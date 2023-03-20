In 1969 the editorial page of the News-Miner featured a unique set of commentaries called “MEMO TO THE PUBLISHER,” which was in the form of letters to the “Boss.” These were humorous accounts usually by the executive editor Merle B. Spencer justifying the action, or inaction, of the reporting staff to his boss William F. Snedden, who was the publisher of the News-Miner at that time. In today’s article we feature two of these “memos,” which give a glimpse into the early days of the pipeline, and the fiery personality of the News-Miner’s famous female reporter, Mike Dalton.
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner March 8, 1969
MEMO TO THE PUBLISHER
Dear Boss:
Much to everyone’s surprise, I am still here this week — and once again, on your suggestion, writing a memo on the momentous things that have transpired for the past seven days.
I don’t know why all my creditors worried about me being fired last Saturday when I inferred what you could do with your newspaper. I wasn’t worried a bit. I know what kind of a sense of humor you have. That’s why I am so valuable. I’m the only one that knows.
You know of “slow news days.” That is when you don’t have much happening on either the national or local scene. Well, we had a “slow news week.” It isn’t that your reporters weren’t working because they really were. At least they were gone all the time, which is the proper way to gather news. So, I guess they were working. I’m too much of a gentleman to ask them what they did and hope you don’t either.
Our man in Juneau, Joe LaRocca turned in several stories about animal husbandry ranging from the life and loves of musk oxen to the same thing with the legislators. Next year Boss I’d like that beat.
See them “little guys” are still going hot and heavy on that oil deal. It’s getting to the point where I don’t know who to feel sorry for. (I know you’re not supposed to end a sentence with a preposition, but how else would you end that one?) Anyway, I see you defended your co-publisher, Bob Atwood of the Anchorage Times from the wrath of the “little guys.” If he had to be defended, I am glad you did it because I’m so little it would be like David defending Goliath.
We had a murder trial going on all week, but it is right back where it started. Next week they are going to try it without the jury of 12 peers.
They said something about “too much press coverage.” That’s the first time I knew we had that much influence around here. These kids they have in courts now-a-days don’t know what too much press coverage is. I remember when we used to do everything but pronounce sentence,—the lawyers on both sides would wine-and-dine the court reporter like a lobbyist trying to get a favorable vote from a legislator.
We got a pretty good controversy going on that North Slope Winter Trail, too boss. Sent our girl reporter up there yesterday to find out if the cook quit or not, and I guess not. She came back 10 pounds heavier. (See her humorous rebuttal to this comment further along in this History Nugget.)
Also, this week those people from Southeastern sent a basketball team up here to do battle with our gladiators. I hate to say this but the first night the most impressive thing about our team was the “color guard” before the game started. Last night our kids did themselves proud but got edged out in overtime. There has just gotta be a change there—and I don’t mean through graduation.
The grand jury came in with a scathing denunciation of our morals in the school as well as in the community. I’m not so sure they aren’t right, but if they had gone to that basketball series and saw the cheerleaders on both sides they would have been totally confused.
It looked like the ball players picked out the girls’ skirts and the school board their sweaters. From the way they were dressed — from the waist up they’re no threat to any go-go girl in town, but from the waist down — well, that’s something else again.
You are probably wondering what makes me such an authority on these things. I’ll tell you boss; it is like this.
The other day when you weren’t looking, I sneaked across the bridge and walked into a bar. After the usual derogatory statements about me and my ancestors, one of the fellows who must have been in his cups said: “You know ‘News” (that’s what he called me) you have an ‘editorial haircut’ if I ever saw one.”
Now I don’t know what an “editorial haircut” is, but it impressed everyone there to the point that I speared a few free drinks of inspiration — which in that joint full of cheapskates it really impressing people.
So that’s what make me such an authority — for whatever it is, I have an “editorial haircut.”
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner March 15, 1969
MEMO TO THE PUBLISHER
Dear Boss:
My feelings are hurt. Your managing editor last week wrote you an amusing “Dear Boss” memo and referred to his female reporter who went north to check out the cook situation on the state’s trail crew and he said I came back “looking 10 pounds heavier.”
