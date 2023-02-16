‘So the daylight and the good times always seem to turn into blue,” Casey Smith sings on “Cruel,” the opening track of his band’s new release, “but you live for just to daydream so there’s nothing that you can do.”
It’s a line that captures the ambience of the EP. The mid-tempo groove that prevails with slight adjustments in speed across the eight tracks is a bit daydreamy, with an almost hypnotic blend of neo-psychedelia, soul and modern alternative rock, while the lyrics tell stories of emotionally fraught relationships and the confusion they bring.
“Red Lights and Whiskey” is the title of the latest release from Fairbanks outfit the Casey Smith Project. And like everything Smith has done with his eponymously-named band, it’s a collaborative effort. Smith is the frontman, but as both a vocalist and guitarist, he seems more focused on achieving a group sound than on placing himself at the center of the proceedings.
This approach is illustrated by “Never Gonna Let It Go.” The song launches with a staccato beat from bassist Scott Joyce and drummer Austin Caplinger, while Smith plucks quick notes in rhythmic counterpoint without drawing attention to himself. As his vocals enter the mix, his guitar licks grow lengthier, and the band chugs along until suddenly Caplinger adds a synthesizer, and the group breaks into an almost joyful jam, with one foot in the sunny light funk of the 1970s, and the other in the studio wizardry of the present age. Into this Smith returns with falsetto vocals about the woman who will “play me like a video game,” guiding the song back to its earlier groove.
“Never Gonna Let It Go” also shows how adept Smith has become in the studio, building soundscapes out of raw materials. It’s followed by “Tall Boy,” the most thoroughly psychedelic track on the EP. Here the drums, bass, double tracked guitar, and vocals don’t so much mix as swirl around each other, slowly building tension until late in the song when Smith, generally a restrained guitarist on this recording, starts riffing.
Smith lets loose with a couple of wicked solos on this EP, but he mostly avoids histrionic displays, opting instead for atmospheric leads that are frequently more felt than heard. It fits the sound he’s creating here as a producer. The emphasis is on meshing all the pieces together in intriguing ways rather than having the lead guitar or any other instrument dominate. Yet the restrained leads he plays, even during some of the instrumental passages are inseparable from the atmosphere they create. They’re part of an architecture.
The same can be said for bassist Joyce, the band’s secret weapon. He doesn’t just keep time, he creates moods. The line he lays down on “Red Carpet” drives the song simply, yet in a way that sets the feel for the song’s subject matter. He’s not a simple player however. On “In December,” drummer Derek Haukaas holds a semi-reggae beat while Joyce slides over it with insistent bass fills, until the song makes a sudden rhythmic shift into neo-soul. The change is so effortlessly driven by Joyce that listeners won’t realize he and the band have changed gears until after it’s happened.
Smith’s vocal range, on the other hand, is hard to miss and it’s impressive. His natural singing voice is a tenor, and he ranges widely through the upper register, periodically launching into an eerie falsetto that intensifies his lyrics. Yet often he’s mixing his highest vocals into the broader sound, making them an instrument conversing with his band and guitar, rather than the focal point of the song.
This gets back to Smith’s production. The ideas he was exploring on his first EP, 2016’s “Talk Memory,” are coming to fruition here. That release indicated the potential of Smith’s studio ideas, but had a homemade feel. “Red Lights and Whiskey,” however, was recorded professionally at Anchorage’s Wattage Studio in collaboration with its owner, Chad Reynvann, and was mastered by drummer Haukaas. Sonically, the result is the best recording Smith has yet produced.
The Casey Smith Project’s 2021 LP, “Lose Face,” took a more guitar heavy approach, something Smith is certainly capable of keeping interesting, and a bit more representative of their live performances. “Red Lights and Whiskey,” however, focuses on what the studio can do for a collection of seasoned musicians. Recording with both his current band and other collaborators, Smith has made it work nicely for them all.