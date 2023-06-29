Looking for something to do on July Fourth? Look no further. From Healy to Two Rivers, there’s plenty happening to celebrate Independence Day.
North Pole Firecracker 5K Fun Run
The North Pole Firecracker 5k Fun Run, hosted by the North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce, is 10 a.m. Saturday. The race starts at North Pole City Hall and passes by the Santa Claus House and the main street’s candy cane streetlights. Participants are encouraged to wear red, white and blue. Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age group.
North Pole Grange
Bring your own lawn chair to the Fourth of July celebration at the North Pole Grange on July Fourth.
The day features four live performances, food and craft vendors, lots of activities, and door prizes. The Grange Gallery will also be open.
The day begins at noon when North Pole High School JROTC cadets present colors, Matt Tinklenberg offers an invocation and Grange President John Poirrier welcomes everyone to the daylong festivities. Visitors who drive to the event should park at the North Pole Middle School and follow the scenic walking path to the Grange.
Here is the schedule:
Noon to 2 p.m. — Kids craft with creating a nature sketchbook
12:30 p.m. — Performance by Cold Steel Pan Orchestra, three-legged race, water balloon toss, burlap sack race
1 p.m. — Race and water balloon awards
2 p.m. — Performance by Almost A Minyan; kids craft with birch leaf rubbings until 4 p.m.
2:15 p.m. — Wwatermelon eating contest, ages 5-12
2:30 p.m. — Watermelon eating contest, ages 12-18
3 p.m. — Kids watermelon eating contest award
3:30 p.m. — Adult watermelon eating contest
4 p.m. — Adult watermelon eating contest awards; active-duty military door prize drawing; kids crafts with bead necklaces, musical performance by Kinky Slinky
4:15 p.m. — Three-legged race, water balloon toss, burlap sack race
4:30 p.m. — Awards for races and water balloons
5 p.m. — Boys and girls bike giveaway; grand door prize; performance by Iris Wilson
6 p.m. — Festivities end
Door prizes will be given away throughout the day.
City of Nenana Celebration
Main Street in the city of Nenana shuts down for the day-long Fourth of July celebration on Tuesday, a 109-year tradition.
New this year is a parade of floats which will line up for pre-judging on Sixth Street by 9 a.m. The parade itself begins at 10 a.m. at the Alaskan Gallery, at the entrance to Nenana, and travels straight down A Street toward the Historic Nenana Railroad Depot, ending on the shore of the Tanana River near the Nenana Ice Classic office
Judges will consider color, creativity, theme, audience reaction and interaction with the crowd, originality and safety. Prizes will be awarded in three categories: children, adults, businesses. The grand prize winner will be awarded two train tickets from the Alaska Railroad.
After the parade, the celebration continues with traditional and longtime favorite activities. Everything happens on the main street of town.
The giant pile of sawdust is back. Hidden in the pile is about $300 worth of quarters and nickels for children to find.
Other traditional activities include the three-legged race, the potato sack race, the potato relay race, the egg and spoon race, a bicycle race around the block, and the egg toss. Emcee Marilyn Duggar said she has 25 dozen eggs for that competition.
Participants can sign up for the shoe scramble. Everyone puts their shoes in two separate bags. The bags are thrown together into a pile. Competitors race to the pile — in their stocking feet — find their shoes, put them on their feet, and race back to the starting line.
The adult tricycle race is always popular, especially since the tricycles were refurbished last year. The winner for the last three years was Alaska State Trooper Hessler. His final year stationed in Nenana, he happened to be working on the Fourth of July and was dressed in full uniform. He jumped on a tricycle anyway and won the race for a third time. He has since relocated, so the winners circle is wide open.
Healy Parade
The annual Fourth of July parade in Healy begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
This homespun parade is a favorite of local residents. It includes fire trucks, horse-drawn wagons, kids on bicycles, big trucks from Usibelli Coal Mine, local clubs, decorated pickup trucks and wagons, and more. The route begins at the Totem Inn at the intersection of Parks Highway and the Healy Spur Road and continues to the Tri-Valley Community Center. Locals and visitors line the highway to cheer on everyone in the parade.
The Spur Road is about to undergo some construction but the contractor is holding off until after the parade, according to organizers. Organizers also said the contractor intends to water the now-gravel road before the parade, for dust control.
At 1 p.m., the community is invited to a community picnic at the Lions Club Pavilion at Otto Lake, hosted by the Healy Valley Lions Club.
The Healy Coal Queens Hockey Team hosts a Cornhole Round Robin Tournament from 3:30-11 p.m. at the Healy Hockey Rink. Only two-person teams are allowed and the entry fee is $40 per team. The afternoon/evening includes a beer garden, food, and at the end of the day, an auction for the colorful handmade cornhole boards. Text 907-388-7116 to enter.
Ester Independence Day Parade and Pig Roast Potluck
The annual Ester Independence day parade begins at noon Tuesday. The potluck will begin an hour later at the community park.
Sign-up and line up for the parade will be from 11-11:45 a.m. Bribing the judges is highly encouraged.
The parade will begin at the corner of Ester Loop and Main Street and then march down Main Street to the judges’ stand across from the Golden Eagle Saloon. The parade will then follow Village Road to Old Nenana Highway, and past the post office to finish at the park.
The potluck, which will feature live music, will begin at 1 p.m. in the park with a Cuban-style roasted pig as the main dish provided by the Ester Community Association. There will also be burgers, hotdogs, bratwursts, and side/salad items, as well as food provided by community members.
Bringing a generously sized potluck item will allow one person free entry. Otherwise, recommended donations are $5 for kids, $10 for adults, and $25 for families. Any other donations will benefit ECA and help them put on more events like this.
If people don’t want to go to the full potluck, they can purchase a hamburger for $4, hot dog for $2, or a soda/water for $1.
In addition to food, there will be live music and the space is great for your own picnics and games. ECA is also happy to welcome new members. Cost per year is $10 for singles or $25 for families.
Military picnic
The Gary Sinise Foundation is hosting a picnic lunch for active duty military members from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, July 3, at the Chena Bend Clubhouse and Golf Course. The lunch will include a club sandwich, baked potato chips, fresh grapes, water, and fountain drinks.
Pioneer Park’s Fourth of July Celebration
The 34th annual community celebration is noon to 8 p.m. at Pioneer Park on July Fourth. The event includes face painting, live music, games, $1 train rides, mini golf, and carousel rides, a ceremony at 1 p.m., a kids parade, a patriotic dress content at 2:45 p.m., a Polynesian dance demonstration at 3:30 p.m., and eating contests at 5 p.m.
Two Rivers Pleasant Valley Community Annual Picnic
The Two Rivers Pleasant Valley annual picnic starts at 11 a.m. July 4 at behind the Pleasant Valley store at mile 23.5 Chena Hot Springs Road. The event includes highlanders games, a bouncy house, food contests, kids games, a potluck, a silent auction and music by DJ Vapor.