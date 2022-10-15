Audra Accola is determined every year to win the bid on the “No Hassle Pig Roast” offered at the annual HIPOW auction. When the auction began last weekend, she made sure the auctioneer would see her, turning on the giant blinking ring on her hand.

The pig roast was just one of 29 items, all intended to raise money for Catholic Schools of Fairbanks. The evening event was the 53rd annual HIPOW, which stands for Happiness Is Paying Our Way.

