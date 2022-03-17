In honor of Women’s History Month, Fairbanks Arts is pleased to present a literary reading with three generations of women from UAF.
The readers will include Elizabeth Bolton, a current student; Gerri Brightwell, a current professor; and alumni Chelsey Qaġġun Zibell, Amanda Bales, and Tiaumaluali’i Jody Marie Hassel, MFA.
The event is Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7 p.m. on zoom. The event is free and open to the public with registration at https://bit.ly/3KRrTFu.
For more information please visit us at fairbanksarts.org, call 907-251-8386 or email literary@fairbanksarts.org.