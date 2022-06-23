The Alaska State Square Dance Festival is a four-day event packed with fun, food, friendship and dancing. If you can walk, you can easily learn the art of the dance.
The state festival comes to Fairbanks once every three years and includes a Friday night workshop on July 1 for novices new to square dancing.
The festival draws people from around Alaska, the Lower 48 and the world. Some arrive from countries as close as Canada and others arrive from far-away places like Japan, Germany and even Australia. There is even a large group from the East Coast coming and others could arrive from anywhere.
Pioneer Park is the home to the Farthest North Square and Round Dance Center, and the public is invited to join in the dancing fun July 1-4. It kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Friday by learning easy dance moves that will have you laughing at the same time that you are getting some exercise.
Square dancing is the American folk dance. It was born in the days when the country was young and was carried westward by our pioneer forefathers, a treasured heritage of our American culture.
In the early 1900s square dancing began to fade but it refused to die out, and soon a series of events brought it back to life.
Henry Ford is credited with reviving square dancing in the 1926 edition of Good Morning by Benjamin Lovett, which bore this notice on the cover. “After a Sleep of Twenty-Five Years, Old Fashioned Dancing Is Being Revived by Mr. and Mrs. Henry Ford.” Weekly dance programs hosted by the Fords became a tradition that lasted for many years.
In the 1930s, Lloyd “Pappy” Shaw introduced western square dancing to thousands of Americans with exhibitions by his students from the Cheyenne Mountain School in Colorado. Since then, square dancing has kept pace with many of the styles, types of music, and technological advances of the dance while remaining wholesome, family fun.
Square dancers are naturally friendly and courteous on and off the dance floor to both dancers and nondancers alike. Square dancing is a mental and physical challenge; it includes dancing, thinking and teamwork. Learning the basic steps is easy and the most important one is, “Have fun and smile.”
The club does have strict rules about dancing on the wooden dance floor which include either wearing protective covers on your shoes which the club can provide or switching to a pair of danceable shoes that are only used indoors.
It is the desire of all square dancers to share square dancing as the opportunity for friendship, fun and harmony all through square dancing.
The club invites the public to join in starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 1, and to kick off your Independence Day celebration by learning to square dance.
As we often say, “See you in a square!”
If You Go
What: Alaska State Square Dance Festival
When: Friday, July 1, through Monday, July 4
Where: Farthest North Square and Round Dance Center in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way
For more information about the state festival, including tickets, classes and schedule, and the Santa’s Swingers Square Dance Club of Fairbanks, visit bit.ly/3bn4HSX.