He’s pretty witty, alright … half of the time!
If I know him, he insulted me on purpose to I would demand equal time in this column and then he would get out of writing this week’s memo to you. It takes a cunning person to survive in this newspaper business, don’t you agree?
Well, I MAY have looked 10 pounds heavier, but I assure you it was the puffy down underwear I had on. Actually, I’ve lost 10 pounds (since Jan. 1st). I’ll bet you haven’t even noticed!
But to get back to the week’s activities, I’ll explain a little about that puffy underwear. It’s a necessity. This week I went north again and Wednesday morning at Sagwon it was -42 degrees, and the wind was blowing.
I know that’s true, Boss, because I about froze to death on my way to the ladies room (the only one in a hundred miles in any direction!) and I went up in the tower there where they have a very, very accurate thermometer. It read -42. That makes a 62-degree difference in Fairbanks and Sagwon temperatures (they were giving a balmy plus 20 for Fairbanks at the same time).
See now why I put on the extra undies? I’m not about to become a North Slope casualty by freezing to death.
While on the subject of cold, I’d like to talk to you about “facilities” up north for ladies, but it’s a subject that isn’t too suitable for this family type newspaper you publish. I will say, however, there are no trees on the North Slope, and if a girl is looking for a clump of trees to disappear in for a while, she’d have to hike about 40 miles south of Anaktuvuk Village!
What did I go tearing off to the Arctic for? Well, in case you don’t know it by now, the Winter Haul Road is on my beat, and I try to cover my beat as best I can. I also cover the obituaries, the NORTH Commission (by the way, what are you NORTH people going to spring at your April meeting in Washington, D.C.?), the Pioneers, Native groups and their activities, the Chamber of Commerce and its committees (who are very active right now), the Fairbanks airports, FAA, the state highway department, the Republican lunch meeting (I’d rather cover the Democrats), Alaskaland, and Golden days.
I also took a few pictures along the way; in case you didn’t notice.
But getting back to my other boss, the managing editor (M. E., the big newspapers call him) I’d like to point out that since I lost 10 pounds, I can still wear a wool suit that I bought from Gladys Morris in 1949. That’s 20 years ago! I’ll bet old “Paunch-o” (the M.E.) can’t squeeze into any of his clothes that he bought 20 years ago.
Don’t ask me why I still have a 20-year-old suit because I might tell you I can’t afford a new one. Actually, it’s because it just doesn’t seem to wear out and it’s the kind of suit that doesn’t seem to go out of style as long as I keep shortening the skirt.
By the way, Boss, I sold four subscriptions to your newspaper up on the slope this week. Do I get a commission for that? The fellows up there are starving for newspapers, especially one like ours that tries to cover this frantic time in Alaska’s history on the North Slope.
You know that picture of the winter road going through Anaktuvuk Village that ran Monday (and that I risked my life for you to get)???? I’ve already had a dozen requests for a copy of that picture.
Well, Boss, I did lots of other things this week, but I know you’ve been sick with the flu and probably aren’t interested in reading much further.
I would like a little scoop on that April NORTH Commission meeting, though since NORTH is on my beat and since you’re on the Commission.
Before closing I’d like to say something nice about the M.E. He is very loyal and thinks of your newspaper before anything else. When I left for Sagwon the other day, he said to me “If your plane crashes, crawl to the nearest phone and give the News-Miner the first break on the story.” He’s dedicated and not too bad a boss, really.
Sincerely Yours,
Mike Dalton
Note: Mike Dalton was the wife of Jim Dalton, for whom the Dalton Highway is named. Jim was the son of the famous Jack Dalton, the famous trailblazer of the Dalton Trail to the Klondike. Both Jim and Mike Dalton were dedicated members of the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska and today their children George and Libby carry on that tradition of being active Pioneers. This spunky History Nugget has been proudly brought to you by the Fairbanks Igloos of the Pioneers of Alaska.