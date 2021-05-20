Thursday - 20
health
Art Links, a social, supportive program that promotes engagement for individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or related dementias or seniors at risk of isolation and depression, using a variety of creative art ideas. 1-1:45 p.m. online via Zoom, see bit.ly/2NymY4g for more or contact Janice Downing at jdowning@alzalaska.org or 907-746-3413. Free, family friendly, registration required.
music/nightlife
Guitar by Albert, playing original fingerstyle arrangements of popular songs, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Ivory Jacks, 2851 Goldstream Road.
Bucket Brigade Community Drum Circle, 6-8 p.m., meeting at Moose Creek Pavilion in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, rain or shine, all summer through Sept. 30. Bring an instrument or share one of ours. Buckets, drums, rattles, shakers or any homemade noise makers are welcome. Family friendly, all ages and abilities welcome, no alcohol or smoking. Email joshdpaul@gmail.com for more information.
Karaoke Night, at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older.
Sound Check, free live music performances featuring small acts from locals and travelers, 7-9 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., ages 21 and older, no cover. 687-8444
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop a cappella singing group outdoors, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to the public, new voices welcome. For more information and location, email Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net or phone 456-3765.
Friday - 21
music/nightlife
Ken Brown, and Crooked Road, performing Americana, bluegrass and classic country, on stage at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., 7-10 p.m., ages 21 and older. The band includes Ken Brown on guitar and vocals, Fred Weiss on bass and vocals, John Adams on fiddle, and Jack Lanam on drums.
Saturday - 22
culinary
Cock Fight, a battle between Goldie’s AK and Ursa Major Distilling, 2 p.m. to midnight, Ester Community Park, 3566 Old Nenana Highway, Ester, $35, with unique cocktails, food trucks, boozy slushies, bartender battles, and live music. Bartenders sought for the live mix-off. See https://goldiesak.com/cock-fight-2021 for more info. Ages 21 and older.
music/nightlife
Hot In Here, rap, trap and hip-hop hosted by Fat Trophy Wife, 10 p.m., International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., $5 ages 21 and older.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Monday - 24
health
Couch to 10K, a 10-week training program to get you off the couch and ready for the Midnight Sun Run, cost is $25. Come Monday or Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. or choose the virtual option. Meet at different community locations every week, all ages and abilities welcomed, family-friendly workout, weekly walk-ins welcome. In-person and virtual options available, email questions to racedirector@fra-alaska.net. Complete the full 10-week program to receive free registration for 2021 Midnight Sun Run on June 19. 456-8901 or midnightsunrun.net/couch-to-10k for more.
Tuesday - 25
music/nightlife
(Open) Mic Check, 7 p.m. to midnight, Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., a weekly open mic series hosted by TJ Hovest, sound and instruments provided to all performers, come early to get on the list. No cover, ages 21 and older. 687-8444
Wednesday- 26
health
music/nightlife
Goldie’s Road Show, hosted by Goldie’s AK and Alaska Salmon Bake at Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, a summer party on the lawn with food baskets and appetizers by the Bake, drinks by Goldie’s, and music by TJ’s All Star Big Band. 5 p.m., $15 cover at the door, must be 21 and older or accompanied by a parent, kids admitted free.
Thursday - 27
music/nightlife
Malemute Saloon, open for the summer in Ester, with Rock Bottom Stompers on stage, 7-9:30 p.m.
Music In The Garden, free concerts at the Georgeson Botanical Garden on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, bring the family and a blanket or chairs. Free shuttle service from the Nenana Parking Lot to the garden will begin at 6 p.m. Please note: Anyone who has not received a Covid vaccine (including children) must wear a mask if within 6 feet of others. Tonight: The music of “Jameson Effect.”
Friday - 28
music/nightlife
Malemute Saloon, open for the summer in Ester, with the Skid Marks on stage, 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Ken Brown, and Crooked Road, performing Americana, bluegrass and classic country, on stage at the Boatel, 3368 Riverside Drive, 7-9 p.m., ages 21 and older. The band includes Ken Brown on guitar and vocals, Fred Weiss on bass and vocals, John Adams on fiddle, and Jack Lanam on drums.
Saturday - 29
music/nightlife
Malemute Saloon, open for the summer in Ester, with the Sourdough Risers on stage, 7:30-11:30 p.m.
DJ Manny, spinning hits and tunes at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 10 p.m., ages 21 older.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Sunday - 30
music/nightlife
Malemute Saloon, open for the summer in Ester, for Sunday Deck Jam today with host Nathan Jones.
Ken Brown, and Crooked Road, performing Americana, bluegrass and classic country, on stage at The Malemute Saloon and Ester Gold Camp in Ester, 5-8 p.m., ages 21 and older. The band includes Ken Brown on guitar and vocals, Fred Weiss on bass and vocals, John Adams on fiddle, and Jack Lanam on drums.
Monday - 31
health
