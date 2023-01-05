Vegetable art

Vegetables, above and below ground, were the focus of a weeklong artist-in-residence program at the Fairbanks Youth Facility. Diana Dillard

 Diana Dillard

Artists can now apply for the Voices of the Wilderness Artist-In-Residence Program in Alaska for the 2023 summer season.

Applications will be accepted through March 1. Download an application at www.fs.usda.gov/goto/votw.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.