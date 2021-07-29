Thursday - 29
music/nightlife
Guitar By Albert,performing easy listening fingerstyle arrangements of popular songs, 5:30-8:30 p.m, Ivory Jacks, 2581 Goldstream Road, free, no cover.
Open Jam Night,with host Paul Knight, 8 p.m., on stage at Howling Dog Saloon, 2160 Old Steese Highway North, ages 21 and older.
Music In The Garden, free concerts at the Georgeson Botanical Garden on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, bring the family and a blanket or chairs. Free shuttle service from the Nenana Parking lot to the garden will begin at 6 p.m. Please note: Anyone who has not received a Covid vaccine (including children) must wear a mask if within 6 feet of others. Tonight: Red Hackle Pipe Band.
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Kit Carson playing music that rocks.
Bucket Brigade Community Drum Circle, 6-8 p.m., meeting at Moose Creek Pavilion in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, rain or shine, all summer through Sept. 30. Bring an instrument or share one of ours. Buckets, drums, rattles, shakers or any homemade noise makers are welcome. Family friendly, all ages and abilities welcome, no alcohol or smoking. Email joshdpaul@gmail.com for more information.
Karaoke Night,at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older.
Sound Check,free live music performances featuring small acts from locals and travelers, 7-9 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., ages 21 and older, no cover. 687-8444
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines,rehearsal with the women’s barbershop a cappella singing group at University Community Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road, 6:30-9 p.m., open to the public, new voices welcome. For more information contact Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net or 456-3765.
stage
Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre,presenting “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged,” all 37 plays in 97 minutes featuring three actors, 7:30 p.m., outdoors at Jack Townshend Point, University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Tickets available online at www.fairbanksshakespeare.org.
Friday - 30
music/nightlife
Fun-Raiser,for Arctic German Shepherd Rescue, with hot dogs and chili and music, 6 p.m., Howling Dog Saloon, ages 21 and older, 2160 Old Steese Highway North.
Mike Stackhouse, warming up the house at The Howling Dog Saloon, 2160 Old Steese Highway North, 7 p.m. until approximately 8:30 p.m., ages 21 and older.
Larry Raines,and friends, on stage at Howling Dog Saloon, 9 p.m., ages 21 and older, 2160 Old Steese Highway North, with food truck Arctic Habanero in the parking lot.
Rose’s Pawn Shop, on stage at International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., ages 21 and older, 9 p.m.
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Storytelling and performance with Aku-Matu.
stage
Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre,presenting “Twelfth Night,” 7:30 p.m., outdoors at Jack Townshend Point, University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Tickets available online at www.fairbanksshakespeare.org.
Saturday - 31
music/nightlife
The High Levels, with Dave Park and friends, on stage at Howling Dog Saloon, 9 p.m., ages 21 and older, 2160 Old Steese Highway North, with food truck Rack Shack BBQ in the parking lot.
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Jean McDermott on fiddle and other string instruments.
Hairball,performing at the Tanana Valley State Fair, 7 p.m., all ages, tickets $40-$80, www.tixr.com.
DJ Manny,spinning hits and tunes at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 10 p.m., ages 21 older.
The Wompus Cats,performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
stage
Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, presenting “Twelfth Night,” 2 p.m., outdoors at Jack Townshend Point, University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Tickets available online at www.fairbanksshakespeare.org.
Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, presenting “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged,” all 37 plays in 97 minutes featuring three actors, 7:30 p.m., outdoors at Jack Townshend Point, University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Tickets available online at www.fairbanksshakespeare.org.
Sunday - 1
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Steve Moore.
stage
Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, presenting “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged,” all 37 plays in 97 minutes featuring three actors, 2 p.m., outdoors at Jack Townshend Point, University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Tickets available online at www.fairbanksshakespeare.org.
Monday - 2
lecture
Author’s Corner,a lecture series featuring UA Press’ published authors, 7-8 p.m., BP Designed Theater in ELIF building on UAF Campus, 1764 Tanana Loop, free, open to all ages. Join in person or watch via livestream. For more info, email summer@alaska.edu or call 474-7021. Tom Sexton will be discussing his book, “Li Bai Rides a Celestial Dolphin Home.”
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Kit Carson.
