It’s March, a month that can careen wildly from winter to spring and back to winter. Maybe the only reliable thing about it, other than its unreliability, is that on March 17, everyone is Irish. You don’t even have to be Irish. In the green fields of America, St. Patrick’s Day confers the heritage with abandon.
Celebrants can start early this year with a performance from fiddler Eileen Ivers, presented by the Fairbanks Concert Association. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hering Auditorium.
Ivers has been called one of the great innovators in Celtic and world music. Unlike those who are only aspirationally Irish, she is in fact part of the diaspora. The daughter of Irish immigrants, she was born and raised in New York City and grew up spending summers in Ireland.
She taught herself air violin when she was 3, using a pink plastic guitar and a wooden spoon, and graduated to audible music when she took up the fiddle at age 8.
Since then, she’s been named an All-Ireland Fiddle Champion nine times, and she won a 10th award for the tenor banjo. She picked up a Grammy for her work on the soundtrack for “Riverdance” and has been nominated for an Emmy.
Musician Martin Mulvihill was one of Ivers’ earliest teachers in New York City. Born and raised in Ireland, he immigrated to the United States as an adult and began teaching music. His pupils included Mary Rafferty, who, along with Ivers, would go on to co-found the Irish-American group Cherish the Ladies, which has also played in Fairbanks.
That interconnectedness drives Ivers and her band, UnIVERSal Roots, which explores Celtic, Appalachian, French-Canadian, Creole and African influences, sometimes in what one reviewer called “processed acoustic.” This is not genteel violin, although she can and does play heartbreakingly tenderly. But she’s not afraid to amp it up, adding fuzz and looping effects to her electric fiddle. Strings have been broken, as have expectations, by the driving energy of this Jimi Hendrix of the violin, as The New York Times described her.
Ivers’ music is unquestionably grounded in traditional Irish sounds. In addition to her fiddle, she plays the mandolin, banjo and bodhran, a flat, handheld drum. She plays jigs, reels and airs and the like. For fans of Celtic trad, this is beloved music played at a virtuosic level by someone who also loves it deeply.
There is breadth to the depth, where she pushes the music and her approach to it. Growing up in the Bronx exposed her to the sounds of the world. She’s played alongside Sting, Hall and Oates, the London Symphony and the Boston Pops. Her bandmates on unIVERSal roots play customary Irish trad band instruments like the button accordion, whistles and guitar, but also electric bass and baritone sax. Like Ivers, all of them — Buddy Connolly, Lindsey Horner, Dave Barckow and Colin Forhan — are from the United States.
The goal of the band is to showcase the connections between music, cultures, stories and emotions and to focus on similarities rather than differences. Ivers seeks connection everywhere. She graduated with a degree in math and has done postgraduate work in the field, and she understands how math and music complement each other.
Ever the student, “there’s always a way to learn more,” she has said, “to better yourself, to open up new boundaries and break down boundaries. And I think that’s a wonderful thing about living and about playing music and an infinite amount of possibilities, for sure.”
Another component of Ivers’ work is to share music’s possibilities with upcoming generations. She and her band will give a districtwide performance for Fairbanks-area schools Friday morning as part of a cooperative educational outreach program with FCA, the Fairbanks Arts Association and the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.
Teaching is, she says, something of a responsibility as an artist.
“It’s a pure gift to be taught this tradition, and to be a part of the continuum of this wonderful living tradition,” she has said.
“You’re a part of it. It comes and goes and changes. Our ancestors have been playing this music and the stories that come through the music. To try and impart that to students of music, whatever age they are, I think is a wonderful thing.”
Eileen Ivers and unIVERSal Roots will also make an appearance on KUAC’s Alaska Live radio show at 2 p.m.
The FCA concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Hering Auditorium, 901 Airport Way. Individual and subscription tickets can be bought at www.fairbanksconcert.org or by calling 907-474-8081. FCA’s office is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in Artisans Courtyard, 1755 Westwood Way.
