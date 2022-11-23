A week-long solstice festival is lighting up the dark of downtown Fairbanks, and organizers are putting the word out that trees are available for sponsoring.
The 2022 Winter Lights Walk is one part of the 2022 Winter Solstice Festival, running Dec. 9-17 in downtown. The festival culminates with a fireworks display on Dec. 17 to celebrate winter solstice. The week-long event also includes a holiday bazaar, scavenger hunt, photos with reindeer and other family-style events centered around downtown.
For the Winter Lights Walk, local businesses are encouraged to sponsor a tree along a 1-kilometer trail in Griffin Park and decorate them to create a sparking winter wonderland. Spectators can view the decorated trees daily at Griffin Park until 10 p.m. each night of the festival. Voting on the best tree takes place from 4-7:30 p.m. Dec. 17 in Griffin Park, and the organization with the most votes gets to donate all the proceeds from the Winter Lights Walk sponsorships to a charity of their choice. The Winter Solstice Festival is organized by the Downtown Association of Fairbanks. The Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation Department is organizing the Winter Lights Walk.
“We want to make this pretty,” said Mark Smurda with Parks and Rec, adding that it’s a great way to get families outside in the winter during the holiday season.
Trees are available for sponsorship and decoration, and businesses can choose their own decorations, including lights, ornaments and ribbons, according to a Parks and Rec news release. The department does ask the public to refrain from using tinsel. Electrical hookups are provided as well.
This year, there are two levels of tree sponsorship: 17 trees available at the $500 level and a Title Tree available to one business looking to lend more support to the event. That business will be the “Presenting Sponsor” and have their logo featured on event marketing materials. The cost of the sponsorship is $1,500.
After touring the loop, attendees can vote on the best tree using tickets they receive. The winning business gets to choose a charity to donate 100% of the event proceeds to and will receive recognition on the Big Dipper Video Boards for one month, as well as a feature article in the FNSB Parks and Recreation’s 2023 Winter Activity Guide. Decorations will be removed from the trees by Jan. 9.
Following voting on your favorite tree, solstice fireworks start at 8 p.m., presented by Alyeska Pipeline.