Tuesday - 3
lecture
Healthy Living,the lecture series, 7-8 p.m., BP Design Theater in ELIF building on UAF Campus, 1764 Tanana Loop, free, open to the public, watch in person or via livestream. 907-474-7021 for more. This week’s lecture is “Healthy Living After 55: Housing, Exercise, Behavioral Health, Driving and Other Realities” presented by Dr. Clay Triplehorn, family medicine, and Dr. Daniel McCulley, geriatric medicine, Tanana Valley Clinic.
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: AKU-MATU.
(Open) Mic Check, 7 p.m. to midnight, Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., a weekly open mic series hosted by TJ Hovest, sound and instruments provided to all performers, come early to get on the list. No cover, ages 21 and older. 687-8444
Wednesday - 4
dance
Open Dance Practice, Pioneer Park Dance Center in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, 7-9 p.m., $2 members, $3 public (punch cards available). Dancers of all levels and styles are encouraged to attend the weekly practice session. Music is formatted to the wishes of the attendees. Vaccinations required. No experience or partner necessary. Please bring clean, non-marking shoes to help protect our nice dance floor. See www.fairbanksballroom.dance for more.
lecture
Discover Alaska, the lecture series, 7-8 p.m., BP Design Theater in ELIF building on UAF Campus, 1764 Tanana Loop, free, open to the public, watch in person or via livestream. 907-474-7021 for more. Tonight: Mike Pollen, owner/Instructor of NTL Alaska, will discuss “Water Treatment in Alaska: From the Ice Age to the Space Age.”
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: The Warblers.
Thursday - 5
art
Artist Talk,with Inari Kylanen, 7 p.m., Bear Gallery in Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts, Pioneer Park. In her exhibition, “With liberty and justice for,” Inari examines her own immigration experience and contrasts it with others’ experiences. For her artist talk, Inari will discuss the inspiration behind her artwork and her own fraught relationship with immigration and being an American. Pre-registration is required and the talk is open to the first 20 registrants. Attendees must wear a mask.
music/nightlife
Open Jam Night,with host Paul Knight, 8 p.m., on stage at Howling Dog Saloon, 2160 Old Steese Highway North, ages 21 and older.
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: The De Ann and Eric Fiasco.
Music In The Garden, free concerts at the Georgeson Botanical Garden on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, bring the family and a blanket or chairs. Free shuttle service from the Nenana Parking lot to the garden will begin at 6 p.m. Please note: Anyone who has not received a Covid vaccine (including children) must wear a mask if within 6 feet of others. Tonight: Fairbanks Community Jazz Band.
stage
Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, presenting “Twelfth Night,” 7:30 p.m., outdoors at Jack Townshend Point, University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Tickets available online at www.fairbanksshakespeare.org.
Friday - 6
Editor’s note: To be included in the listing of First Friday events, you must have an artist or artist’s work on display. Holiday bazaars and sales events will not be listed as a First Friday event.
Bear Gallery,works going on display by Alex Rydlinski and Inari Kylänen, opening day today, noon to 7 p.m., Bear Gallery, Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts, Pioneer Park. Free, open to public. Show hangs all of August, gallery is open Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. fairbanksarts.org
music/nightlife
Mike Stackhouse, warming up the house at The Howling Dog Saloon, 2160 Old Steese Highway North, 7 p.m. until approximately 8:30 p.m., ages 21 and older.
The Rumblers, playing rock and blues, p.m., on stage at Howling Dog Saloon, 2160 Old Steese Highway North, ages 21 and older.
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Martin Miller.
stage
Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, presenting “Twelfth Night,” 7:30 p.m., outdoors at Jack Townshend Point, University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Tickets available online at www.fairbanksshakespeare.org.
Saturday - 7
music/nightlife
DJ Manny,spinning hits and tunes at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 10 p.m., ages 21 older.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Petty Crimes,a Tom Petty tribute band, on stage at Howling Dog Saloon, 2160 Old Steese Highway North, ages 21 and older, with food truck Rack Shack serving barbecue for purchase on premises.
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Jean McDermott.
stage
Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, presenting “Twelfth Night,” 7:30 p.m., outdoors at Jack Townshend Point, University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Tickets available online at www.fairbanksshakespeare.org.
Sunday - 8
music/nightlife
Ukulele Russ, on stage at International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., ages 21 and older, 6 p.m.
