Thursday - 10
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more.
Bucket Brigade Community Drum Circle,6-8 p.m., meeting at Moose Creek Pavilion in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, rain or shine, all summer through Sept. 30. Bring an instrument or share one of ours. Buckets, drums, rattles, shakers or any homemade noise makers are welcome. Family friendly, all ages and abilities welcome, no alcohol or smoking. Email joshdpaul@gmail.com for more information.
Karaoke Night,at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older.
Sound Check, free live music performances featuring small acts from locals and travelers, 7-9 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., ages 21 and older, no cover. 687-8444
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines, rehearsal with the women’s barbershop a cappella singing group outdoors, 6:30-8:30 p.m., free, open to the public, new voices welcome. For more information and location, email Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net or phone 456-3765.
Music In The Garden, free concerts at the Georgeson Botanical Garden on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, bring the family and a blanket or chairs. Free shuttle service from the Nenana Parking lot to the garden will begin at 6 p.m. Please note: Anyone who has not received a Covid vaccine (including children) must wear a mask if within 6 feet of others. Tonight: Cold Steel drum group.
Guitar by Albert, playing original fingerstyle arrangements of popular songs, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Ivory Jacks, 2851 Goldstream Road.
Friday - 11
art
Bark Art,peeling bark and birch bark baskets, an online event, noon to 1 p.m., www.morristhompsoncenter.org/live. Lena Tickett and Vernell Titus discuss and demonstrate birch bark basketry. They speak about the basic process and materials used in birch bark basketry as well as the significance of them in Alaska Native culture. Free, open to public.
music/nightlife
Saturday - 12
books
Book Discussion Group,with The League of Women Voters Tanana Valley, 10-11:30 a.m. Donna Dinsmore will host the discussion. Readers who wish to suggest a book should send the book information to: donnansimon@gmail.com. Individuals who wish a Zoom invitation should contact me at akjbear@gmail.com by June 11.
music/nightlife
Wicked Queens Unlimited, a Pride month drag show, doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m., DJ follows, $10 cover, ages 21 and older, upstairs at Roundup Steakhouse & Saloon in the Attic Bar, featuring Envy De LA Fleurs, Lamia Lexicon, Penny Dragful, Dela Rosa, Salmon Chowder and hosted by Bianca Fusion.
Malamute Saloon Music, starting at 7 p.m. at the saloon in Ester, featuring 3 Chord Ho!, Songweeds, Chuck Brainerd
DJ Manny,spinning hits and tunes at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 10 p.m., ages 21 older.
The Wompus Cats,performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
special event
A Woman’s Affair,10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, $5 entry, sponsored by Borealis Med Spa. 907-474-9082
Open House,a block party, noon to 3 p.m., Fairbanks Family Dental Care, 360 Old Chena Pump Road, with outdoor games, mini golf, face painting, more events, food and drink, prizes as well as raffle tickets with KWLF 98.1 and TED 103.9 broadcasting. Free, open to public. 452-8296
Sunday - 13
music/nightlife
special event
A Woman’s Affair,11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tanana Valley State Fairgrounds, 1800 College Road, $5 entry, sponsored by Borealis Med Spa. 907-474-9082
Monday - 14
health
Couch to 10K,a 10-week training program to get you off the couch and ready for the Midnight Sun Run, cost is $25. Come Monday or Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. or choose the virtual option. Meet at different community locations every week, all ages and abilities welcomed, family-friendly workout, weekly walk-ins welcome. In-person and virtual options available, email questions to racedirector@fra-alaska.net. Complete the full 10-week program to receive free registration for 2021 Midnight Sun Run on June 19. 456-8901 or midnightsunrun.net/couch-to-10k for more.
lecture
Author’s Corner,a lecture series featuring UA Press’ published authors, 7-8 p.m., BP Designed Theater in ELIF building on UAF Campus, 1764 Tanana Loop, free, open to all ages. Join in person or watch via livestream. For more info, email summer@alaska.edu or call 474-7021. Today’s author: Nancy Fresco will be discussing her book “Go Play Outside: Tips, Tricks, and Tales from the Trails.”
music/nightlife
Tuesday - 15
lecture
Healthy Living, the lecture series, 7-8 p.m., BP Design Theater in ELIF building on UAF Campus, 1764 Tanana Loop, free, open to the public, watch in person or via livestream. 907-474-7021 for more. This week’s lecture “Doctor, Doctor, I got the blues, I got a bad case of the Dr. Google news!” will be presented by Dr. Grayson Westfall, family medicine, Tanana Valley Clinic.
music/nightlife
(Open) Mic Check,7 p.m. to midnight, Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., a weekly open mic series hosted by TJ Hovest, sound and instruments provided to all performers, come early to get on the list. No cover, ages 21 and older. 687-8444
Wednesday - 16
health
lecture
Discover Alaska,the lecture series, 7-8 p.m., BP Design Theater in ELIF building on UAF Campus, 1764 Tanana Loop, free, open to the public, watch in person or via livestream. 907-474-7021 for more. Tonight: Nolan Klouda, executive director, UAA Center for Economic Development, will discuss “Alaska Defense Industry Resilience Initiative.”
music/nightlife
Goldie’s Road Show, 5-8 p.m., at Alaska Salmon Bake in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, $15 cover, a monthly concert series with food baskets and appetizers by the Bake and drinks by Goldies. Must be 21 or older. Tonight: Music by Casey Smith Project. 687-8444
Thursday - 17
culinary
Brewed With Pride, a beer release party, Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, Suite B, 3-8 p.m., the third annual Pride beer release. Ages 21 and older.
health
Art Links, a social, supportive program that promotes engagement for individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or related dementias or seniors at risk of isolation and depression, using a variety of creative art ideas. 1-1:45 p.m. online via Zoom, see bit.ly/2NymY4g for more or contact Janice Downing at jdowning@alzalaska.org or 907-746-3413. Free, family friendly, registration required.
music/nightlife
Music In The Garden, free concerts at the Georgeson Botanical Garden on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, bring the family and a blanket or chairs. Free shuttle service from the Nenana Parking lot to the garden will begin at 6 p.m. Please note: Anyone who has not received a Covid vaccine (including children) must wear a mask if within 6 feet of others. Tonight: Marc Brown & The Blues Crew.
Friday - 18
culinary
Candy Cap Crush,a beer release party, Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, Suite B, 3-8 p.m. Ages 21 and older.
music/nightlife
Saturday - 19
culinary
Sun Never Sets, a rosé IPA beer release party, Black Spruce Brewing Company, 3290 Peger Road, Suite B, noon to 8 p.m. Ages 21 and older.
music/nightlife
DJ Manny,spinning hits and tunes at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 10 p.m., ages 21 older.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Sunday - 20
music/nightlife
