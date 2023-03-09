Book Signing Saturday at Barnes & Noble

David James, editor of the Alaskan literature anthology “Writing on the Edge,” during a signing at Title Wave Books on March 4. James will be at Barnes & Noble in Fairbanks this Saturday from 1 to 3. PHOTO BY Karen Jensen

 Karen Jensen

Alaska means different things to different people.

A new anthology of 33 Alaska stories, put together by longtime local writer David James, takes a look at all those different Alaskas, as told by other writers.

