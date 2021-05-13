Thursday - 13
music/nightlife
Guitar by Albert, playing original fingerstyle arrangements of popular songs, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Ivory Jacks, 2851 Goldstream Road.
Bucket Brigade Community Drum Circle, 6-8 p.m., meeting at Moose Creek Pavilion in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, rain or shine, all summer through Sept. 30. Bring an instrument or share one of ours. Buckets, drums, rattles, shakers or any homemade noise makers are welcome. Family friendly, all ages and abilities welcome, no alcohol or smoking. Email joshdpaul@gmail.com for more information.
Karaoke Night, at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older.
Sound Check, free live music performances featuring small acts from locals and travelers, 7-9 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., ages 21 and older, no cover. 687-8444
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
Friday - 14
lecture
Our People Speak, an online series focusing on season Alaska Native cultural topics, noon to 1 p.m., online at www.morristhompsoncenter.org/live. Kathleen Meckel and Audrey Sunnyboy address the topic of Alaska Native medicinal plants. They will share their knowledge about the types, uses and harvesting of medicinal plants in spring as well as the importance of preserving and perpetuating this cultural wisdom. “Tugging at Our Roots — Alaska Native Medicinal Plants” is the May episode in Denakkanaaga’s Our People Speak series. 451-3906
music/nightlife
Marc Brown, and The Blues Crew, on stage at International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., 10 p.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover.
special event
Home Show/Outdoor Show, by the Interior Alaska Building Association, sponsored by Alaska Ecowater and Renewable Energy Systems, 2-6 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road. The event is co-sponsored by Alaska Housing Finance Corporation and Northrim Bank. Due to the Carlson Center not being available for trade shows this spring, the Fairbanks Outdoor Show is taking place in conjunction with the home show. $5 entry. 907-474-9082
Saturday - 15
culinary
Maibock 2021 Release, 11 a.m., Hoodoo Brewing Company, 1951 Fox Ave., ages 21 and older.
family
Virtual Junior Curators, studying marine mammals, 3-4 p.m., $5 members, $10 non-members, www.uaf.edu/museum. Explore how animals such as whales, walruses and sea otters are adapted to marine life, the importance of marine mammals in Alaska cultures, and more. Children 6 and older can register in advance to receive an activity supplies packet and to meet online with a museum educator. For more information and to register, visit bit.ly/uamnhandson.
music/nightlife
The Backyard Bash, at International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., ages 21 and older, $5. Tony Taylor is hosting the first outdoor event of the year at The Big I with live performances and food available for purchase from Wild Wings n Things, Holy Cow Texas Brisket and other food vendors. DJs inside and outside with artists from Fairbanks and Anchorage performing, including opening act Tony Taylor The Artist and Alexis Rojas, Duane James, Starbuks, Bishop Slice, Big Homey O.Z., Lee Jones, King Coo, Jay Reeder, Cyko The First, KiddGoBrazy, Splash & Booge.
Benefield Blues Band, on stage at The Spur, 537 Gaffney Road, 8 p.m., ages 21 and older.
special event
Home Show/Outdoor Show, by the Interior Alaska Building Association, sponsored by Alaska Ecowater and Renewable Energy Systems, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road. The event is co-sponsored by Alaska Housing Finance Corporation and Northrim Bank. Due to the Carlson Center not being available for trade shows this spring, the Fairbanks Outdoor Show is taking place in conjunction with the home show. $5 entry. 907-474-9082
Sunday - 16
special event
Home Show/Outdoor Show, by the Interior Alaska Building Association, sponsored by Alaska Ecowater and Renewable Energy Systems, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road. The event is co-sponsored by Alaska Housing Finance Corporation and Northrim Bank. Due to the Carlson Center not being available for trade shows this spring, the Fairbanks Outdoor Show is taking place in conjunction with the home show. $5 entry. 907-474-9082
Monday - 17
health
Couch to 10K, a 10-week training program to get you off the couch and ready for the Midnight Sun Run, cost is $25. Come Monday or Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. or choose the virtual option. Meet at different community locations every week, all ages and abilities welcomed, family-friendly workout, weekly walk-ins welcome. In-person and virtual options available, email questions to racedirector@fra-alaska.net. Complete the full 10-week program to receive free registration for 2021 Midnight Sun Run on June 19. 456-8901 or midnightsunrun.net/couch-to-10k for more.
Tuesday - 18
music/nightlife
(Open) Mic Check, 7 p.m. to midnight, Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., a weekly open mic series hosted by TJ Hovest, sound and instruments provided to all performers, come early to get on the list. No cover, ages 21 and older. 687-8444
Wednesday - 19
health
Couch to 10K, a 10-week training program to get you off the couch and ready for the Midnight Sun Run, cost is $25. Come Monday or Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. or choose the virtual option. Meet at different community locations every week, all ages and abilities welcomed, family-friendly workout, weekly walk-ins welcome. In-person and virtual options available, email questions to racedirector@fra-alaska.net. Complete the full 10-week program to receive free registration for 2021 Midnight Sun Run on June 19. 456-8901 or midnightsunrun.net/couch-to-10k for more.
Thursday - 20
health
Art Links, a social, supportive program that promotes engagement for individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or related dementias or seniors at risk of isolation and depression, using a variety of creative art ideas. 1-1:45 p.m. online via Zoom, see bit.ly/2NymY4g for more or contact Janice Downing at jdowning@alzalaska.org or 907-746-3413. Free, family friendly, registration required.
music/nightlife
Guitar by Albert, playing original fingerstyle arrangements of popular songs, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Ivory Jacks, 2851 Goldstream Road.
Bucket Brigade Community Drum Circle, 6-8 p.m., meeting at Moose Creek Pavilion in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, rain or shine, all summer through Sept. 30. Bring an instrument or share one of ours. Buckets, drums, rattles, shakers or any homemade noise makers are welcome. Family friendly, all ages and abilities welcome, no alcohol or smoking. Email joshdpaul@gmail.com for more information.
Karaoke Night, at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older.
Sound Check, free live music performances featuring small acts from locals and travelers, 7-9 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., ages 21 and older, no cover. 687-8444
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop/a cappella singing group via Zoom, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to public, new voices welcome. For more information, email Gayle at gaylem@gci.net or Fairbankssweetadelines.com.
Friday - 21
music/nightlife
Ken Brown, and Crooked Road, performing Americana, bluegrass and classic country, on stage at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., 7-10 p.m., ages 21 and older. The band includes Ken Brown on guitar and vocals, Fred Weiss on bass and vocals, John Adams on fiddle, and Jack Lanam on drums.
Saturday - 22
culinary
Cock Fight, a battle between Goldie’s AK and Ursa Major Distilling, 2 p.m. to midnight, Ester Community Park, 3566 Old Nenana Highway, Ester, $35, with unique cocktails, food trucks, boozy slushies, bartender battles, and live music. Bartenders sought for the live mix-off. See https://goldiesak.com/cock-fight-2021 for more info. Ages 21 and older.
music/nightlife
DJ Manny, spinning hits and tunes at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 10 p.m., ages 21 older.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Sunday - 23