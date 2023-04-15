Jambosa, emphysema, homage, karst, degauss, saturnine, rhododendron, tambour, almuerzo, embolus, apophyge, chintzy, saltatory.
These are the words that knocked out teams at the 31st annual BizBee, a popular fundraiser for the Literacy Council of Alaska. Fourteen teams vied for the championship as Microphone Bee and Balloon Popper Gary Black approached each panel, pointed a microphone at members and in a deep voice, declared, “Spell!”
If the spelling was incorrect, he popped the team’s yellow balloon with his long, pointy staff. If the spelling was correct, judges rang a happy bell and the audience cheered.
In the end it came down to the the words apophyge, jambosa and gules.
When Rich Seifert spelled gules correctly, his team — Two Workers and A Drone, sponsored by the Co-Op Market Grocery & Deli — won for what is probably the sixth time. Earlier wins were in 1994, 2005, 2012, 2017 and 2020. The two early wins were same people, different team name, they explained.
Second place went to the very delighted Rotary Spell Checkers team, which included Elizabeth Alexander, Teresa Lantz and Suzan South. Their team also won best table decoration.
Third place went to the Wordle Warriors, sponsored by Usibelli Coal Mine. Team members included Kerry McIver, Kaitlyn Weitzeil and Amanda Austin. This was the team’s fifth year competing. Wordle Warriors won the BizBee two years ago.
Many competitors dressed for the competition, wearing matching t-shirts or bee-like costumes. So did audience members.
It was a challenging but fun evening, and all for a good cause. The mission of the Literacy Council of Alaska is to change lives through literacy for people of all ages in Fairbanks and the Interior.
Sponsors of the BizBee included Westmark Hotels, Fairbanks Daily News-Miner and Alaska Airlines.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.