Thursday - 17
culinary
Brewed With Pride, a beer release party, Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, Suite B, 3-8 p.m., the third annual Pride beer release. Ages 21 and older.
health
Art Links, a social, supportive program that promotes engagement for individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or related dementias or seniors at risk of isolation and depression, using a variety of creative art ideas. 1-1:45 p.m. online via Zoom, see bit.ly/2NymY4g for more or contact Janice Downing at jdowning@alzalaska.org or 907-746-3413. Free, family friendly, registration required.
music/nightlife
Music In The Garden, free concerts at the Georgeson Botanical Garden on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, bring the family and a blanket or chairs. Free shuttle service from the Nenana Parking lot to the garden will begin at 6 p.m. Please note: Anyone who has not received a Covid vaccine (including children) must wear a mask if within 6 feet of others. Tonight: Marc Brown & The Blues Crew.
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: The De Anne and Eric Fiasco.
Guitar By Albert,performing fingerstyle arrangements of popular songs, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Ivory Jacks, 2581 Goldstream Road.
Bucket Brigade Community Drum Circle,6-8 p.m., meeting at Moose Creek Pavilion in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, rain or shine, all summer through Sept. 30. Bring an instrument or share one of ours. Buckets, drums, rattles, shakers or any homemade noise makers are welcome. Family friendly, all ages and abilities welcome, no alcohol or smoking. Email joshdpaul@gmail.com for more information.
Karaoke Night, at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older.
Sound Check,free live music performances featuring small acts from locals and travelers, 7-9 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., ages 21 and older, no cover. 687-8444
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines,rehearsal with the women’s barbershop a cappella singing group outdoors, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to the public, new voices welcome. For more information and location, email Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net or phone 456-3765.
Friday - 18
culinary
Candy Cap Crush,a beer release party, Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, Suite B, 3-8 p.m. Ages 21 and older.
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Clarence Pate.
Saturday - 19
books
Book Signing,with Molly Rettig, author of “Finding True North,” first-hand stories of the booms that built Alaska, 1-4 p.m., Fairbanks Community Museum, 535 Second Ave., Upstairs in the Co-Op Plaza.
culinary
Sun Never Sets, a rosé IPA beer release party, Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, Suite B, noon to 8 p.m. Ages 21 and older.
music/nightlife
Comedy Jam,7 p.m., The Event Center, 1288 Sadler Way, $45, with comedians Kelly “K-Dubb”(BET’s ComicView, The Arsenio Hall Show, Def Comedy Jam, Movie “The Trap”), AJ “Ezell” Johnson (Friday, House Party, Lethal Weapon 3, Menace II Society, The Players Club), and Scruncho (How High, Budz House, Easy Money, Wild ‘N Out). Tickets available at Baby’s World Fashion and the Event Center.
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Carey Seward.
The Wailers,on stage at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 7 p.m., ages 21 older, tickets $30, part of the establishment’s Juneteenth Festival.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
special event
Midnight Sun Festival,noon to midnight, downtown Fairbanks, with vendors, food, live music and activities, free, open to public.
Sunday - 20
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Martin Miller.
Monday - 21
lecture
Author’s Corner,a lecture series featuring UA Press’ published authors, 7-8 p.m., BP Designed Theater in ELIF building on UAF Campus, 1764 Tanana Loop, free, open to all ages. Join in person or watch via livestream. For more info, email summer@alaska.edu or call 474-7021. Today’s author: Katie Eberhart will be discussing her book “Cabin 135, A Memoir of Alaska.”
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Music Dave.
Tuesday - 22
lecture
Healthy Living,the lecture series, 7-8 p.m., BP Design Theater in ELIF building on UAF Campus, 1764 Tanana Loop, free, open to the public, watch in person or via livestream. 907-474-7021 for more. This week’s lecture “Heart Health: Common Arrhythmias and Seeking Medical Care” will be presented by Dr. Romel Wrenn, cardiologist, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
music/nightlife
(Open) Mic Check, 7 p.m. to midnight, Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., a weekly open mic series hosted by TJ Hovest, sound and instruments provided to all performers, come early to get on the list. No cover, ages 21 and older. 687-8444
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Kit Carson.
Wednesday - 23
lecture
Discover Alaska, the lecture series, 7-8 p.m., BP Design Theater in ELIF building on UAF Campus, 1764 Tanana Loop, free, open to the public, watch in person or via livestream. 907-474-7021 for more. Tonight: Andy Seitz, professor of Fisheries, College of Fisheries and Ocean Sciences and affiliate researcher, Alaska Hydrokinetic Energy Research Center and the Pacific Marine Energy Center, will discuss “Can Clean Energy and Fish Co-exist?”
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Green Tara.
Thursday - 24
music/nightlife
Bucket Brigade Community Drum Circle, 6-8 p.m., meeting at Moose Creek Pavilion in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, rain or shine, all summer through Sept. 30. Bring an instrument or share one of ours. Buckets, drums, rattles, shakers or any homemade noise makers are welcome. Family friendly, all ages and abilities welcome, no alcohol or smoking. Email joshdpaul@gmail.com for more information.
Karaoke Night,at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older.
Sound Check, free live music performances featuring small acts from locals and travelers, 7-9 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., ages 21 and older, no cover. 687-8444
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop a cappella singing group outdoors, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to the public, new voices welcome. For more information and location, email Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net or phone 456-3765.
Country Concert,at The Spur, 537 Gaffney Road, with Craig Wayne Boyd and Texas Hill, 7 p.m., ages 21 and older, see AKtickets.com for tickets.
Guitar By Albert, performing fingerstyle arrangements of popular songs, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Ivory Jacks, 2581 Goldstream Road.
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: The De Anne and Eric Fiasco.
Music In The Garden, free concerts at the Georgeson Botanical Garden on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, bring the family and a blanket or chairs. Free shuttle service from the Nenana Parking lot to the garden will begin at 6 p.m. Please note: Anyone who has not received a Covid vaccine (including children) must wear a mask if within 6 feet of others. Tonight: Headbolt Heaters.
Friday - 25
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Clarence Pate.
Saturday - 26
music/nightlife
Klondike Drag, a Pride month drag performance, 7 p.m. to midnight, Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., tickets available at the door.
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Jean McDermott.
DJ Manny,spinning hits and tunes at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 10 p.m., ages 21 older.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Sunday - 27
music/nightlife
Drag Brunch,with Klondike Drag, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., tickets available at the door.
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Martin Miller.