Thursday - 27
Music/Nightlife
Malemute Saloon,open for the summer in Ester, with Rock Bottom Stompers on stage, 7-9:30 p.m.
Music In The Garden, free concerts at the Georgeson Botanical Garden on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, bring the family and a blanket or chairs. Free shuttle service from the Nenana Parking lot to the garden will begin at 6 p.m. Please note: Anyone who has not received a Covid vaccine (including children) must wear a mask if within 6 feet of others. Tonight: The music of Jameson Effect.
Bucket Brigade Community Drum Circle,6-8 p.m., meeting at Moose Creek Pavilion in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, rain or shine, all summer through Sept. 30. Bring an instrument or share one of ours. Buckets, drums, rattles, shakers or any homemade noise makers are welcome. Family friendly, all ages and abilities welcome, no alcohol or smoking. Email joshdpaul@gmail.com for more information.
Karaoke Night,at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older.
Sound Check,free live music performances featuring small acts from locals and travelers, 7-9 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., ages 21 and older, no cover. 687-8444
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines,rehearsal with the women’s barbershop a cappella singing group outdoors, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to the public, new voices welcome. For more information and location, email Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net or phone 456-3765.
Friday - 28
Music/Nightlife
Malemute Saloon,open for the summer in Ester, with the Skid Marks on stage, 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Ken Brown, and Crooked Road, performing Americana, bluegrass and classic country, on stage at the Boatel, 3368 Riverside Drive, 7-9 p.m., ages 21 and older. The band includes Ken Brown on guitar and vocals, Fred Weiss on bass and vocals, John Adams on fiddle, and Jack Lanam on drums.
Marc Brown, and the Blues Crew,on stage at at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 10 p.m., ages 21 older, $5 cover.
Saturday - 29
Music/Nightlife
Malemute Saloon,open for the summer in Ester, with the Sourdough Risers on stage, 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Boss Night,a live hip-hop show, at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older, $5 cover.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Sunday - 30
Music/Nightlife
Malemute Saloon,open for the summer in Ester, for Sunday Deck Jam today with host Nathan Jones.
Ken Brown, and Crooked Road, performing Americana, bluegrass and classic country, on stage at The Malemute Saloon and Ester Gold Camp in Ester, 5-8 p.m., ages 21 and older. The band includes Ken Brown on guitar and vocals, Fred Weiss on bass and vocals, John Adams on fiddle, and Jack Lanam on drums.
Monday - 31
Health
Couch to 10K, a 10-week training program to get you off the couch and ready for the Midnight Sun Run, cost is $25. Come Monday or Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. or choose the virtual option. Meet at different community locations every week, all ages and abilities welcomed, family-friendly workout, weekly walk-ins welcome. In-person and virtual options available, email questions to racedirector@fra-alaska.net. Complete the full 10-week program to receive free registration for 2021 Midnight Sun Run on June 19. 456-8901 or midnightsunrun.net/couch-to-10k for more.
Tuesday - 1
Health
Healthy Living,the lecture series, 7-8 p.m., BP Design Theater in ELIF building on UAF Campus, 1764 Tanana Loop, free, open to the public. 907-474-7021 for more. This week’s lecture “Building Healthy Communities: Resetting Expectations. The Need for Civil Discourse” presented by Allan Katz, former U.S. Ambassador to Portugal, and founder and CEO of the American Public Square, an organization that uses civil discourse to bridge the partisan divide and engages in fact-based conversations about local, regional and national issues.
Music/Nightlife
(Open) Mic Check,7 p.m. to midnight, Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., a weekly open mic series hosted by TJ Hovest, sound and instruments provided to all performers, come early to get on the list. No cover, ages 21 and older. 687-8444
Wednesday - 2
Health
Couch to 10K,a 10-week training program to get you off the couch and ready for the Midnight Sun Run, cost is $25. Come Monday or Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. or choose the virtual option. Meet at different community locations every week, all ages and abilities welcomed, family-friendly workout, weekly walk-ins welcome. In-person and virtual options available, email questions to racedirector@fra-alaska.net. Complete the full 10-week program to receive free registration for 2021 Midnight Sun Run on June 19. 456-8901 or midnightsunrun.net/couch-to-10k for more.
Lecture
Discover Alaska,the lecture series about the state and its history, residents and interests, 7-8 p.m., BP Design Theater in ELIF building on UAF campus, 1764 Tanana Loop, free, open to public. Join in person or watch via livestream. 907-474-7021 for more information. Tonight: Pete Kelly, CEO of Fairbanks Rescue Mission will discuss “Fairbanks Rescue Mission: Where Hope Begins.”
Thursday - 3
Health
Art Links, a social, supportive program that promotes engagement for individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or related dementias or seniors at risk of isolation and depression, using a variety of creative art ideas. 1-1:45 p.m. online via Zoom, see bit.ly/2NymY4g for more or contact Janice Downing at jdowning@alzalaska.org or 907-746-3413. Free, family friendly, registration required.
Music/Nightlife
Music In The Garden, free concerts at the Georgeson Botanical Garden on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, bring the family and a blanket or chairs. Free shuttle service from the Nenana Parking :lot to the garden will begin at 6 p.m. Please note: Anyone who has not received a Covid vaccine (including children) must wear a mask if within 6 feet of others. Tonight: Fireweed Fiddle.
Guitar by Albert,playing original fingerstyle arrangements of popular songs, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Ivory Jacks, 2851 Goldstream Road.
Bucket Brigade Community Drum Circle,6-8 p.m., meeting at Moose Creek Pavilion in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, rain or shine, all summer through Sept. 30. Bring an instrument or share one of ours. Buckets, drums, rattles, shakers or any homemade noise makers are welcome. Family friendly, all ages and abilities welcome, no alcohol or smoking. Email joshdpaul@gmail.com for more information.
Karaoke Night, at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older.
Sound Check,free live music performances featuring small acts from locals and travelers, 7-9 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., ages 21 and older, no cover. This week: Cousin Curtiss. 687-8444
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop a cappella singing group outdoors, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to the public, new voices welcome. For more information and location, email Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net or phone 456-3765.
Friday - 4
Music/Nightlife
Cousin Curtiss,and Harrison B., on stage at The Malemute Saloon and Ester Gold Camp in Ester, 5-8 p.m., ages 21 and older.
Saturday - 5
Music/Nightlife
DJ Manny, spinning hits and tunes at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 10 p.m., ages 21 older.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Special Event
Vernon L. Nash,antique auto club car show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fountainhead Warm Storage Parking Lot, 3121 Airport Way, free, open to public. The annual car show, this year an open show, anyone with a car 25 years or older are can join the fun, participants do not have to be a member of the club to display their car. Contact Willy Vinton at wvinton@gci.net or 907-388-8252 for more.