You know Martin Luther King Jr., civil rights icon. You probably don’t know Martin Luther King Jr., the man with come-hither flirtations and sore, smelly feet who’s craving a smoke to quell his nicotine addiction.
That is the version of King you get in “The Mountaintop,” an imagining of King’s last night alive before his assassination on April 4, 1968, at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. Crafted by playwright Katori Hall, the story envisions King returning to his room at the Lorraine after giving his “I’ve been to the Mountaintop” speech and meeting Camae, a motel maid who proves to be a formidable match for King — a match who comes with a startling message causing King to re-examine his humanity. The production premiered on Broadway in 2011 with Samuel L. Jackson as King and Angela Bassett as Camae. Locally, it stars Michael Hureaux as King and LaQuita Deans as Camae, with understudies Willie Blackburn as King and Jameka Laché Horton as Camae in matinee performances.
At the helm of the production is first-time director Diane “Bunny” Fleeks, a longtime Fairbanks resident who in recent years made the leap into local theater, which lead to staring roles at production companies in Juneau and Anchorage.
“The Mountaintop” is a historic first for the Fairbanks Drama Association: It’s the first all Black cast coupled with a Black director. It’s a notation that is not lost on Fleeks, a step she applauded. Part of what she wanted to do with the show is tap into a community that is traditionally underserved in local theater, she said.
“That has been the reward, and it’s also an awesome responsibility,” Fleeks said. “The actors all know they’re doing something that’s a first step. I wanted to make sure the actors have a good experience.”
As word spread of the historic first, it was met with a cautious curiosity from the Black community, Fleeks said. Most works about King focus on his endeavors as a civil rights leader, not on the circumstances that make him a normal warts-on-the-heel-of-his-foot man.
“He’s not only a fallible human, he’s a devout believing Christian man,” Fleeks said. “The two are not in opposition. That is part of the message. You can have faults, have foibles, can make mistakes and not follow through with what you planned but still be in God’s favor.”
The performance is held up by just a cast of two — Hureaux as King and Deans as Camae in evening productions and understudies Blackburn and Horton in matinees. As it’s just two actors on stage, each know it’s up to them to bring the required energy to feed the audience.
“I’m reciting lines as I’m walking down the hallway at work, at home doing dishes,” Deans said of learning so much dialogue. “That’s where I’m doing my rehearsals.”
At the table reading, Deans said she came to understand why people might be concerned about the show’s portrayal of King.
“This is a man we hold in such high regard,” Deans said. “And this character I’m playing, she is doing that. She is humanizing him. She’s breaking out all those things we don’t expect from him.”
The role of King, however, comes with trepidation. He’s such an iconic figure that taking him on comes with intimidation, Hureaux said.
“This is not a biographical piece, so it is intimidating,” he said. “He’s a powerhouse. I know how serious he was, and I’ve read several biographies about him over the years, but I think he was impish. He has a straight side and a funny side. I imagine doing what he was doing, you have to develop a sense of the absurd.”
Hureaux also noted the importance of the production in terms of producing a local show with an all Black cast.
“It’s the first voice of African-American theater that’s been produced in this city that I know post-1980s and August Wilson,” he said. “This is a historic moment for the African-American theater in Fairbanks. That, plus it’s an enormous look at Dr. King. It’s a complex piece, a challenging piece. It’s got some edge, and I’m honored to be part of the process.”
What: “The Mountaintop,” produced by Fairbanks Drama Association, written by Katori Hall, directed by Diane “Bunny” Fleeks
Where: Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, 1852 Second Ave.
When: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 19.
Tickets: Available online at AKtickets.com, at the box office one hour before showtime or by calling 907-456-7529. Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for seniors, military and university students; $15 for teen. Reservations are recommended.
FYI: The performance is recommended for mature audiences due to adult language and adult situations.
Michael Hureaux — Dr. King
Willie Blackburn — Dr. King (matinee performances)
Jameka Laché Horton — Camae (matinee performances)