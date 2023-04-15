Jambosa, emphysema, homage, karst, degauss, saturnine, rhododendron, tambour, almuerzo, embolus, apophyge, chintzy, saltatory.

These are the words that knocked out teams at the 31st annual BizBee, a popular fundraiser for the Literacy Council of Alaska. Fourteen teams vied for the championship as Microphone Bee and Balloon Popper Gary Black approached each panel, pointed a microphone at members and in a deep voice, declared, “Spell!”

