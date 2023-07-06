The Northland Children’s Choir of Fairbanks announced a name change: it’s now the Northland Youth Choir. According to a news release, the new name reflects Northland’s expanded program and development opportunities for choirs and choral singers.

The Northland Youth Choir, now operating as an element of the Northland Center for Choral Arts, will celebrate its 25th anniversary during the 2024-25 concert season. In conjunction with that season, the choir will perform a celebrity concert in the spring of 2025. Conductor Janice Trumbull invites all alumni to be a part of the concert and to accompany the ensemble on its concert tour planned for May 2025.