It’s March, a month that can careen wildly from winter to spring and back to winter. Maybe the only reliable thing about it, other than its unreliability, is that on March 17, everyone is Irish. You don’t even have to be Irish. In the green fields of America, St. Patrick’s Day confers the heritage with abandon.

Celebrants can start early this year with a performance from fiddler Eileen Ivers, presented by the Fairbanks Concert Association. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hering Auditorium.

Tori Tragis is the communications manager for the Fairbanks Concert Association. She can be reached at pr@fairbanksconcert.org.