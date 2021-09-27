Note: This article was written and published before the famous bank failure in which E. T. Barnette was charged with embezzlement. Those charges were eventually dropped as nothing could be proven in court that he had committed that crime. He died in Los Angeles in May 1933 after falling down a flight of stairs. The Fairbanks Pioneer Museum has a copy of his death certificate in their archives.

