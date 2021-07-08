Thursday - 8
music/nightlife
Guitar By Albert,performing easy listening fingerstyle arrangements of popular songs, 5:30-8:30 p.m, Ivory Jacks, 2581 Goldstream Road, free, no cover.
Music In The Garden, free concerts at the Georgeson Botanical Garden on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, bring the family and a blanket or chairs. Free shuttle service from the Nenana Parking lot to the garden will begin at 6 p.m. Please note: Anyone who has not received a Covid vaccine (including children) must wear a mask if within 6 feet of others. Tonight: Emily Anderson.
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Kit Carson playing music that rocks.
Bucket Brigade Community Drum Circle,6-8 p.m., meeting at Moose Creek Pavilion in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, rain or shine, all summer through Sept. 30. Bring an instrument or share one of ours. Buckets, drums, rattles, shakers or any homemade noise makers are welcome. Family friendly, all ages and abilities welcome, no alcohol or smoking. Email joshdpaul@gmail.com for more information.
Karaoke Night,at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older.
Sound Check, free live music performances featuring small acts from locals and travelers, 7-9 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., ages 21 and older, no cover. 687-8444
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines,rehearsal with the women’s barbershop a cappella singing group at University Community Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road, 6:30-9 p.m., open to the public, new voices welcome. For more information contact Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net or 456-3765.
Friday - 9
culinary
Food Truck Rally, 5-9 p.m., 3340 Badger Road, the fifth annual event, 10% of each sale goes to support World’s Biggest Backpack.
music/nightlife
Shot Time Wakes The Dog,opening night of The Howling Dog Saloon, with John Shewfelt Jr. and Shot Time on stage, 9 p.m., ages 21 and older, 2160 Old Steese Highway North.
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Tonight: Jazz piano with Clarence Pate.
Mike Stackhouse,warming up the house at The Howling Dog Saloon, 2160 Old Steese Highway North, 7 p.m. until approximately 8:30 p.m., ages 21 and older.
Saturday - 10
books
Book Signing, with Fairbanks native Christine McHugh, author of “From Barista to Boardroom: Lessons about Life and Leadership from a Career in Coffee,” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Starbucks, 3465 Geraghty Ave.
Book Discussion Group,with League of Women Voters of Tanana Valley, 10-11:30 a.m., discussing “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari and/or “The Righteous Mind: Why Good People are Divided by Politics and Religion” by Jonathan Haidt. Both authors discuss people and how and why they develop their thoughts and behaviors as they grow up and mature. Email akjbear@gmail.com for a Zoom invitation as the Noel Wien group meeting room is not available in July. There is no book discussion group in August.
health
Alaska Yoga Festival,9 a.m. to 9 p.m., outside at Ester Community Park, 3566 Old Nenana Highway, tickets online at www.akyogafest.com. All are welcome to this all day, all ages event. Yoga classes run every hour on the hour from the main stage guided by a variety of educators. At 5:30 p.m., Trevor Green performs live in concert (family friendly), followed by Ecstatic Dance.
music/nightlife
Shot Time Wakes The Dog,with John Shewfelt Jr. and Shot Time on stage at Howling Dog Saloon, 9 p.m., ages 21 and older, 2160 Old Steese Highway North.
Benefield Blues Band, playing classic rock/blues,on outdoor stage at The Oasis, 734 University Ave., 8 p.m. to midnight, $5 cover. 458-8020
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Jean McDermott on fiddle and other string instruments.
DJ Manny,spinning hits and tunes at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 10 p.m., ages 21 older.
The Wompus Cats,performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Sunday - 11
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Carey Seward.
Monday - 12
lecture
Author’s Corner, a lecture series featuring UA Press’ published authors, 7-8 p.m., BP Designed Theater in ELIF building on UAF Campus, 1764 Tanana Loop, free, open to all ages. Join in person or watch via livestream. For more info, email summer@alaska.edu or call 474-7021. Today’s author: Sara Ryan will be discussing her book “I Thought There Would Be More Wolves.”
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: The Warblers, playing folks, country, blues, jazz and occasional homegrown songs.
