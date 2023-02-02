You know Martin Luther King Jr., civil rights icon. You probably don’t know Martin Luther King Jr., the man with come-hither flirtations and sore, smelly feet who’s craving a smoke to quell his nicotine addiction.

That is the version of King you get in “The Mountaintop,” an imagining of King’s last night alive before his assassination on April 4, 1968, at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. Crafted by playwright Katori Hall, the story envisions King returning to his room at the Lorraine after giving his “I’ve been to the Mountaintop” speech and meeting Camae, a motel maid who proves to be a formidable match for King — a match who comes with a startling message causing King to re-examine his humanity. The production premiered on Broadway in 2011 with Samuel L. Jackson as King and Angela Bassett as Camae. Locally, it stars Michael Hureaux as King and LaQuita Deans as Camae, with understudies Willie Blackburn as King and Jameka Laché Horton as Camae in matinee performances.

Contact Gary Black at 907-459-7504 or gblack@newsminer.com.