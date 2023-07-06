The Northland Children’s Choir of Fairbanks announced a name change: it’s now the Northland Youth Choir. According to a news release, the new name reflects Northland’s expanded program and development opportunities for choirs and choral singers.
The Northland Youth Choir, now operating as an element of the Northland Center for Choral Arts, will celebrate its 25th anniversary during the 2024-25 concert season. In conjunction with that season, the choir will perform a celebrity concert in the spring of 2025. Conductor Janice Trumbull invites all alumni to be a part of the concert and to accompany the ensemble on its concert tour planned for May 2025.
The new identification allows the center to provide more opportunities to singers in the community. The expansion of offerings by the NCCA is necessitating an expansion of personnel. The expansions will include the hiring of an administrative director, an additional conductor and an accompanist. The NCCA Board of Directors and artistic director announced the new direction and expansion.
Melissa Downes founded the Northland Children’s Choir in 2000. Over the next 23 years the organization served more than 445 young singers to become an integral part of the artistic life of Fairbanks. In addition to the regular concert seasons, the two upper levels of the Northland singers perform in community venues and make regular appearances with the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra.
In 2009, Downes and Marvilla Davis started the Aurora Women’s Chorale, an ensemble for adult female singers. By 2017, Davis had left Alaska and, that same year, Downes became ill and the baton of the Northland Children’s Choir passed to its current conductor, Janice Trumbull. In 2018 Trumbull also assumed the director’s position for the Aurora Women’s Chorale.
Additionally, Trumbull founded the Discover Choir in 2018, as well as the Borealis Men’s Chorale in 2021. In 2022, the Northland organization assumed responsibility for the Sing-It-Yourself Messiah, an annual event that was presented by the Fairbanks Choral Society for the previous 40 years.