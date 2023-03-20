In 1969 the editorial page of the News-Miner featured a unique set of commentaries called “MEMO TO THE PUBLISHER,” which was in the form of letters to the “Boss.” These were humorous accounts usually by the executive editor Merle B. Spencer justifying the action, or inaction, of the reporting staff to his boss William F. Snedden, who was the publisher of the News-Miner at that time. In today’s article we feature two of these “memos,” which give a glimpse into the early days of the pipeline, and the fiery personality of the News-Miner’s famous female reporter, Mike Dalton.

Fairbanks Daily News-Miner March 8, 1969