Tuesday - 13
lecture
Healthy Living,the lecture series, 7-8 p.m., BP Design Theater in ELIF building on UAF Campus, 1764 Tanana Loop, free, open to the public, watch in person or via livestream. 907-474-7021 for more. This week’s lecture is “Methamphetamines: Lessons Learned from the Medical Perspective” presented by Dr. Pete Dillon, family medicine, Tanana Valley Clinic.
music/nightlife
(Open) Mic Check, 7 p.m. to midnight, Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., a weekly open mic series hosted by TJ Hovest, sound and instruments provided to all performers, come early to get on the list. No cover, ages 21 and older. 687-8444
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Middle Eastern dance troupe Tundra Caravan.
Wednesday - 14
dance
Open Dance Practice, Pioneer Park Dance Center in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, 7-9 p.m., $2 members, $3 public (punch cards available). Dancers of all levels and styles are encouraged to attend the weekly practice session. Music is formatted to the wishes of the attendees. Vaccinations required. No experience or partner necessary. Please bring clean, non-marking shoes to help protect our nice dance floor. See www.fairbanksballroom.dance for more.
lecture
Discover Alaska,the lecture series, 7-8 p.m., BP Design Theater in ELIF building on UAF Campus, 1764 Tanana Loop, free, open to the public, watch in person or via livestream. 907-474-7021 for more. Tonight: Stan Justice, trails advocate, will discuss “Where Did Our Trails Come From?
music/nightlife
Goldie’s Road Show, 5 p.m., Alaska Salmon Bake at Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, a monthly concert series with food baskets and appetizers by the Bake, drinks by Goldie’s, and music by Emily Anderson & the Muskox Riders. $15 cover at the door, must be 21 or older or accompanied by a parent, kids admitted free.
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Original folk with Mike Stackhouse.
Thursday - 15
culinary
Wine Mixer, and Salmon Jam,at Alaska Salmon Bake in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, with more than 20 brewers, bottlers and distillers and live music from 4-10 p.m., tickets available at www.akvisit.com/events/salmonjam.
music/nightlife
Bucket Brigade Community Drum Circle, 6-8 p.m., meeting at Moose Creek Pavilion in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, rain or shine, all summer through Sept. 30. Bring an instrument or share one of ours. Buckets, drums, rattles, shakers or any homemade noise makers are welcome. Family friendly, all ages and abilities welcome, no alcohol or smoking. Email joshdpaul@gmail.com for more information.
Karaoke Night, at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 9 p.m., ages 21 older.
Sound Check, free live music performances featuring small acts from locals and travelers, 7-9 p.m., Goldie’s AK, 659 Fifth Ave., ages 21 and older, no cover. 687-8444
Fairbanks Sweet Adelines,rehearsal with the women’s barbershop a cappella singing group at University Community Presbyterian Church, 3510 College Road, 6:30-9 p.m., open to the public, new voices welcome. For more information contact Gayle at gaylelm@gci.net or 456-3765.
Guitar By Albert,performing easy listening fingerstyle arrangements of popular songs, 5:30-8:30 p.m, Ivory Jacks, 2581 Goldstream Road, free, no cover.
Music In The Garden, free concerts at the Georgeson Botanical Garden on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, bring the family and a blanket or chairs. Free shuttle service from the Nenana Parking lot to the garden will begin at 6 p.m. Please note: Anyone who has not received a Covid vaccine (including children) must wear a mask if within 6 feet of others. Tonight: Dry Cabin String Band.
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Kit Carson playing music that rocks.
Friday - 16
music/nightlife
Mike Stackhouse, warming up the house at The Howling Dog Saloon, 2160 Old Steese Highway North, 7 p.m. until approximately 8:30 p.m., ages 21 and older.
Hog Heaven String Band, on stage at Howling Dog Saloon, 9 p.m., ages 21 and older, 2160 Old Steese Highway North.
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Storytelling with Martin Miller.
Saturday - 17
music/nightlife
Derral Gleason Trio, on stage at Howling Dog Saloon, 9 p.m., ages 21 and older, 2160 Old Steese Highway North.
Gazebo Nights,free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Jean McDermott on fiddle and other string instruments.
DJ Manny,spinning hits and tunes at the International Hotel and Bar, 122 N. Turner St., starting at 10 p.m., ages 21 older.
The Wompus Cats, performing live music at Ivory Jack’s, 2581 Goldstream Road, 8 p.m. to midnight. 455-6666
Sunday - 18
music/nightlife
Gazebo Nights, free nightly performances under the gazebo in Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way. These free performances are 7-8 p.m., open to the public each evening, and feature storytelling, jazz, country rock and more. See fairbanksarts.org for more. Tonight: Carey Seward.