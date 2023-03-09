Alaska means different things to different people.
A new anthology of 33 Alaska stories, put together by longtime local writer David James, takes a look at all those different Alaskas, as told by other writers.
Alaska means different things to different people.
A new anthology of 33 Alaska stories, put together by longtime local writer David James, takes a look at all those different Alaskas, as told by other writers.
“It’s not just the adventure, outdoor stuff,” David James said. “A person in Anchorage is every bit as Alaskan as people in the village.”
David James will be at Barnes & Noble Booksellers in Fairbanks from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 to sign copies of the new book “Writing On The Edge: An Anthology of Contemporary Alaskan Stories”
A local freelance writer, James regularly writes about Alaska and people who live here, for many media outlets, including the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
One of his mentors, Lael Morgan, a longtime journalist, author and historian, suggested awhile back that he write about Alaska literature. He remembers the day clearly, because her phone call interrupted an afternoon of sanding sheetrock. After much thought about how to make this happen, he decided to embrace her suggestion. He credits her with encouraging him to stick with it to its grand finale.
“I decided to make it post millennium, a contemporary anthology,” he said.
He focused not just on outdoor adventure but chose stories that provided a broader view of living in Alaska — whether climbing a mountain or living in downtown Anchorage.
James has lots of experience to draw upon. A longtime book reviewer for the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, he has reviewed hundreds of books over the years. So he had a foundation of familiarity with some good writing about Alaska. He also knew of writers whose work he had not reviewed, but definitely wanted to include in an anthology.
He began his research in earnest, going through books he previously reviewed, and also visiting local libraries and book stores and delving into their Alaskana sections.
He collected stories like Rob McCue’s, that shared what it is like to drive a taxi cab in Fairbanks during the month of January when it is 30 degrees below zero and dark; Colleen Mondor’s writing about Bush pilots; Tom Kizzia’s piece on the Pilgrim Family, Vicky Ho capturing the fresh enthusiasm of a newcomer to Alaska.
“Every single author I approached was fantastic,” James said.
His hope is that readers will delve into “Writing On The Edge” and won’t stop there. Maybe a reader will embrace a specific story and go on to read the book it came from, or read other works by that author.
There’s some humor in these excerpts, as relayed by author Alexis Bunten who was once asked by a tourist, “ So, how long have you been Native?”
Projects like this don’t happen overnight and James said the pandemic slowed the process quite a bit. But these words by Rosemary McGuire put him back on track.
“She said Alaska is a homeland, not a wilderness,” he said. “Here is no one Alaska. There are many Alaskas.”
“I hope people will realize Alaska and Alaska literature is quite diverse,” James said. “I feel like there are areas that haven’t been explored by writers yet.”
He was unable to find any black writers, for example.
“It’s a huge hole,” he said. “A shortcoming on my part. But I wasn’t able to find any. I tried.”
“What I want to convey is, Alaska is a crazy place, with all kinds of different things going on — some good, some bad — but all part of the same broader story,” he said.
His other objective is to encourage readers to follow these anthology excerpts and then read the books these pieces originally come from.
“Alaska is just an amazing place for being able to live how you want,” he said.
This anthology tells those stories.
“Writing On The Edge: An Anthology of Contemporary Alaskan Stories,” edited by David James, is published by Epicenter Press.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.