodshot eyes that had the look of a wild beast, and then I felt the nip of cold on my cheeks. I looked upward and saw the blessed stars in the sky. Blurred and wobbly they looked down at me, but I knew we were safe outside in the friendly presence of soft snow and the refreshing embrace of frozen air. We had been holed up in that wretched place for more than thirty hours. It was almost Thanksgiving morning.
But though we had wrenched ourselves free from one danger, another lay in wait to grip us. Disabled and weakened as we were from our experience, we were little able to cope with what lay ahead.
The cold has moderated considerably, and the night was dark. After repeated effort we found our hands so useless we could not unchain our dogs-to say nothing of harnessing them. Every minute lost lessened our chance of reaching a place of safety, so regretfully we went on without them.
We sincerely hoped we would soon get to some place for shelter and grub. We knew we would not have to go far for that, but the darkness of the night, the rough state of the trail, and our all-in condition made the going painfully slow. At last, after what seemed an age, we heard a dog bark a short distance ahead. It was the camp of a couple prospectors bound for the White Mountains. Little was said after we reached them. I guess the sight of us spoke louder than words. They hastily fixed up some grub which we devoured, then they made us roll up in their blankets on a bed of spruce boughs that was as soft as down from angel’s wings could possibly be. Come daylight one of them went for our dogs and sled.
It was Thanksgiving Day, and the thought of our turkey returned to us. We invited our saviors to be our guests for the day. There was a full jug of wobble-water under our bunk in our cabin, so we were sure time would not hang heavy on our hands while we waited for our turkey to cook. The offer was gladly accepted, and soon we were speeding on our way to festivity which lay only a few miles beyond.
As we were passing the cabin on the claim of the boys next to ours, a distinct Thanksgiviny smell hung heavy in the still air. Gee! Turkey wasn’t going to be so scarce on Dome Creek that day, after all.
At the sound of our bells the two came to their door and yelled for us to come in. Happy and glorious they were, if somewhat—unsteady. “ We got turkey. A dandy dinner’ll be ready in a jiffy,” they sung out.
“We got turkey too.” Monkey Bob informed as the four of us piled into the cabin. “A damned sight better one than yours, but it ain’t cooked yet.”
“The hell it is better than ours,” one of our hosts countered. A fat jug on the table was soon gurgling and it was not long before all our aches and pains were flung up on the shelf of forgetfulness. Other guests came in, and the jovial noise in that twelve by fourteen log cabin rolled high and wide.
But through it all Monk was loyal to our turkey that hung in the shaft on our claim. He stoutly maintained that our turkey was the best that ever came north. Our hosts as stoutly declared that theirs was just as good as ours would be.
“All right, wait till Christmas, we’ll have ours then, I’ll prove it to you,” hiccupped Bob the Monk.
It sure was a glorious ending to a day that at one time promised to be full of pain and tribulation for me an Monk.
But the next morning old Monk was swearing, when we were gleefully told, we had helped to eat our own turkey. Our neighbors had swiped it. No wonder they said their turkey was as good as ours!