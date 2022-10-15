Audra Accola is determined every year to win the bid on the “No Hassle Pig Roast” offered at the annual HIPOW auction. When the auction began last weekend, she made sure the auctioneer would see her, turning on the giant blinking ring on her hand.
The pig roast was just one of 29 items, all intended to raise money for Catholic Schools of Fairbanks. The evening event was the 53rd annual HIPOW, which stands for Happiness Is Paying Our Way.
This year the event was held at the former Gottschalks building at Shopper’s Forum, since the roof of the gymnasium at Monroe High School collapsed last winter and that space remains unusable. One of the main focuses of the evening, under the Catholic Schools’ Fund-A-Vision program, was raising money to repair and restore Boileau Hall.
“Along with the roof and floor reconstruction, as we rebuild, we are also required to bring structures up to building code,” according to the HIPOW booklet. “This adds expenses that though necessary, may not be wholly covered by our insurance.”
Boileau Hall hosts graduations, physical education, sports events, holiday bazaars and usually HIPOW. Organizers reported HIPOW raised $210,000 specifically for that project. Final fundraising numbers are still pending.
“What a great evening and another successful HIPOW is in the books,” said Andrea Stepovich Neville, HIPOW coordinator. “It was a challenge, but the Fairbanks community came together, and we navigated a new location this year with much success. Thank you to the many donors, sponsors, alumni and hundreds of volunteers that supported and donated their time, talent and treasures to our 53rd HIPOW in support of the Catholic Schools of Fairbanks. It is truly amazing what we can do when we come together.
Funds raised during HIPOW help keep doors open at Monroe Catholic Jr./Sr. High School and Immaculate Conception Elementary School. Funds also help keep tuition reasonable.
The theme of the evening was “A Roaring Return,” and almost everyone dressed accordingly, right out of the 1920s. There were lots of flappers with low-waisted dresses that ended right below the knee, a trend from that era. Women wore rhinestone headbands with feathers.
An online auction and an outcry auction were held.
Audra Accola successfully bid on that pig roast, generously offered by Chris Stepovich and son Christopher. They provide the whole package. Accola turns the pig roast into another fundraiser every year for Give Kids the World, a Disney-like park experience for families of children who are critically ill.
For her and HIPOW, it was a win-win.
