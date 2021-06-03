Thursday - 3
health
Art Links, a social, supportive program that promotes engagement for individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or related dementias or seniors at risk of isolation and depression, using a variety of creative art ideas. 1-1:45 p.m. online via Zoom, see bit.ly/2NymY4g for more or contact Janice Downing at jdowning@alzalaska.org or 907-746-3413. Free, family friendly, registration required.
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more.
Music In The Garden, free concerts at the Georgeson Botanical Garden on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, bring the family and a blanket or chairs. Free shuttle service from the Nenana Parking lot to the garden will begin at 6 p.m. Please note: Anyone who has not received a Covid vaccine (including children) must wear a mask if within 6 feet of others. Tonight: Fireweed Fiddle.
Guitar by Albert,playing original fingerstyle arrangements of popular songs, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Ivory Jacks, 2851 Goldstream Road.
Bucket Brigade Community Drum Circle,6-8 p.m., meeting at Moose Creek Pavilion in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, rain or shine, all summer through Sept. 30. Bring an instrument or share one of ours. Buckets, drums, rattles, shakers or any homemade noise makers are welcome. Family friendly, all ages and abilities welcome, no alcohol or smoking. Email joshdpaul@gmail.com for more information.
Karaoke Night,at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older.
Sound Check, free live music performances featuring small acts from locals and travelers, 7-9 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., ages 21 and older, no cover. 687-8444
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines,rehearsal with the women’s barbershop a cappella singing group outdoors, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to the public, new voices welcome. For more information and location, email Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net or phone 456-3765.
Friday - 4
First Friday
Editor’s note: To be included in the listing of First Friday events, you must have an artist or artist’s work on display. Holiday bazaars and sales events will not be listed as a First Friday event.
Drew Hamilton Photography,on display at The Roaming Root Cellar, 372 Old Chena Pump Road, suite D, reception 3-7 p.m. Hamilton has more than 20 years of guiding experience in Alaska and is an award-winning photographer capturing images of animals at their goofiest, purest and most natural. 451-0001
Black Spruce Brewing Company, presenting works by Heidi Morel and Arisa Sasaki, reception 3-8 p.m., 3290 Peger Road, Suite B, ages 21 and older. Morel of Morel Pottery will be showcasing her hand-thrown ceramics, mugs and bowls, and Sasaki will have prints adorning the walls. Both artists’ works will be on display and available for sale throughout June. Note: The brewery is renovating its outdoor space at this time and may be restricted to indoor seating only. All customers are encouraged to wear masks while in the taproom.
Fairbanks Distilling Company, presenting artist Zoë Rabjohns show “Love, Trust, & Lust” for June First Friday event. Only open to Covid-19 vaccinated folks 21 or older (please bring vax card, photo of card, or state that you are fully vax’ed). 410 Cushman St., downtown Fairbanks. 4-8 p.m.
Lesa Sears, presenting “My Favorite Things About Alaska,” showing at Hoarfrost Distilling, 3501 Lathrop St., Unit F, opening reception 4-8 p.m.
New Photography, the show “New Beginnings: Life in the Final Frontier,” featuring photos taken in Alaska, reception 5-8 p.m., Alaska Camera & Coffee Gallery, 551 Second Ave. Masking is encouraged as the gallery is small.
Bear Gallery, featuring the works of Cammie May and Riva Sazama, on display in the gallery on the third floor of the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, free, open to public. “Detailed Within” by Cammie May is an homage to the nature of Alaska and intends to capture the sense of magic within the state. “A good place to be” by Riva Sazama features exclusively patinated copper created through hand-built construction. For more information, visit fairbanksarts.org.
music/nightlife
Donovan Lee, performing at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., 9 p.m., ages 21 and older, $5 cover.
stage
The Tempest,a radio play presented by Fairbanks Shakespeare Theatre, online and in conjunction with KUAC FM 89.9’s program Alaska Live, 1:30 p.m.,
Saturday - 5
music/nightlife
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
DJ Manny,spinning hits and tunes at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 10 p.m., ages 21 older.
special event
Vernon L. Nash,antique auto club car show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fountainhead Warm Storage Parking Lot, 3121 Airport Way, free, open to public. The annual car show, this year an open show, anyone with a car 25 years or older are can join the fun, participants do not have to be a member of the club to display their car. Contact Willy Vinton at wvinton@gci.net or 907-388-8252 for more.
