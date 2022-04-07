An exhibition showcasing the seasons of Interior Alaska is underway at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center, with the work of young artists on display throughout April.
The exhibit, created in collaboration with the Fairbanks Children’s Museum, is a celebration of 12 students’ work. Each student explored different mediums and materials during a month-long course at the museum.
“I am thoroughly impressed,” said Jessica Farr, education outreach director at the Fairbanks Children’s Museum, who taught the course. “I had such a wonderful time hanging and framing everything.”
Each student created four pieces inspired by Alaska and its seasons for the display. Students sought inspiration from their home landscapes, gardens and forests.
“My most favorite one was ... of my house, and we drew a landscape,” said Archer, 7, who said enjoyed painting the northern lights. “I used warm colors and cold colors.”