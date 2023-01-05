Artists can now apply for the Voices of the Wilderness Artist-In-Residence Program in Alaska for the 2023 summer season.
Applications will be accepted through March 1. Download an application at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/votw.
The program is Alaska-based and open to artists all over the world. The artists who are selected partner with a wilderness specialist to take part in research or stewardship projects, while creating art in unique places in the state. An artist’s final artwork is often used in environmental educational or promotional materials to help others learn more about u the value of wild public lands.
This year’s program features 11 wilderness area and includes areas managed by the USDA Forest Service, National Park Service and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. It is open to artists of all types from visual to audio, performance art and more.
