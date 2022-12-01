Fairbanks Sweet Adelines

Photo by Kanza Keill

The Fairbanks Sweet Adelines are returning to the stage to help the community open December festivities with the show “The Wonders of Christmas.”

The performance will feature holiday favorites such as “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Oh Holy Night” and “Go Tell It On The Mountain.” This talented group of Alaska women, under the direction of Gayle Miller, will be performing at the Pioneer Park Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2.

Nancy Frith is a member of Sweet Adelines.