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Steve Moore.
stage
Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, presenting “Twelfth Night,” 2 p.m., outdoors at Jack Townshend Point, University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Tickets available online at www.fairbanksshakespeare.org.
Monday - 9
art
Artist Talk,with Alex Rydlinkski, 7 p.m., Bear Gallery in Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts, Pioneer Park. Rydlinski will discuss the concept of the show, some of its challenges and solutions, and go over the artwork in the exhibition in detail. There will also be a technical demonstration on how his etchings are produced and printed. Fairbanks reindeer farmer George Aguiar will be present to discuss his side of the collaboration and answer questions. Pre-registration is required and the talk is open to the first 20 registrants. Attendees must wear a mask. These events are free and open to the public.
lecture
Author’s Corner, a lecture series featuring UA Press’ published authors, 7-8 p.m., BP Designed Theater in ELIF building on UAF Campus, 1764 Tanana Loop, free, open to all ages. Join in person or watch via livestream. For more info, email summer@alaska.edu or call 474-7021. Today’s author: Rosemary McGuire will be discussing her book, “Cold Latitudes.”
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Kit Carson.
Tuesday - 10
lecture
Healthy Living,the lecture series, 7-8 p.m., BP Design Theater in ELIF building on UAF Campus, 1764 Tanana Loop, free, open to the public, watch in person or via livestream. 907-474-7021 for more. This week’s lecture is “Breast Cancer Reconstruction” presented by Dr. Erick Martell, plastic surgeon, Tanana Valley Clinic.
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: AKU-MATU.
(Open) Mic Check, 7 p.m. to midnight, Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., a weekly open mic series hosted by TJ Hovest, sound and instruments provided to all performers, come early to get on the list. No cover, ages 21 and older. 687-8444
Wednesday - 11
dance
Open Dance Practice, Pioneer Park Dance Center in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, 7-9 p.m., $2 members, $3 public (punch cards available). Dancers of all levels and styles are encouraged to attend the weekly practice session. Music is formatted to the wishes of the attendees. Vaccinations required. No experience or partner necessary. Please bring clean, non-marking shoes to help protect our nice dance floor. See www.fairbanksballroom.dance for more.
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: The Warblers.
Goldie’s Road Show,5 p.m., Alaska Salmon Bake at Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, a monthly concert series with food baskets and appetizers by the Bake, drinks by Goldie’s, and music by Shagg. $15 cover at the door, must be 21 or older or accompanied by a parent, kids admitted free.
Thursday - 12
music/nightlife
Bucket Brigade Community Drum Circle, 6-8 p.m., meeting at Moose Creek Pavilion in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, rain or shine, all summer through Sept. 30. Bring an instrument or share one of ours. Buckets, drums, rattles, shakers or any homemade noise makers are welcome. Family friendly, all ages and abilities welcome, no alcohol or smoking. Email joshdpaul@gmail.com for more information.
Karaoke Night, at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older.
Sound Check,free live music performances featuring small acts from locals and travelers, 7-9 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., ages 21 and older, no cover. 687-8444
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines,rehearsal with the women’s barbershop a cappella singing group at University Community Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road, 6:30-9 p.m., open to the public, new voices welcome. For more information contact Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net or 456-3765.
Music In The Garden, free concerts at the Georgeson Botanical Garden on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, bring the family and a blanket or chairs. Free shuttle service from the Nenana Parking lot to the garden will begin at 6 p.m. Please note: Anyone who has not received a Covid vaccine (including children) must wear a mask if within 6 feet of others. Tonight: The ET Barnette String Band.
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: The De Ann and Eric Fiasco.
Guitar By Albert, performing easy listening fingerstyle arrangements of popular songs, 5:30-8:30 p.m, Ivory Jacks, 2581 Goldstream Road, free, no cover.
Friday - 13
music/nightlife
Mike Stackhouse,warming up the house at The Howling Dog Saloon, 2160 Old Steese Highway North, 7 p.m. until approximately 8:30 p.m., ages 21 and older.
H3, a Hawaiian reggae band, on stage at International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., ages 21 and older, 9 p.m.
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Martin Miller.
Saturday - 14
music/nightlife
H3, a Hawaiian reggae band, on stage at International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., ages 21 and older, 9 p.m.
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Jean McDermott.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Sunday - 15
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Steve Moore.