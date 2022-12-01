The Fairbanks Sweet Adelines are returning to the stage to help the community open December festivities with the show “The Wonders of Christmas.”
The performance will feature holiday favorites such as “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Oh Holy Night” and “Go Tell It On The Mountain.” This talented group of Alaska women, under the direction of Gayle Miller, will be performing at the Pioneer Park Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.
This chorus (officially named “Fairbanks Frontier Chorus”) is a member of the International Sweet Adelines. They have been giving a cappella barbershop performances for more than 50 years. You may have seen them opening an athletic event, singing at the fairgrounds, encouraging walkers and runners as they hurry past, or celebrating the children’s Christmas tree lighting.
Adding to this year’s Christmas show will be the men’s barbershop singers Great Land Sounds under the direction of Kirsten Blair and North Pole High School Singers under the direction of MaryCatherine Moroney. As in past years, audience members will be invited to join in singing favorite Christmas carols, a tradition enjoyed by both the audience and performers.
General admission for “The Wonders of Christmas” is $20. Student and military tickets are $15. Children 12 and younger are welcome at no charge, and thanks to the generosity of our friends at Design Alaska, seniors 65 and older may also attend at no cost. Tickets are available from a chorus member, at the box office or by calling Gayle Miller at 907-456-3765. All other tickets may be purchased either online at AKtickets.com, from any Fairbanks Sweet Adeline member or at the box office before showtime.
Nancy Frith is a member of Sweet Adelines.