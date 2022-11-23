A week-long solstice festival is lighting up the dark of downtown Fairbanks, and organizers are putting the word out that trees are available for sponsoring.

The 2022 Winter Lights Walk is one part of the 2022 Winter Solstice Festival, running Dec. 9-17 in downtown. The festival culminates with a fireworks display on Dec. 17 to celebrate winter solstice. The week-long event also includes a holiday bazaar, scavenger hunt, photos with reindeer and other family-style events centered around downtown.

Contact Managing Editor Gary Black at 907-459-7504 or gblack@newsminer.com.