Sunday - 6
music/nightlife
Monday - 7
art
Virtual Grand Opening,bowhead whale exhibit, noon to 1 p.m., hear from project leaders and learn more about the challenges they overcame to prepare and suspend a 1,830-pound whale skeleton from the Museum of the North ceiling. The event will be broadcast on the museum’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/UAMuseumOfTheNorth. 474-7505
health
Couch to 10K,a 10-week training program to get you off the couch and ready for the Midnight Sun Run, cost is $25. Come Monday or Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. or choose the virtual option. Meet at different community locations every week, all ages and abilities welcomed, family-friendly workout, weekly walk-ins welcome. In-person and virtual options available, email questions to racedirector@fra-alaska.net. Complete the full 10-week program to receive free registration for 2021 Midnight Sun Run on June 19. 456-8901 or midnightsunrun.net/couch-to-10k for more.
lecture
Author’s Corner,a lecture series featuring UA Press’ published authors, 7-8 p.m., BP Designed Theater in ELIF building on UAF Campus, 1764 Tanana Loop, free, open to all ages. Join in person or watch via livestream. For more info, email summer@alaska.edu or call 474-7021. Today’s author: Dermot Cole will be discussing his book “Hard Driving: The 1908 Auto Race from New York to Paris.”
music/nightlife
Tuesday - 8
lecture
Healthy Living,the lecture series, 7-8 p.m., BP Design Theater in ELIF building on UAF Campus, 1764 Tanana Loop, free, open to the public, watch in person or via livestream. 907-474-7021 for more. This week’s lecture “Healthy Living and Resilience in the Time of COVID” will be presented by Dr. Angie Ramirez, chief medical officer for Foundation Health Partners and Dr. Anne Zink, chief medical officer for the state of Alaska.
music/nightlife
(Open) Mic Check,7 p.m. to midnight, Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., a weekly open mic series hosted by TJ Hovest, sound and instruments provided to all performers, come early to get on the list. No cover, ages 21 and older. 687-8444
Wednesday - 9
health
Couch to 10K,a 10-week training program to get you off the couch and ready for the Midnight Sun Run, cost is $25. Come Monday or Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. or choose the virtual option. Meet at different community locations every week, all ages and abilities welcomed, family-friendly workout, weekly walk-ins welcome. In-person and virtual options available, email questions to racedirector@fra-alaska.net. Complete the full 10-week program to receive free registration for 2021 Midnight Sun Run on June 19. 456-8901 or midnightsunrun.net/couch-to-10k for more.
lecture
Discover Alaska,the lecture series, 7-8 p.m., BP Design Theater in ELIF building on UAF Campus, 1764 Tanana Loop, free, open to the public, watch in person or via livestream. 907-474-7021 for more. Tonight: Tom Bundtzen, president, Pacific Rim Geological Consulting, Inc. will discuss “Honoring Mining Pioneers of the Fairbanks Area During Alaska-Yukon Gold Rush Period.”
music/nightlife
Thursday - 10
music/nightlife
Bucket Brigade Community Drum Circle, 6-8 p.m., meeting at Moose Creek Pavilion in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, rain or shine, all summer through Sept. 30. Bring an instrument or share one of ours. Buckets, drums, rattles, shakers or any homemade noise makers are welcome. Family friendly, all ages and abilities welcome, no alcohol or smoking. Email joshdpaul@gmail.com for more information.
Karaoke Night,at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older.
Sound Check,free live music performances featuring small acts from locals and travelers, 7-9 p.m., Goldie's AK, 659 Fifth Ave., ages 21 and older, no cover. 687-8444
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines,rehearsal with the women's barbershop a cappella singing group outdoors, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to the public, new voices welcome. For more information and location, email Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net or phone 456-3765.
Music In The Garden, free concerts at the Georgeson Botanical Garden on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, bring the family and a blanket or chairs. Free shuttle service from the Nenana Parking lot to the garden will begin at 6 p.m. Please note: Anyone who has not received a Covid vaccine (including children) must wear a mask if within 6 feet of others. Tonight: Cold Steel drum group.
Guitar by Albert,playing original fingerstyle arrangements of popular songs, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Ivory Jacks, 2851 Goldstream Road.
Friday - 11
music/nightlife
Saturday - 12
books
Book Discussion Group,with The League of Women Voters Tanana Valley, 10-11:30 a.m. Donna Dinsmore will host the discussion. Readers who wish to suggest a book should send the book information to: donnansimon@gmail.com. Individuals who wish a Zoom invitation should contact me at akjbear@gmail.com by June 11.
music/nightlife
The Wompus Cats,performing live music at Ivory Jack's, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
DJ Manny,spinning hits and tunes at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 10 p.m., ages 21 older.
Wicked Queens Unlimited,a Pride month drag show, doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m., DJ follows, $10 cover, ages 21 and older, upstairs at Roundup Steakhouse & Saloon in the Attic Bar, featuring Envy De LA Fleurs, Lamia Lexicon, Penny Dragful, Dela Rosa, Salmon Chowder and hosted by Bianca Fusion.
special event
A Woman’s Affair,10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, $5 entry, sponsored by Borealis Med Spa. 907-474-9082
Open House, a block party, noon to 3 p.m., Fairbanks Family Dental Care, 360 Old Chena Pump Road, with outdoor games, mini golf, face painting, more events, food and drink, prizes as well as raffle tickets with KWLF 98.1 and TED 103.9 broadcasting. Free, open to public. 452-8296
Sunday - 13
music/nightlife
special event
A Woman’s Affair, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, $5 entry, sponsored by Borealis Med Spa. 907-474-9082